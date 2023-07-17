CleanTech Lithium PLC - Chile-focused sustainable lithium exploration and development company - Upgrades resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at a grade of 200 milligrams per litre of lithium at the Laguna Verde project. This includes a 39% increase in the measured and indicated resource to 1.1 million tonnes of LCE, which will be used in its ongoing pre-feasibility study.

Chief Executive Officer Aldo Boitano says: "The resource estimate provides the basis for the pre-feasibility study currently underway, with a base case production rate of 20,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per annum.

"We expect the study will reaffirm the economic potential for this project as we advance the use of Direct Lithium Extraction to supply green lithium to the eclectic vehicle industry."

Current stock price: 40.74 pence, up 7.2% on Monday

12-month change: up 94%

