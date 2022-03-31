CleanSpark : to Expand Mining Operations in Texas with up to 500 Megawatts of Renewable Power - Form 8-K

CleanSpark to Expand Mining Operations in Texas with up to 500 Megawatts of Renewable Power

The expansion at full deployment adds up to 16.0 EH/s to CleanSpark's existing hashrate

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 - CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Houston-based Lancium to secure an initial 200 megawatts (MW) at Lancium's renewably-powered datacenters in West Texas, with an option to add 300 MW more in the future.

It is expected that approximately 50 MW of the purchased capacity will be operational by December 31, 2022, while the remaining 150 MW will be fully operational during Spring 2023. After completely using this capacity with the latest generation of bitcoin mining machines, CleanSpark will add an estimated 16.0 EH/s to its current forecasted hashrate of 4.0 EH/s - strengthening its position as one of the top bitcoin miners in North America.

Lancium is an energy technology and infrastructure company dedicated to accelerating the energy transition. Lancium's Clean Campuses are located in regions with access to low-cost renewable energy. Enabled by the company's proprietary Lancium Smart Response technology, these Campuses act as "Controllable Load Resources" (CLRs) which provide for enhanced reliability of the power grid and encourage the growth of additional renewable energy. In September 2021, the company announced it had broken ground on its first "Clean Campus" located in Fort Stockton, Texas.

"Lancium's facilities are best-in-class, scalable and, importantly, draw their power from renewable-rich West Texas, which made Lancium an ideal partner for us to co-locate our machines," said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark. "This move is in keeping with our strategy of focusing on infrastructure first. We continue to build more capacity at our own bitcoin mining facilities while we partner with colocation service providers. This hybrid approach helps us ensure that we always have rackspace ready to deploy new machines when they are delivered to us by the manufacturers. Such speed and optionality is critical as we scale our mining operations from megawatts to gigawatts in the coming years."

"Our Clean Campuses provide a unique solution that will provide both green and low cost power for customers that are interruptible and use large amounts of power," said Michael McNamara CEO and co-founder of Lancium. "Beyond the benefits to clients like CleanSpark, we believe the size of our renewably-powered Clean Campuses, when combined with Lancium Smart Response technology, provide additional benefits in terms of enhanced power grid stability and the further development of renewable energy."

As of February 28, CleanSpark has over 22,000 bitcoin mining machines in operation, with over 20,000 Bitmain S19 series rigs pending delivery and deployment in batches through October 2022. The Company employs a sustainable business strategy of converting a portion of its BTC

holdings to fund operations and expansion, with a goal of limiting shareholder dilution and stably maximizing returns for shareholders.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

About Lancium

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Lancium is dedicated to accelerating the energy transition through technologies and infrastructure designed to enable more clean energy production while also balancing and stabilizing the power grid. Lancium's Clean Campuses are designed to provide a low-cost, sustainable solution for large-scale, energy-intensive customers through its propriety Smart Response™ technology. For more information, visit www.lancium.com.

