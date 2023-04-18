Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

(CBLU)
2023-04-18
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
02:43pCORRECTION -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.
GL
02/07Correction : Clear Blue Technologies Announces Correction to News Releases Announcing Closing of Private Placement Financing
GL
02/01Transcript : Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. - Special Call
CI
CORRECTION -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

04/18/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), please note that the day and date of the financial results and conference call in the headline and paragraph one should be Thursday, April 27, 2023. The corrected release follows:

Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-Grid™ Company, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 on Thursday, April 27, 2023, before the market opens. Clear Blue will host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to review the Company’s performance and answer questions. Those interested can register here.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO
+1 416 433 3952
investors@clearbluetechnologies.com
www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital
+1 437 836 9669
Nik@SophicCapital.com


