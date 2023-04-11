Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CleanSpark, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSK   US18452B2097

CLEANSPARK, INC.

(CLSK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25:51 2023-04-11 am EDT
3.015 USD   +11.25%
11:05aCleanSpark Shares Rise 14% After Buy of New Bitcoin Mining Machines
DJ
09:09aCleanspark, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aCleanSpark to Double its Bitcoin Mining Capacity with $144.9M Expansion Deal
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CleanSpark Shares Rise 14% After Buy of New Bitcoin Mining Machines

04/11/2023 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


CleanSpark Inc. shares were up 14% to $3.08 after the company said it bought 45,000 brand-new units of the Antminer S19 XP bitcoin mining machines for a total price of $144.9 million.

The bitcoin-mining company said all units are expected to be ready for delivery by the manufacturer before the end of September.

Once deployed, the units will add more than 6.3 exahashes per second of computing power to the company's current hashrate of 6.7 EH/s, a 95% increase.

According to the purchase agreement, the manufacturer will prepare 25,000 of the 45,000 units for delivery in August, while the remaining 20,000 units are expected to be ready for delivery in September.

The company plans to deploy all of the acquired units at its bitcoin mining facility in Sandersville, Ga., which is currently undergoing a planned 150-megawatt expansion. The machines will be deployed in multiple batches as they arrive on site and new rack-space becomes available, with all machines expected to be fully operational before year-end.

CleanSpark shares closed Monday's session up 11%, but are down 70% in the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1104ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.95% 27272.1 End-of-day quote.75.97%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 4.65% 29658.1 End-of-day quote.78.51%
CLEANSPARK, INC. 11.10% 3.01 Delayed Quote.32.84%
All news about CLEANSPARK, INC.
11:05aCleanSpark Shares Rise 14% After Buy of New Bitcoin Mining Machines
DJ
09:09aCleanspark, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, F..
AQ
09:02aCleanSpark to Double its Bitcoin Mining Capacity with $144.9M Expansion Deal
GL
09:01aCleanSpark to Double its Bitcoin Mining Capacity with $144.9M Expansion Deal
AQ
04/10CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
GL
04/10CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Spring
AQ
04/03CleanSpark Releases March 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
GL
04/03CleanSpark Releases March 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update
AQ
03/23CleanSpark Releases ESG and Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
03/23CleanSpark Releases ESG and Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEANSPARK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 203 M - -
Net income 2023 -100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,18x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 126
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart CLEANSPARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CleanSpark, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEANSPARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,71 $
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary A. Vecchiarelli Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Rachel Silverstein Senior Vice President-Compliance & General Counsel
Larry R. Mcneill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.32.84%211
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.212.09%1 767
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.133.33%1 522
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.143.33%294
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION43.48%237
TERAWULF INC.74.28%216
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer