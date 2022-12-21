CleanSpark Surpasses Revised Year End Hashrate of 6 EH/s

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company”), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced its bitcoin mining hashrate has reached 6 EH/s, a three-fold increase in just one year.

“As we said on our earnings call last week, we expected to hit 6 EH/s before year’s end and today we are pleased to announce that we have,” said Zach Bradford, CEO. “This achievement is in part due to some of the machines that we were hosting for Mawson being moved out earlier than anticipated. Of course, that only tells a portion of the story. The real achievement here is the tremendous work being done by our operational teams who continue to rack machines even in Georgia’s currently frigid temperatures. We’d also like to wish all our team, shareholders, and other stakeholders, particularly the communities in which we operate in Georgia, a very Happy Holiday season.”

CleanSpark owns and operates four bitcoin mining campuses in the state of Georigia, operating a fleet of approximately 62,000 bitcoin mining machines, powered primarily by low-carbon energy. The Company is projecting to hit 16 EH/s by the end of 2023.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

