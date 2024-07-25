CLEANTEK ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND PRIVATE

PLACEMENT

Calgary, Alberta - July 22, 2024 - The Board of Directors of Cleantek Industries Inc. (CTEK.V) ("Cleantek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Riley Taggart as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective July 19, 2024. Mr. Taggart is also expected to join the company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Taggart brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities over the past 13 years with major energy service companies, including Baker Hughes and Nine Energy Services. Mr. Taggart began his career in 2002 with an Alberta-based compression fabrication company and went on to work in the industry in the drilling, completion, and production disciplines.

Mr. Taggart has an excellent track record building customer-focused businesses, working with stakeholders to develop strategic vision, building cohesive and collaborative teams, and leading operational execution, resulting in highly efficient and successful businesses.

Mr. Taggart is well-known to the energy service community and has substantial experience in the day-to-day management of service firms as well as mergers and acquisition transactions. Mr. Taggart has a Doctor of Business Administration degree, a Master of Business Administration degree, and a Bachelor of Arts degree, all from the University of Calgary.

The Board of Directors is excited to attract a proven leader with Mr. Taggart's skillset and credentials and is looking forward to working with him to improve stakeholder returns and expand Cleantek's market share within the U.S., Canadian and International markets.

Paul Colucci, Chairman of Cleantek commented, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Riley to the President and CEO role at Cleantek. His proven track record of expanding businesses and driving revenue in all verticals within the energy services industry, both in Canada and the U.S., will be key as the Company continues to execute on its growth strategy".

Upon Mr. Taggart assuming the positions of President and CEO Matt Gowanlock, will be stepping down from the positions of President, CEO, and Director with immediate effect. Mr. Gowanlock will function in an advisory role to assist in an orderly transition and provide ongoing operational support to the business.

"On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Matt for his years of loyal service as President and CEO of Cleantek and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors," remarked Paul Colucci, Chairman of Cleantek.

Private Placement

2024 Press Release Cleantek Industries Inc. 1