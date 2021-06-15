Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CleanSpark, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLSK   US18452B2097

CLEANSPARK, INC.

(CLSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CleanSpark : Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement

This Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement (the 'Amendment') is agreed to as of June 9, 2021 ('Effective Date'), by and among CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('CleanSpark'), and Amer Tadayon ('Employee').

WHEREAS, CleanSpark and Employee are parties to the Amended and Restated Employment Agreement effective October 26, 2020 (the 'Agreement'), and

WHEREAS, the Parties are entering into this Amendment alter certain terms of the Agreement as provided herein.

NOW THEREFORE, the Parties agree as follows.

1. All capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this Amendment shall have the meaning set forth in the Agreement.
2. Section 4(a) to the Agreement is deleted in its entirety and hereby replaced with the following:

During the Employment Term, the Employee shall serve as the Chief Revenue Officer and President of the Energy Division. The Employee shall serve and perform the duties outlined in Exhibit 1 and other executive, managerial or administrative duties, functions or responsibilities as are from time to time delegated to the Employee by the Company or the Board.

3. Section 5(a) to the Agreement is hereby amended to provide an annual base salary of not less than $350,000.00.
4. Section 5(c) to the Agreement is hereby amended to provide a bonus percentage of not less than 70% of Base Salary.
5. Except as specifically modified hereby, all of the provisions of the Agreement, which are not in conflict with the terms of this Amendment, shall remain in full force and effect.

///

///

///

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Parties have executed this Amendment as of the date first written above.

CleanSpark, Inc.

By: /s/ Zach Bradford

Name: Zach Bradford

Title: President and CEO

Employee

/s/ Amer Tadayon
Amer Tadayon

2

Disclaimer

CleanSpark Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEANSPARK, INC.
05:23pCLEANSPARK, INC.  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events..
AQ
05:10pCLEANSPARK  : Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
05:08pCLEANSPARK, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
06/04CleanSpark Management to Appear in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat
GL
06/03CleanSpark Signs Expanded Distribution Deal With Pioneer Power Solutions
MT
06/03CLEANSPARK  : Market Offering Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06/03CLEANSPARK, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/03CleanSpark Announces New Developments in its Microgrid Division
GL
06/02CLEANSPARK  : Pioneer Power Introduces PowerBloc in Response to Industry Demand
BU
06/01SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Beha..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51,5 M - -
Net income 2021 15,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart CLEANSPARK, INC.
Duration : Period :
CleanSpark, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEANSPARK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 47,50 $
Last Close Price 19,70 $
Spread / Highest target 154%
Spread / Average Target 141%
Spread / Lowest Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zachary K. Bradford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lori L. Love Chief Financial Officer
S. Matthew Schultz Executive Chairman
Amanda Kabak Chief Technology Officer
Owen Cadwalader Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEANSPARK, INC.-32.19%669
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.35.72%22 286
SIEMENS ENERGY AG-15.19%22 099
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.52%17 095
FIRST SOLAR, INC.-20.53%8 357
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.0.00%5 108