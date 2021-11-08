Log in
    CSX   AU0000107831

CLEANSPACE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(CSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
1.65 AUD   +4.10%
Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

BELL POTTER HEALTHCARE

CONFERENCE

CLEANSPACE HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX:CSX)

CleanSpace designs and manufactures innovative respiratory protection solutions for healthcare & industrial employers globally

We understand the importance of best-in-class personal protective equipment that not only performs, but allows the wearer to work comfortably and interact naturally in their work environment. Our products are designed for maximum compliance and comfort in the industrial and healthcare setting.

9 NOVEMBER 2021

CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation | November 2021

IMPORTANT NOTICE & DISCLAIMER

onlyuse ersonal2

ACCEPTANCE

This presentation has been prepared by CleanSpace Holdings Limited (ACN 150 214 636) (CleanSpace).

By accepting, accessing or reviewing this presentation, you acknowledge and agree to the terms set out in this Important Notice and Disclaimer.

SUMMARY OF INFORMATION

This presentation has been provided to you solely to convey information about CleanSpace and its related entities, and their activities, for the year ended 30 June 2021. The information in this presentation is general in nature and does not purport to be complete, nor does it contain all the information which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in CleanSpace. It has been prepared by CleanSpace with due care, but other than as required by law, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information. Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation, unless otherwise stated, and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice.

None of CleanSpace, its representatives or advisers is responsible for updating, or undertakes to update, this presentation. Items depicted in photographs and diagrams are not assets of CleanSpace, unless stated.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with CleanSpace's Full-Year Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2021 as well as other periodic and continuous disclosure information lodged with the ASX, which are available at www.asx.com.au and the CleanSpace's Investor page accessible via https://cleanspacetechnology.com/investor/.

NOT FINANCIAL PRODUCT ADVICE OR OFFER

This presentation is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, pathfinder document for the purposes of section 734(9) of the Corporations Act or other disclosure document under Australian law or the law of any other jurisdiction. It is not, and should not be considered as, an offer, invitation, solicitation, advice or recommendation to buy or sell or to refrain from buying or selling any securities or other investment product or to enter into any other transaction in any jurisdiction. It has been prepared without accounting for any person's individual objectives, financial or tax situation or any particular needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs, make their own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of CleanSpace and the impact that different future outcomes may have on CleanSpace, and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction.

FINANCIAL DATA

Investors should note that this presentation contains pro forma historical financial information. The pro forma financial information, and the historical information, provided in this presentation is for illustrative purposes only and is not represented as being indicative of CleanSpace's views on its future financial condition and/or performance.

CleanSpace's financial results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This release includes certain non-IFRS measures including EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These measures are presented to enable understanding of the underlying performance of the Company without the impact of non-trading items and foreign currency impacts. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or

CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation| November 2021

review.

All currency figures in this presentation are in Australian dollars ($ or A$) unless stated otherwise.

EFFECT OF ROUNDING

A number of figures, amounts, percentages, estimates, calculations of value and fractions in this presentation are subject to the effect of rounding. Accordingly, the actual calculation of these figures may differ from the figures set out in this presentation.

PAST PERFORMANCE

Past performance of CleanSpace, including past share price performance, cannot, and should not, be relied upon as an indicator of (and provides no guidance as to) future CleanSpace performance. Nothing contained in this presentation nor any information made available to you is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise, representation, warranty or guarantee, whether as to the past, present or future.

Future performance and forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the operations and businesses of the Company. The assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements involve circumstances and events that have not yet taken place, and which are subject to uncertainty and contingencies outside the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to forward- looking statements in this presentation or to otherwise update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward- looking statement or estimate by any person (including CleanSpace). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward-looking statement will be achieved. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward- looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based.

AUTHORISATION

This presentation has been authorised for lodgement to the ASX by the CleanSpace Board of Directors.

CLEANSPACECLEANSPACEAT AATGLANCEGLANCE

onlyuse

CLEANSPACE DESIGNS AND MANUFACTURES

INNOVATIVE RESPIRATORY PROTECTION

EQUIPMENT FOR HEALTHCARE & INDUSTRIAL

MARKETS GLOBALLY

ersonal

CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation| November 2021

3

Best in class category leader: Superior protection, compliance and cost benefits

  • Across Health and Industry markets with accelerated technology adoption from COVID

Export sales to 36 countries

  • Europe, North America & Asia: over 150 distributors

Recurring revenue model large enterprise customers

  • Consumables, accessories and spares over 45% of revenue in last 5 years

High Gross Margins

  • Highly scalable business model

Proprietary patented technology

  • 6 patent families and 2 trademarks across multiple jurisdictions

US$6.3bn total addressable market in 2020

  • Accessing global healthcare and industry PPE markets

onlyuse ersonal4

COMPANY HISTORY

CleanSpace has achieved regulatory approvals for an expanding product range to open and set-up in key PPE markets to build a global medtech business

AU & EU Approvals &

AU & EU Traction

Expanded

distribution.

market entry in

in Industrial corporate

USA approvals. Entered

industrial

markets

USA

Entered SE Asia

2009

2010 - 2014

2015 - 2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Established by

Investors

NSW Health $2.2m

Launched

Rapid hospital

biomed engineers

onboard

funding to develop

healthcare product

ASX IPO

adoption

from Resmed

healthcare device

global

CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation| November 2021

A CLEAR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

A healthcare technology that provides high protection & lower cost; displacing both disposable masks and bulky PAPRs

PROPRIETARY AIRSENSIT™ TECHNOLOGY

CLEANSPACE

TRADITIONAL RESPIRATOR OFFERINGS

ersonal use only

OUR TECHNOLOGY

  • Neck mounted compact design. Lightweight and small
  • Breath responsive. Pressure sensors and algorithm continuously pressurise the mask though the breath
  • Specialists in airflow control sampling, monitoring and adapting 100 Hz
  • Micro-turbinetoroidal motor: quiet, long wear, efficient), 26,000 rpm, high pressures and flows
  • Lithium polymer smart battery technology: long run time and fast re-charge
  • High protection
  • Lower cost
  • Reduces heat stress
  • Reusable
  • No hoses or belts
  • Light, small & easy to use
  • Mobile & portable
  • Fast disinfection time

DISPOSABLES

  • Light & simple
  • Low protection
  • Low compliance
  • Moisture/CO2/heat problems
  • Breathing resistance
  • High disposable costs
  • Stockpile & supply constraints

TRADITIONAL PAPRS

  • High Protection
  • Reduces heat stress
  • Reusable
  • Heavy, bulky & complex
  • Poor PPE compatibility
  • High costs
  • High inventory
  • Slow to disinfect

5

CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation| November 2021

Disclaimer

Cleanspace Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
