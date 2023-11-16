Communiqué officiel de CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its third quarter 2023 financial and operational results. Cleantek is an innovative provider of patented, clean technology solutions focused on reducing both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors across North America.

Cleantek Chief Executive Officer Matt Gowanlock commented, "The third quarter saw the Company grow revenues by another 6% compared to the same period last year demonstrating the effectiveness of our geographic focus and expanded asset fleet. The execution on our near-term strategy is resulting in positive net income and we are well positioned to finish the year with strong results."

Highlights for the Third Quarter 2023 (All amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Cleantek generated revenue of $3,588 for Q3 2023, an increase of $199 or 6%, from Q3 2022. The increased revenue in 2023 is primarily due to increased HALO fleet size combined with increased rental prices as well as the first sale of a HALO lighting unit;

Cleantek's gross profit of $2,284 or 64% of revenue for Q3 2023 was inline with target and improved when compared with gross profit of $2,029 and 60% of revenue for Q3 2022;

Cleantek's net income of $245 for Q3 2023 was a $1,268 improvement from the net loss of ($1,023) for Q3 2022; and,

Cleantek's EBITDA(1) was $1,193 for Q3 2023, a increase of $1,217 when compared to Q3 2022 due to the increased net income.

Expansion and Outlook

Cleantek's strategy focuses on delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions that reduce the carbon intensity as well as the capital and operating costs of industrial operations. By focusing on expanding the market awareness and adoption of its sustainable lighting solutions and wastewater treatment assets, Cleantek continues to experience increased utilization of these high-margin product lines.

In 2023, the Company launched two new growth initiatives, including SecureTek, Cleantek's line of remote security services, as well as the company's newest addition to the ZeroE line of wastewater treatment products, the mobile waste gas fired GZeroE. Both growth initiatives will utilize the Company's existing asset base and will require minimal capital investment for what the Company believes could be substantial growth opportunities in adjacent industry verticals.

International Expansion - Expanding on our recent success with the first HALO sale in a geographic area historically not serviced by Cleantek, we see great opportunity diversifying Cleantek's geographic focus and customer base, including exploring opportunities outside of the North American market for rental and/or product sales.

SecureTek - Cleantek's line of remote security services, being offered as a stand-alone system or integrated with our sustainable lighting products, is expected to drive higher utilization of existing assets and creating an exciting new recurring revenue stream for the Company. Utilizing our existing infrastructure, SecureTek is an accretive service offering and a great opportunity to expand our reach into the construction, mining, storage, agriculture, and other commercial markets, with minimal new capital investment.

Mobile GZeroE - Adding to the fleet of ZeroE technology is our new waste-gas powered, wastewater treatment and dehydration system, or "GZeroE". GZeroE will utilize waste-gas as its primary energy source, allowing for deployment of the ZeroE system into areas without a waste-heat source while providing substantial ESG and cost benefits. This product is currently under construction and the first system will launch to the market in late 2022 to one of a growing number of clientele who continue to express their interest. Additional units will be determined based off customer demand and feedback.

The Company's near-term strategy will continue to focus on:

maximize utilization rates of its current fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and mobile ZeroE wastewater treatment assets;

expanding and growing the Company's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and mobile ZeroE wastewater treatment assets to satisfy increased demand in the oil and gas, midstream, mining, industrial and construction markets;

leveraging Cleantek's technology to capture additional market share through organic growth of the ZeroE wastewater treatment and vaporization services, including the new mobile GZeroE, as well as the new product and service offering in SecureTek;

focusing on growth, generating positive return for shareholders and improving financial position now that the patent litigation related to the HALO™ lighting systems in the United States is completed; and,

evaluating new technology, products and services to increase our offering to our current client base.

The Company is uniquely positioned with the prospect to capture expansion in both ZeroE wastewater vaporization and sustainable lighting markets. Cleantek expects that wastewater and vaporization opportunities in the oil and gas, municipal grey water, and industrial wastewater industries and a growing awareness regarding the disadvantages and risks of downhole injection will continue to increase the demand for Cleantek's ZeroE products.

Operational Update

Cleantek's third quarter 2023 revenue was $3,588, an increase of $199 from same period last year.

Results of Operations

(Canadian $000's, except

Three months ended

September 30







Nine months ended

September 30



per share amounts and percentages)

2023



2022



Change



2023



2022



Change Revenue

3,588



3,389



199



10,802



9,649



1,153



Gross profit

2,284



2,029



255



6,669



5,560



1,109

Gross profit %

64



60



4%



62



58



4%

Net income (loss)

245



(1,023 )

1,268



(262 )

(3,200 )

2,938

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted ($) $ 0.01

$ (0.04 ) $ 0.05

$ (0.01 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.11

EBITDA(1)

1,193



(24 )

1,217



2,557



189



2,368

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

1,230



1,552



(322 )

2,999



3,544



(545 ) Capital expenditures

356



1,310



(954 )

802



2,036



(1,234 ) As at:













September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



Change Total assets













15,675



15,917



(242 ) Working capital deficit(1)













(7,982 )

(8,348 )

367

Non-current debt(1,2)













2,053



2,121



(68 ) Total non-current liabilities













2,099



2,167



(68 )



(1) Management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA key metrics in analyzing operational performance and the Company's ability to generate cashflow. EBITDA is measured as net income (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is measured as EBITDA adjusted for share-based compensation and unusual items not representative of ongoing business performance such as patent litigation expense. Working capital (or also referred to as net current assets/liabilities) for Cleantek is calculated as current assets less current liabilities per the statement of financial position. These items are not defined and have no standardized meaning under IFRS. Presenting these items from period to period provides management and investors with the ability to evaluate earnings trends more readily in comparison with prior periods' results. Please see "Non-IFRS Measurements" for further discussion of these items, and where applicable, reconciliations to measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

(2) Total non-current debt includes the non-current portions of long-term debt and lease liabilities.





Selected financial and operation information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Cleantek's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Cleantek

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG accretive technology solutions with operations across North America. Cleantek has developed and commercialized its patented wastewater dehydration technology, the ZeroE, which it rents to its customers for use at gas processing facilities and on drilling rigs focused on hydro-sustainability. Cleantek's ZeroE technology separates wastewater into (i) clean water which is evaporated and returned to the natural hydrological cycle and (ii) concentrated brine which is disposed of using traditional means. The ZeroE technology is powered by the waste heat generated from the engine exhaust of gas plants and drilling rigs. Complimenting Cleantek's ZeroE technology is the suit of low carbon LED lighting systems containing our patented Solar Hybrid lighting systems and HALO Crown mounted lighting systems.

NON-IFRS MEASUREMENTS

Cleantek uses certain financial measures to quantify its results that are not prescribed by IFRS. The following terms: "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA", "working capital" and "non-current debt" are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Cleantek believes that, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, the non-IFRS measurements provide useful information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash, profitability and meet financial commitments.

These non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA key metrics in analyzing operational performance and the Company's ability to generate cash flow. EBITDA is measured as net income (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as differences in accounting treatments may distort our core business results. Adjusted EBITDA is measured as EBITDA adjusted for certain non-cash items, including share-based compensation as well as unusual items not representative of ongoing business performance such as patent litigation expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, to the applicable IFRS measurements for Cleantek:



Three months ended

September 30



Nine months ended

September 30 (Canadian $000's)

2023



2022



2023



2022 Net income (loss)

245



(1,023 )

(262 )

(3,200 ) Depreciation and amortization

556



675



1,651



2,527

Finance costs, net

392



324



1,168



862 EBITDA

1,193



(24 )

2,557



189

Share-based compensation

37



76



442



371

Patent litigation expense

-



1,500



-



2,984 Adjusted EBITDA

1,230



1,552



2,999



3,544

Working capital

Working capital (or also referred to as net current assets/liabilities) for Cleantek is calculated as current assets less current liabilities per the statement of financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of working capital, a non-IFRS measure to the applicable IFRS measurements for the Company:





September 30,



December 31, (Canadian $000's)

2023



2022 Current assets

3,768



3,774

Current liabilities

11,750



12,122 Working capital deficit

(7,982 )

(8,348 )

Non-current debt

Management considers non-current debt in analyzing the Company's capital structure. Cleantek's capital structure consists of working capital, non-current debt and shareholders' equity. Non-current debt measures the long-term borrowings of the Company. Non-current debt for Cleantek is calculated as the non-current portions of long-term debt and lease liabilities. The following table provides a reconciliation of non-current debt, a non-IFRS measure to the applicable IFRS measurements for the Company:





September 30,



December 31, (Canadian $000's)

2023



2022 Long-term debt - non-current portion

1,541



1,853

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

512



268 Non-current debt

2,053



2,121

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected revenue growth and corresponding increased in profitability, potential expansion outside North America, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and mobile ZeroE wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Matt Gowanlock, President & Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: mgowanlock@cleantekinc.com

Orson Ross, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: oross@cleantekinc.com

Cleantek Industries Inc.

Tel: 403-567-8700

www.cleantekinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187781