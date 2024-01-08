(Alliance News) - CleanBnB Spa on Monday reported that its board of directors reviewed some management figures for fiscal year 2023, in which it recorded strong growth in its property portfolio, which reached 2,422 units from 1,597 at the end of 2022, distributed in more than 70 Italian locations and managed exclusively, mostly under the "FULL package" formula of full management.

The number of stays managed by CleanBnB during 2023 also totaled 99,426, an increase of 48 percent from the 67,101 stays managed in the year 2022.

This operating result was also reflected in gross booking volume, i.e., receipts from guests for managed stays - net of OTA fees - which exceeded EUR40.1 million from EUR26.2 million in 2022.

Francesco Zorgno - president of CleanBnB - commented, "During 2023 more than two thousand owners and more than two hundred and fifty thousand guests have relied on CleanBnB: a relationship of trust consolidated over time that confirms our leadership position in the market of short rentals, thanks to the innovative and efficient management of our FULL package."

CleanBnB closed Monday's session in the red by 1.8 percent at EUR1.34 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

