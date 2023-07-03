By Sabela Ojea

Shares of CleanSpark on Monday climbed after the company said its bitcoin holdings more-than-doubled in the latest quarter and it sold more than 400 bitcoins for over $11 million in June.

At 14:32 E.T., shares were up 14% at $4.87. The stock has surged over 138% since the year started, and jumped by 23% in the past twelve months.

The bitcoin company mined 1,624 bitcoins during the quarter, with bitcoin holdings growing by 170% when compared to the prior three-month period.

Additionally, CleanSpark said it funded growth and operations through the sale of 413 bitcoins during the month of June, receiving proceeds of about $11.2 million.

In the month of June, it mined 491 bitcoins, CleanSpark added.

