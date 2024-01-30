CleanTech Lithium Plc is a Jersey-based exploration and development company, advancing lithium projects in Chile. The Company's projects include Laguna Verde Project, Francisco Basin Project and Llamara Project. The Laguna Verde Project features a hypersaline lake covering approximately 15.2 square kilometers at the low point of the basin with a large sub-surface. The Francisco Basin Project is its second flagship project, with a total license position covering approximately 110 square kilometers. Approximately 60 square kilometers of this license position falls within the Tres Cruces National Park, which is, in effect, excluded from the Project area. The Basin features a salar and lagoon, with shallow surface brine, and a gradual rising plain to the south, which is the focus area of the project. The Llamara Project is the southernmost of four salars within the Pampa del Tamarugal, a sedimentary basin on the western flank of the Andes Mountains in northern Chile.