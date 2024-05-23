CleanCore Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received two new Green Seal® certifications. Green Seal is a global nonprofit organization whose mission is to use science-based programs to empower consumers, purchasers, and companies to create a more sustainable world and offers certifications of products, services, and companies in conformance with its standards. The two new Green Seal certifications, GS-51 and GS-53, validate CleanCore?s commitment to sustainability, as well as protecting human health and the environment, and follow its previously granted GS-37 certification.

By achieving these certifications, CleanCore has demonstrated its adherence to the highest standards of environmental responsibility, ensuring the health and well-being of its customers and end users.