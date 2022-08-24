Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CleanSpark, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
08/24/2022
4.555 USD   +4.71%
CleanSpark : Names New Chief Communications Officer

08/24/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
Isaac Holyoak was promoted from his previous role, vice president of strategic communications

LAS VEGAS, August 24, 2022 - CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), America's Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Isaac Holyoak chief communications officer of the Company.

In his new position, Holyoak will oversee the development, advancement, and execution of the company's public affairs strategy while organizing and promoting its brand through strategic corporate and employee communications.

"Holyoak is a forward-thinking leader who profoundly understands CleanSpark's employees, investors, and mission," said Matt Schultz, CleanSpark's executive chairman. "He has an excellent track record of achievement, making him an asset to the leadership team as CleanSpark becomes a global leader in sustainable bitcoin mining."

Holyoak most recently held the position of vice president of strategic communications for CleanSpark, where he executed successful public relations, investor relations, and communications strategies.

Under Holyoak's leadership, CleanSpark restructured its corporate communications arm, which has led to a growth in CleanSpark's brand recognition both in industry and traditional press outlets, as well as online.

Holyoak has more than two decades of professional experience in marketing and communications. Prior to joining CleanSpark in August 2021, Holyoak served in various positions for University of Utah Health. Before that, he worked as director of communications at Alliance for a Better UTAH. Holyoak holds a master's degree in speech communication and rhetoric from Purdue University and a bachelor's degree in public relations from Southern Utah University.

"It's an honor to be a part of a company committed to delivering on a promise to solve Bitcoin's most pressing challenges. I have a great, supportive team that works diligently to help execute communication strategies that support CleanSpark's strategic platforms. I look forward to continuing to build, lead and promote the Company's communications function," said Holyoak.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America's Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we've helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Matt Schultz
ir@cleanspark.com

Media Contacts
Isaac Holyoak
pr@cleanspark.com

BlocksBridge Consulting
Nishant Sharma
cleanspark@blocksbridge.com

Disclaimer

CleanSpark Inc. published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 19:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
