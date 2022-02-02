Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CleanSpark, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSK   US18452B2097

CLEANSPARK, INC.

(CLSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CleanSpark Announces Timing of First Quarter FY2022 Earnings Release

02/02/2022 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced it will release first quarter financial results February 9 after the U.S. market closes. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss the results.  

CleanSpark First Quarter FY2022 Financial Results  

Wednesday, February 9, 5:00 p.m. EST  
 
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=C2mkfutj  

Participant Dial-in (Toll free): 1-877-270-2148 

Downloadable files, including transcripts, will be available on the company website within 48 hours after the event.  

About CleanSpark  
CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.   

Forward-Looking Statements  
This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, operating results, business strategy, deployment of miners, digital currency mining activities, the growth of its facilities and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications; the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market; the success of its digital currency mining activities; the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized; ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services; the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on logistics and shipping and the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.  

Investor Relations Contact:  
Matt Schultz  
ir@cleanspark.com  

Media Contacts:  
Isaac Holyoak  
pr@cleanspark.com  

BlocksBridge Consulting  
Nishant Sharma  
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com  


Isaac Holyoak
CleanSpark, Inc.
702-989-7694
pr@cleanspark.com

© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about CLEANSPARK, INC.
05:12pCleanSpark Announces Timing of First Quarter FY2022 Earnings Release
GL
05:12pCleanSpark Announces Timing of First Quarter FY2022 Earnings Release
GL
01/27Gwinnett Technical College Students Awarded Scholarships As Part of CleanSpark's Commun..
AQ
01/27International Land Alliance Issues Shareholder Letter and Corporate Update
AQ
01/26BLOOMBERG : Bitcoin's Price Tumble Tests Resilience of Crypto Miners
PU
01/26TOPNEWSGUIDE : The Graystone Company (OTCMKTS: GYST) Hashrate To Increase Six Fold
AQ
01/24CleanSpark Hashrate Tops 2 Exahashes Per Second
MT
01/24CleanSpark Achieves Major Milestone at 2 EH/s Hashrate
GL
01/24CleanSpark Achieves Major Milestone at 2 EH/s Hashrate
GL
01/24COINDESK : Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Hits 2 EH/s to Join Ranks of Top North American Miners
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEANSPARK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 195 M - -
Net income 2022 41,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 87
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CLEANSPARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CleanSpark, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEANSPARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,23 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 253%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary A. Vecchiarelli Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Rachel Silverstein Vice President-Compliance & General Counsel
Larry R. Mcneill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.-24.05%300
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.-21.82%26 615
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-12.63%15 790
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-10.85%8 262
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-2.07%7 767
JIANGSU GOODWE POWER SUPPLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-12.34%5 573