CleanSpace designs and manufactures innovative respiratory protection solutions for healthcare & industrial employers globally
We understand the importance of best-in-class personal protective equipment that not only performs, but allows the wearer to work comfortably and interact naturally in their work environment. Our products are designed for maximum compliance and comfort in the industrial and healthcare setting.
9 NOVEMBER 2021
CleanSpace Holdings Limited | Bell Potter Healthcare Conference Presentation | November 2021


CLEANSPACE AT A GLANCE

CLEANSPACE DESIGNS AND MANUFACTURES
INNOVATIVE RESPIRATORY PROTECTION
EQUIPMENT FOR HEALTHCARE & INDUSTRIAL
MARKETS GLOBALLY


3
Best in class category leader: Superior protection, compliance and cost benefits
Across Health and Industry markets with accelerated technology adoption from COVID
Export sales to 36 countries
Europe, North America & Asia: over 150 distributors
Recurring revenue model large enterprise customers
Consumables, accessories and spares over 45% of revenue in last 5 years
High Gross Margins
Highly scalable business model
Proprietary patented technology
6 patent families and 2 trademarks across multiple jurisdictions
US$6.3bn total addressable market in 2020
Accessing global healthcare and industry PPE markets

COMPANY HISTORY
CleanSpace has achieved regulatory approvals for an expanding product range to open and set-up in key PPE markets to build a global medtech business
AU & EU Approvals &
AU & EU Traction
Expanded
distribution.
market entry in
in Industrial corporate
USA approvals. Entered
industrial
markets
USA
Entered SE Asia
2009
2010 - 2014
2015 - 2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Established by
Investors
NSW Health $2.2m
Launched
Rapid hospital
biomed engineers
onboard
funding to develop
healthcare product
ASX IPO
adoption
from Resmed
healthcare device
global

A CLEAR COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
A healthcare technology that provides high protection & lower cost; displacing both disposable masks and bulky PAPRs
PROPRIETARY AIRSENSIT™ TECHNOLOGY
CLEANSPACE
TRADITIONAL RESPIRATOR OFFERINGS

OUR TECHNOLOGY
Neck mounted compact design. Lightweight and small
Breath responsive. Pressure sensors and algorithm continuously pressurise the mask though the breath
Specialists in airflow control sampling, monitoring and adapting 100 Hz
Micro-turbinetoroidal motor: quiet, long wear, efficient), 26,000 rpm, high pressures and flows
Lithium polymer smart battery technology: long run time and fast re-charge
High protection
Lower cost
Reduces heat stress
Reusable
No hoses or belts
Light, small & easy to use
Mobile & portable
Fast disinfection time
DISPOSABLES
Light & simple
Low protection
Low compliance
Moisture/CO2/heat problems
Breathing resistance
High disposable costs
Stockpile & supply constraints
TRADITIONAL PAPRS
High Protection
Reduces heat stress
Reusable
Heavy, bulky & complex
Poor PPE compatibility
High costs
High inventory
Slow to disinfect
5

