    CLSK   US18452B2097

CLEANSPARK, INC.

(CLSK)
CleanSpark Announces its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call Date and Time

05/05/2021 | 10:52am EDT
SALT LAKE CITY, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK)(“CleanSpark” or the “Company”), an advanced software and controls technology solutions company, focused on solving modern energy challenges, today announced that it will hold the Company’s second quarter 2021 live virtual earnings presentation and business update for investors and analysts on May 7, 2021 at 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST.

To participate in our virtual meeting, please visit: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1408452&tp_key=56b26c1000

This URL can be used for live event or to watch the recorded version.  A transcription of event will be available on our website after the event.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark products and services are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or visiting the Company’s website at www.cleanspark.com.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls, and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, deployment of miners, the growth of the facility and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: delays in equipment and battery energy storage systems availability and delivery, the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's  Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.


Investor Relations
CleanSpark, Inc.
(801)-244-4405
ir@cleanspark.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53,5 M - -
Net income 2021 5,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 74,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 63,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 47,50 $
Last Close Price 19,75 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori L. Love Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Amanda Kabak Chief Technology Officer
Owen Cadwalader Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.-32.01%669
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-10.34%23 151
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.24.38%20 233
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.06%13 994
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-25.37%7 848
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-6.53%5 265
