  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Cleantech Building Materials Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBM   GB00BD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

(CBM)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:06:56 2018-08-31 am EDT
3.000 EUR   -.--%
01:31pClenatech Building Materials : Notice of AGM
GL
04/28Cleantech Building Materials : Annual Results to 31 December 2022
GL
04/28Cleantech Building Materials Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clenatech Building Materials: Notice of AGM

05/31/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
31 May 2023

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER:  CBM
ISIN: GBOOBD1LVD21

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

Notice of AGM

Cleantech Building Materials plc ("CBM" or the "Company") announces that the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) will be held on 23 June 2023 at 1.00 p.m. at the offices of Marriott Harrison LLP, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6EE.

Copies of the following documents have today been posted to the Company’s shareholders:

  1. Circular to shareholders of the Company, including notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company;
  2. Form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting; and
  3. The Annual Report and Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022.

A copy of the Circular, and the Form of Proxy are attached to this release.

Further information including the Circular, the Form of Proxy and the Annual Report may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com   
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen

+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is disclosed in compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

Attachments


All news about CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,39 M -5,74 M -5,74 M
Net cash 2022 0,08 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -45,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 231 M 282 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 228x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 1,16%
Chart CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cleantech Building Materials Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Colin Bruce Mckendrick Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Andrew Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths Secretary & Executive Director
Simon John Allocca Non-Executive Director
Briony Mathieson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC0.00%281
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.71%4 295
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-16.75%4 001
STELLA-JONES INC.23.97%2 581
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED11.44%1 537
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.14.22%1 420
