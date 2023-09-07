7 September 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM

ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Result of General Meeting

The General Meeting (“GM”) of Cleantech Building Materials plc (“CBM” or the “Company”) was held in London earlier today, 7 September 2023.

Details of the resolutions to be considered at the GM were published in the Notice of GM which was posted to Shareholders on 14 August 2023 and is available on the Company’s website: www.cbm-plc.com. All resolutions as set out in the Notice of GM were duly passed, with over ninety eight per cent of the votes cast in favour.

In particular, the following resolutions were passed at the GM: to approve the application for de-listing of the Company's share capital, issued and to be issued, to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Copenhagen, the market of that name operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, and to amend the Articles of Association as set out in the Notice of General Meeting.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc

Adrian Wyn-Griffiths info@cbm-plc.com

+44 20 3934 6630







Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser) info@keswickglobal.com

+43 1 740 408045







IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)

Tim Metcalfe

Zach Cohen



+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.