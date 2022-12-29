Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Cleantech Building Materials Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBM   GB00BD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

(CBM)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:06 2018-08-31 am EDT
3.000 EUR   -.--%
05:57aCleantech Building Materials : Debt conversion and issue of new shares
GL
05:51aCleantech Building Materials : Loan facility debt conversion and issue of new shares
GL
12/28Cleantech Building Materials : Amendment of Loan Facility
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cleantech Building Materials: LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

12/29/2022 | 05:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 December 2022

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER:  CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

LOAN FACILITY DEBT CONVERSION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC (“CBM” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has reached an agreement with its loan providers, as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, to convert €2,854,985.78 of outstanding debt, interest, expenses, investment banking and transaction fees into 6,851,965 new ordinary shares of £0.10 nominal par value each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”), and, in accordance with the provisions of the loan agreement, for the new Ordinary Shares to be issued to a number of parties (the “Conversion”). No such party will hold 5% or more of the Company’s issued share capital. The Company will apply for the 6,851,965 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Following the Conversion, the issued share capital of the Company will be 88,276,936 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com   
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with Rule 4.2.5 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.


All news about CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
05:57aCleantech Building Materials : Debt conversion and issue of new shares
GL
05:51aCleantech Building Materials : Loan facility debt conversion and issue of new shares
GL
12/28Cleantech Building Materials : Amendment of Loan Facility
GL
12/28Cleantech Building Materials : Amendment of Loan Facility
GL
09/30Cleantech Building Materials Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June ..
CI
09/30Cleantech Building Materials : Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2022
GL
09/30Cleantech Building Materials : Unaudited Interim Results to 30 June 2022
GL
08/10Cleantech Building Materials : Changes To The Board Of Directors
GL
08/09Cleantech Building Materials : Changes To The Board Of Directors
GL
08/09Cleantech Building Materials : Changes To The Board Of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,01 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net income 2021 -4,86 M -5,16 M -5,16 M
Net cash 2021 0,10 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 231 M 282 M 245 M
EV / Sales 2020 255x
EV / Sales 2021 228x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 1,26%
Chart CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cleantech Building Materials Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colin Bruce Mckendrick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Andrew Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths Secretary & Executive Director
Simon John Allocca Non-Executive Director
Briony Mathieson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC0.00%281
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-23.02%4 219
STELLA-JONES INC.18.85%2 076
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-12.63%1 400
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-22.61%1 233
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD-11.26%1 170