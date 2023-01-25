Mib in red; Iveco good after order

(Alliance News) - European stock markets open with a mixed trend on Wednesday, with investors continued to assess the outlook for global economic growth and monetary policy.

Expectations that the European Central Bank will maintain its aggressive stance against inflation were reinforced by data showing Tuesday that private sector activity in the eurozone showed expansion in January. Investors now await data from Germany's Ifo business climate survey to gauge business sentiment in Europe's largest economy.

Thus, the FTSE Mib gives up 0.1 percent to 25,872.06.

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is just above par , London's FTSE 100 advances 0.2 percent while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is just below par.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is down 0.1 percent to 43,005.07, the Small-Cap closed down 0.2 percent to 29,713.97 and Italy Growth down 0.1 percent to 9,597.87.

On the main segment, at the tail end is Interpump, which gives up 1.1 percent to EUR48.54 following the previous two bearish sessions.

Iveco Bus -- a brand of Iveco Group -- on Wednesday announced that it had signed a framework agreement with Flanders public transport company De Lijn -- controlled by the government -- for the sale of a first batch of 65 all-electric E-WAY city buses and additional batches up to a total of 500 vehicles. The stock opened trading in the green by 1.7 percent.

Enel - up 0.5 percent - reported that after successfully completing the issuance of EUR1.75 billion in euro-denominated perpetual hybrid subordinated non-convertible bonds to institutional investors, and following the completion of the voluntary offering on its EUR750 million equity-accounted perpetual hybrid bond, will repurchase for cash on the early settlement date, scheduled for Jan. 26, and subsequently cancel part of the following U.S. dollar-denominated hybrid bond issue, following acceptances received and not validly withdrawn by the early tender deadline of Jan. 23.

Also doing well is Amplifon, which moves ahead 2.3% to EUR26.48. On the stock it is mentioned that Jefferies raised the target price to EUR29.20 from EUR26.20.

On the cadet segment, Banca Ifis steps back 2.1 percent, in ski to Tuesday's red albeit by 0.1 percent.

In the rear also Credito Emiliano, which gives up 1.2%. On the stock, ProiezioniDiBorsa, taking into account previous good performance points out that "such an important percentage rise has not been seen on the stock since July 2022. Moreover, it was accompanied by volumes up more than 300% from the previous 5-day average. This means that the current uptrend is solid and, at least for the time being, does not present any major problems.

De Nora Industries, on the other hand, gives up 1.3 percent, following up on its 0.7 percent loss on the eve of the rally.

Among the bullish minority, Italmobiliare is grinding out a 1.0 percent gain, bringing the price to EUR24.90. The stock-according to one analyst's fair value on the MarketScreener platform-appears underpriced, listed at EUR38.00, or more than a 54 percent gap.

On the Small-Cap is Bioera, which scores a plus 3.6 percent on the heels of eve's 5.4 percent green.

Upward trend also for SS Lazio, which rises with 1.5 percent after beating Milan last night by four goals to zero and flying to third place in the standings.

Gequity retreats with 3.3 percent. The stock--which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2001--on an annual basis saw its market cap depreciate by more than 57 percent.

Among SMEs, on the other hand, good start for Energy, which moves ahead 4.8% to EUR2.83.

Grifal -- up 3.7 percent to EUR3.06 -- reported Wednesday that 2022 revenues rose to EUR37 million or 42 percent from EUR26.1 million a year earlier. As the company explained, after a slight decline of 10% between fiscal years 2019 and 2020, partly as a result of the pandemic situation, last year, the group had reported a 55% increase in revenues.

At the bottom, CleanBnB gives up 4.3 percent, in profit taking after two sessions of significant gains.

In New York--on European night--the Dow Jones closed down 0.3 percent, the S&P gave up 0.1 percent, and the Nasdaq closed 0.3 percent in the red.

Among the Asian, with only the Japanese stock exchange open, the Nikkei closed up 0.4 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0905 versus USD1.0882 at Tuesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2327 from USD1.2332 on Tuesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD86.41 per barrel from USD86.62 per barrel Tuesday evening. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,932.72 an ounce from USD1,934.31 an ounce last session.

On Wednesday's economic calendar, at 0900 CET, at 1000 CET, however, space is given to the ifo index from Germany.

From the US, at 1300 CET, will come the 30-year mortgage rate, the EIA report at 1630 CET as well as the Cushing inventory and oil inventories.

At 1900 CET, an auction of five-year U.S. Treasury bonds will be held.

Among the companies in the Square, CleanBnB and Tod's results are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

