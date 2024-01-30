CleanTech Lithium PLC - Chile-focused lithium exploration and development company - Reports results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction process test work. Notes extensive DLE work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process. Reports progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xian Lanshen New Material Technology as the preferred adsorbent for the company's pilot plant.
Current stock price: 14.20 pence
12-month change: down 73%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
