Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Clear Media Limited    100   BMG219901094

CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED

(100)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clear Media : ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

04/14/2021 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 100)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Clear Media Limited (the ''Company'') pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules (the ''Listing Rules'') Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated July 13, 2020, July 14, 2020, August 13, 2020, October 29, 2020, November 12, 2020, November 26, 2020 and January 14, 2021 in relation to, among others, the public float of the Company (collectively, the ''Announcements'') and the composite document dated April 27, 2020 (the ''Composite Document'') in relation to the Offers. Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Composite Document.

UPDATE ON PROGRESS OF RESTORATION OF PUBLIC FLOAT

The Company has been informed by the Offeror that the Offeror, with the coordination of its financial advisers, has been actively exploring various proposals for restoring the Company's minimum public float as required under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules as soon as possible. As of the date of this announcement, the Offeror has not agreed investment terms with any of the potential investors. In light of the substantial number of Shares to be disposed of and/or to be issued for the restoration of the public float of the Company, and the restrictive measures pertaining to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lingering impact on the outdoor advertising industry caused by COVID-19, the Offeror informed the Company that it needs more time to effect a placement of existing Shares by the Offeror or issuance of new Shares by the Company.

  • For identification purposes only

- 1 -

As of the date of this announcement, 5,170,524 Shares, representing approximately 0.95% of the issued Shares, are held by the public (within the meaning of the Listing Rules). Accordingly, the minimum public float requirement of 25% as set out in Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules remains unsatisfied.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on July 14, 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding the restoration of the public float as and when appropriate pursuant to the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Clear Media Limited

Mr. Jeffrey Yip

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, April 14, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Joseph Tcheng, Mr. Han Zi Jing, Mr. Zhang Huai Jun and Mr. Zou Nan Feng (alternate to Mr. Zhang Huai Jun); the non-executive Directors are Mr. Peter Cosgrove, Mr. Liang Chen, Mr. Stephen Hon Chiu Wong, Ms. Fei Fei Shum and Mr. Jérôme Lucien Joseph Marie d'Héré(alternate to Mr. Stephen Hon Chiu Wong); and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Robert Gazzi, Mr. Wang Shou Zhi, Mr. Christopher Thomas and Ms. Li Ping.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Clear Media Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 08:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED
04:55aCLEAR MEDIA  : Announcement - update on progress of restoration of public float ..
PU
03/18CLEAR MEDIA  : Net Loss Widens in 2020 as Pandemic Dents Revenue
MT
03/15CLEAR MEDIA  : Appointment of alternate director
PU
2020CLEAR MEDIA  : Hong Kong Bourse Allows Clear Media's Public Float to Stay Below ..
MT
2020AIMIA  : profits drop as it pivots away from loyalty programs, toward investment
AQ
2020CLEAR MEDIA  : Waiver application in respect of public float of the shares
PU
2020Aimia follows Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma in buying stake in Chinese ad firm
AQ
2020CLEAR MEDIA  : Walkers Acts In Ever Harmonic's Acquisition Of Clear Media
AQ
2020CLEAR MEDIA  : Advertising giant Clear Channel to sell its business in China for..
AQ
2020JCDecaux to acquire a minority stake in Clear Media Limited as part of a cons..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 036 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 -247 M -37,7 M -37,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 484 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 247 M 496 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,52x
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 0,95%
Chart CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clear Media Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zi Jing Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bin Kim Lam Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Tcheng Chairman
Huai Jun Zhang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Shou Zhi Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED0.00%496
STRÖER SE & CO. KGAA-13.89%4 714
VGI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.26%1 775
CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.18.79%917
PLAN B MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.80%776
APG|SGA SA11.45%713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ