Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCO   US18453H1068

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-20 pm EST
1.090 USD   +9.00%
07:19aClear Channel Outdoor : Conference Announcement (
PU
07:01aClear channel outdoor holdings, inc. to participate in citi's 2023 communications, media & entertainment conference
PR
12/08Clear Channel Outdoor : Releases their ESG Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clear Channel Outdoor : Conference Announcement (

12/21/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN CITI'S 2023 COMMUNICATIONS,

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT CONFERENCE

San Antonio, TX, December 21, 2022: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 8:45 a.m., Mountain Time. The live audio webcast as well as the replay will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of- home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 24 countries.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Eileen McLaughlin

Vice President, Investor Relations

  1. 355-2399investorrelations@clearchannel.com

Disclaimer

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 12:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
07:19aClear Channel Outdoor : Conference Announcement (
PU
07:01aClear channel outdoor holdings, inc. to participate in citi's 2023 communications, medi..
PR
12/08Clear Channel Outdoor : Releases their ESG Report
PU
12/08Clear Channel Outdoor, No Kid Hungry Kick Off Holiday Campaign to Ensure Kids Have Acce..
PR
11/30Transcript : Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Presents at Bank of America..
CI
11/16Barrington Reduces Price Target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to $2.50 From $3.25, ..
MT
11/15CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BofA SECURITIES LEVERAGED FI..
PR
11/14Clear channel outdoor holdings, inc. to participate in the wells fargo tmt summit
PR
11/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings to $1.50 From $2,..
MT
11/08Transcript : Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 474 M - -
Net income 2022 -180 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 649 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 519 M 519 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,09 $
Average target price 1,92 $
Spread / Average Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott R. Wells President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian D. Coleman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
W. Benjamin Moreland Chairman
Mary-Teresa Rainey Independent Director
John D. Dionne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-67.07%519
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-39.97%2 505
VGI-34.55%1 393
PLAN B MEDIA-2.61%918
APG|SGA SA-28.14%462
ELETROMIDIA S.A.0.20%267