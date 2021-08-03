CLEANTECH ACQUISITION : BALANCE SHEET (Form 8-K)

CLEANTECH ACQUISITION CORP.

BALANCE SHEET

JULY 19, 2021

July 19, 2021 Pro Forma

Adjustments As Adjusted (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current asset - cash $ 1,525,000 225,000 (b) $ 1,750,000 Prepaid expenses 26,580 26,580 Total current assets 1,551,580 1,776,580 Cash held in trust account 152,000,000 22,500,000 (a) 174,500,000 450,000 (b) (450,000 )(c) TOTAL ASSETS $ 153,551,580 $ 176,276,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 307,728 $ 307,728 Total current liabilities 307,728 307,728 Promissory note - related party 188,302 188,302 Warrant liabilities 14,750,000 1,383,750 (a) 16,707,500 573,750 (b) Total Liabilities 15,246,030 17,203,530 Commitments Common stock subject to possible redemption, 13,198,568 shares at redemption value 133,305,540 20,767,500 (d) 154,073,040 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,113,932 issued and outstanding (1) 611 225 (a) 631 (205 )(d) Additional paid-in capital 5,231,271 21,116,025 (a) 5,258,926 101,250 (b) (422,325 )(c) (20,767,295 )(d) Accumulated deficit (231,872 ) (27,675 )(c) (259,547 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 5,000,010 5,000,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 153,551,580 $ 176,276,580

(1) Includes up to 562,500 shares of common stock subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part by the underwriter. The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full on July 28, 2021; thus, no shares of common stock remain subject to forfeiture.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement.

NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENT

NOTE 1. CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The accompanying unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statement presents the Balance Sheet of CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the 'Company') as of July 19, 2021, adjusted for the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in full and related transactions which closed on July 28, 2021 as described below.

On July 19, 2021, the Company consummated its initial public offering (the 'Initial Public Offering') of 15,000,000 units (the 'Units'). Each Unit consists of one share of common stock, one right, and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. The Units were sold at a price of $10.00 per Unit, generating gross proceeds to the Company of $150,000,000. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 6,500,000 warrants (the 'Private Placement Warrants') at a price of $1.00 per Private Placement Warrant in a private placement to CleanTech Investments LLC (the 'Sponsor'), generating gross proceeds of $6,500,000.

The Company had granted the underwriters in the Initial Public Offering (the 'Underwriters') a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments, if any. On July 28, 2021, the Underwriters exercised the over-allotment option in full and purchased an additional 2,250,000 Units (the 'Over-Allotment Units'), generating gross proceeds of $22,500,000, and incurred 450,000 in cash underwriting fees.

Simultaneously with the closing of the exercise of the over-allotment option, the Company consummated the sale of 675,000 warrants (the 'Over-Allotment Warrants') at a purchase price of $1.00 per warrant in a private placement to the Sponsor, generating gross proceeds of $675,000.

Upon closing of the Initial Public Offering, the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, the sale of the Over-Allotment Warrants, and the sale of the Over-Allotment Units, a total of $174,500,0001 ($10.10 per Unit) was placed in a U.S.-based trust account, with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company acting as trustee.

In addition, the Sponsor agreed to forfeit up to 562,500 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 (the 'Founder Shares') to the extent that the over-allotment option is not exercised in full by the underwriters. As a result of the underwriters' exercise of the over-allotment option in full, no Founders Shares are subject to forfeiture.

1Separately, on July 21, 2021, $275,000 was transferred from the trust account to the Company's operating account to properly allocate the Private Placement proceeds between the trust account and operating account.

Pro forma adjustments to reflect the exercise of the Underwriters' over-allotment option described above are as follows:

Pro forma entries a. Cash held in trust account $ 22,500,000 Warrant liabilities $ (1,383,750 ) Common Stock $ (225 ) Additional paid-in capital $ (21,116,025 ) To record sale of 2,250,000 Over-allotment Units at $10.00 per Unit b. Cash held in trust account $ 450,000 Operating Bank Account $ 225,000 Warrant liabilities $ (573,750 ) Additional paid-in capital $ (101,250 ) To record sale of 675,000 Private Placement Warrants at $1.00 per Warrant c. Additional paid-in capital $ 422,325 Accumulated deficit $ 27,675 Cash held in Trust Account $ (450,000 ) To record payment of cash underwriting fee d. Common Stock $ 205 Additional paid-in capital $ 20,767,295 Common Stock subject to redemption $ (20,767,500 ) To record Common Stock subject to redemption

