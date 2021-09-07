Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  CleanSpark, Inc.
  News
  Summary
CLEANSPARK, INC.

CleanSpark : GridFabric Releases Version Three of OpenADR Software Canvas

09/07/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
What is Canvas? Canvas's grid flexibility and automated demand response software helps ensure electricity is used when it's the most clean and cheap. It also makes the power grid more efficient, which in turn lowers the cost of providing power. The updates are especially appealing to grid operators and aggregators who test VENs, pilot and run load shifting programs.

What is CleanSpark's role? CleanSpark purchased Open Automated Demand Response ('OpenADR') pioneering company GridFabric in August 2020 and has been using its software for our microgrid controller mPulse.

Why does the Canvas update matter? GridFabric created the original OpenADR standard released by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). Its core software offerings are Canvas for Virtual Top Nodes ('VTNs') or grid operators and Plaid for Virtual End Nodes ('VENs') or internet-based tech companies. The recently released version three of Canvas includes advanced benefits that support its SaaS or cloud-based purchase options.

'This release includes new features and enhancements to make Canvas easier to install and use, plus a number of general improvements that we have been making to keep up to date with how OpenADR is being used across many scenarios.'

To learn more about Canvas's version three, visit https://www.gridfabric.io/blog/canvas-vtn-v3-release.

Disclaimer

CleanSpark Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 47,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 508 M 508 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 91,4%
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends CLEANSPARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,26 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori L. Love Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Amanda Kabak Chief Technology Officer
Owen Cadwalader Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.-50.91%508
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.96.46%31 626
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-17.11%21 131
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.00%20 651
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-4.91%10 000
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED22.18%6 904