Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CleanSpark, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSK   US18452B2097

CLEANSPARK, INC.

(CLSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:50 2023-04-10 am EDT
2.405 USD   -1.03%
09:02aCleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
GL
09:01aCleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
AQ
04/03CleanSpark Releases March 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring

04/10/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that CEO and President Zach Bradford, Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz, and Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli will meet with investors and present at two conferences this spring to discuss capital strategy, the evolution of sustainable bitcoin mining, and how bitcoin can incentivize energy development. 

Details of the events are as follows:  

2023 AIM Summit (London)  
April 14, 11:40 a.m. GMT 
CleanSpark CEO and President Zach Bradford  
Panel: Agility & Evolution in Bitcoin – Sustainable Mining 

April 14, 2:05 p.m. GMT  
CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz  
Keynote: Bitcoin & the Future of Abundant Energy  

AIM Summit is a leading platform for discussions surrounding alternative investment developments, global market conditions and trends, and serves as a networking forum for potential business opportunities.  

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (New York) 
May 16 - 18, 2023 
CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz and CFO Gary Vecchiarelli 

Interested investors can access CleanSpark’s slide presentation beginning Tuesday, May 16, 2023, by visiting the Investor Relations page on CleanSpark’s website at www.cleanspark.com.   

About CleanSpark 
CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com

Investor Relations Contact 
Matt Schultz, Executive Chairman  
ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts 
Isaac Holyoak  
pr@cleanspark.com    

BlocksBridge Consulting  
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com  


All news about CLEANSPARK, INC.
09:02aCleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
GL
09:01aCleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
AQ
04/03CleanSpark Releases March 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
GL
04/03CleanSpark Releases March 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
AQ
03/23CleanSpark Releases ESG and Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
03/23CleanSpark Releases ESG and Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
03/09Cleanspark, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of In..
AQ
03/02CleanSpark Says it Has Mined 576 Bitcoins in February
MT
03/02CleanSpark Releases February 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
GL
03/02CleanSpark, Inc. Reports Unaudited Bitcoin Mining for the Month and Year to Date Ended ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEANSPARK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 M - -
Net income 2023 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 190 M 190 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart CLEANSPARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CleanSpark, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEANSPARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary A. Vecchiarelli Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Rachel Silverstein Senior Vice President-Compliance & General Counsel
Larry R. Mcneill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.19.12%190
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.170.21%1 530
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.133.33%1 335
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.123.08%270
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION35.87%225
TERAWULF INC.50.09%186
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer