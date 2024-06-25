CleanTech Lithium PLC - Chile-focused lithium exploration and development company - Confirms expressions of interest, or RFIs, for a total of five lithium projects have been submitted for the Chilean government to review. CleanTech explains this is part of the process it must follow to be awarded a special lithium operating contract to produce lithium. In addition, CleanTech renames its second flagship project Francisco Basin to Viento Andino. It is expected that the Chilean government will release an update on the RFIs process on or around July 9. Says RFIs have been submitted for its two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino. Three additional RFIs have been submitted for projects in partnership with other parties which are subject to confidentiality.

Current stock price: 15.15 pence

12-month change: down 65%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

