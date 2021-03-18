SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CleanSpark, Inc. - CLSK

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CleanSpark, Inc. ("CleanSpark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLSK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether CleanSpark and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 14, 2021, Culper Research published a report entitled "Cleanspark (CLSK): Back to the Trash Can." The report claimed that CleanSpark has "fabricated key elements of its business, including purported customers and contracts" and is also "rife with undisclosed related party transactions."

On this news, CleanSpark's stock price fell $3.63 per share, or 9.23%, to close at $35.71 per share on January 14, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

