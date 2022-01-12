Log in
CleanSpark : Opens New Corporate Headquarters in the Las Vegas Valley

01/12/2022 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CleanSpark has relocated its corporate headquarters in Corporate Circle in the Green Valley area of Henderson, Nevada.

Approximately 25 CleanSpark employees will work at the new 4,000 square-foot office with easy freeway access, numerous dining options and ample parking. CleanSpark's corporate team previously shared space at 8475 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 200.

"Henderson is the perfect spot for our new corporate headquarters," said CleanSpark CEO Zach Bradford. "We live and work here because of the favorable business environment and the area's strong support for technology companies. We look forward to growing with the community and making a positive impact in Vegas and across the Southern Nevada region."

CleanSpark has over 85 employees spread across the new headquarters, two additional offices, and its mining facilities. The energy segment is in Carlsbad, CA, and a separate corporate office is in Woods Cross, Utah. In addition to CleanSpark's offices, bitcoin mining facilities are in the Atlanta, GA, suburbs. A co-mining facility can be found in Massena, NY.

CleanSpark's new corporate headquarters in Las Vegas provides a central location to its other offices. The location will also provide opportunities to host clients and employees in the entertainment capital of the world as the company continues its growth trajectory as one of North America's most sustainable bitcoin miners.

Disclaimer

CleanSpark Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 18:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
