Clear Media : ANNUAL REPORT 2020

Contents Financial Highlights Fact Sheet at a Glance Chairman's Statement CEO's Report Management Discussion and Analysis Biographies of Directors Corporate Governance Report Report of the Directors Independent Auditor's Report Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to Financial Statements Financial Summary Corporate Information 2 Financial Highlights 2020 2019 FULL YEAR RESULTS (RMB'000) Turnover 1,035,724 1,445,850 EBITDA 505,267 810,667 Operating (loss)/profit (192,089) 68,666 Net loss* (246,714) (86,854) Basic loss per share (0.4557) (0.1606) BALANCE SHEET DATA (RMB'000) Cash and cash equivalents 443,529 266,988 Total assets 4,555,134 5,116,476 Total liabilities 2,496,419 2,787,440 Equity to equity holders of the parent 1,960,827 2,203,287 CASH FLOW DATA (RMB'000) Cash generated from operations 681,937 745,661 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 177,520 (206,762) FINANCIAL RATIOS Current ratio 1.36 times 1.32 times EBITDA margin 48.8% 56.1% Net loss margin (23.8%) (6.0%) Debt-to-equity ratio 0.0% 0.0% * Net loss attributable to owners of the parent. TURNOVER (RMB'000) EBITDA (RMB'000) 20 1,035,724 20 505,267 19 1,445,850 19 810,667 18 1,803,664 18 718,178 17 1,706,306 17 744,616 16 1,607,778 16 704,850 Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 3 Fact Sheet at a Glance Shareholder Information as at 31 December 2020 Other Aimia Inc. Ever Harmonic Global Limited 0.95% 10.85% 88.20% Nominal Value: HK$0.10 per share Listing: Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Listing Date: 19 December 2001 Ordinary Shares • Shares outstanding as at 31 December 2020 541,700,500 shares Market Capitalization • as at HK$7.12 per share HK$3,857 million (based on closing price on 13 July 2020) (approximately US$496 million) Stock Code • Hong Kong Stock Exchange 100 • Reuters 0100.HK • Bloomberg 100 HK Financial Year End 31 December Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 4 Chairman's Statement DEAR SHAREHOLDERS, First of all, please let us welcome the new shareholders behind our new parent company. 2020 was the most challenging year in recent history. The Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, we have been strictly following government directives and actively implementing measures to protect the safety and health of our employees. During this difficult period, the Group reorganized its sales teams and maintenance organisation; and implemented flexible pricing policies and various cost saving initiatives. The management team was at that time preparing marketing and sales plans for the eventual recovery of the outdoor market. We have also reduced capital expenditure to maintain capital liquidity. As the Covid-19 pandemic became under better control and given the efforts from the management team, the Group's total monthly revenue bottomed in March 2020 and it had been recovering in the second quarter of 2020. The recovery in total monthly revenue continued in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020. Total revenue in 4Q2020 slightly exceeded the level in 4Q2019. Mainly due to the substantial revenue decline during the outbreak of Covid-19, the Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 was RMB1,035.7 million, which represented a 28.4% decline, compared with that of the corresponding period in 2019 (year ended 31 December 2019: RMB1,445.9 million). For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent of RMB246.7 million, which is significantly more than RMB86.9 million, being the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019. The net loss is mainly due to the substantial decline in the Group's revenue amid the outbreak of Covid-19 and the relatively high fixed costs. I wish to express my deep appreciation to my colleagues for the dedication, creativity and their professionalism in providing a high standard of service to our customers. Given these qualities, we look forward to seeing this business achieving good profitability again in future. 2020 was a very difficult year. Mainly due to the substantial revenue decline during the outbreak of Covid-19, the Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 was RMB1,035.7 million, which represented a 28.4% decline, compared with that of the corresponding period in 2019 (year ended 31 December 2019: RMB1,445.9 million). For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent of RMB246.7 million, which is significantly more than RMB86.9 million, being the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019. The net loss is mainly due to the substantial decline in the Group's revenue amid the outbreak of Covid-19 and the relatively high fixed costs. The net loss is mainly due to the substantial decline in the Group's revenue amid the outbreak of Covid-19 and the relatively high fixed costs. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the revenue from the top three cities Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai decreased by 30.1% to RMB615.8 million (2019: RMB880.8 million) due to a lower yield per shelter of RMB28,328 (2019: RMB40,075). The revenue from all mid-tier cities decreased by 26.3% to RMB473.5 million (2019: RMB642.7 million) due to a lower yield per shelter of RMB16,074 (2019: RMB22,382). As of 31 December 2020, we operated a total of 276 digital panels (end-2019: 261). Total sales generated from the digital operation net of value added tax amounted to RMB3.7 million (2019: RMB8.5 million). Generally speaking, except for the revenue contribution from the clients in the IT digital product, educational institution and transport sectors, the contribution from the customers operating in all key industries declined during the year. The revenue contribution from the IT digital product sector increased to 19.2% (2019: 17.3%) and that from the educational institutional sector increased to 18.1% (2019: 1.9%). During the year, 3.7% (2019: 2.8%) of total revenue came from clients in the transport industry. During the year, the Group reduced it's capital expenditure to RMB 78.7 million (2019: RMB 284.2 million) to maintain capital liquidity. During 2020, the Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. The Group's total revenue bottomed in March 2020 and it had been recovering in the second quarter of 2020. The recovery in total monthly revenue continued in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020. Total revenue in 4Q2020 slightly exceeded the level in 4Q2019. In the absence of any significant recurrence of Covid-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic development, the 2021 total revenue is expected to be materially more that in 2020. Han Ji Zing Chief Executive Officer Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 6 Management Discussion and Analysis ASSEMBLY OF IDEAS Description of the Business and Competitive Position Clear Media is the largest bus shelter advertising panel operator in China. We have a portfolio of concession rights contracts signed with the local transportation authority of the cities that we operate in. In a typical multiyear concession rights contract, we are obligated to install new bus shelters, pay rental for and maintain the bus shelters under our management; and power up the bus shelter lighting facilities at night in exchange for the right and autonomy to sell the advertising panel on these bus shelters. The actual terms of the concession rights contracts can vary from contract to contract. As of 31 December 2020, the weighted average remaining term of the concession rights held by us was more than seven years. We operate more than 59,000 bus shelter advertising panels in 24 cities across China. We have a market share of more than 70% in key cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. During the year, the total revenue from these key cities accounted for more than half of the total bus shelter revenue. Our bus shelter panel advertising space is mostly sold to both local and international advertisers through their advertising agents with our sales people working with both the agents and the advertisers. A typical market campaign is two-week long but it can be longer than two weeks depending on advertisers' decisions. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 7 Management Discussion and Analysis INDUSTRY OVERVIEW The Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. The Group's total monthly revenue bottomed in March 2020 and it had been recovering in the second quarter of 2020. The recovery in total monthly revenue continued in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020. Total revenue in 4Q2020 slightly exceeded the level in 4Q2019. Mainly due to the substantial revenue decline during the outbreak of Covid-19, the Group's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2020 was RMB1,035.7 million, which represented a 28.4% decline, compared with that of the corresponding period in 2019 (year ended 31 December 2019: RMB1,445.9 million). For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group recorded a net loss attributable to the owners of the parent of RMB246.7 million, which is significantly more than RMB86.9 million, being the net loss attributable to the owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019. The net loss is mainly due to the substantial decline in the Group's revenue amid the outbreak of Covid-19 and the relatively high fixed costs. Generally speaking, except for the sales revenue contribution from the clients in the IT digital product, educational institution and transport sectors, the contribution from the customers operating in all key industries declined during the year. The revenue contribution from the IT digital product sector increased to 19.2% (2019: 17.3%) and that from the educational institutional sector increased to 18.1% (2019: 1.9%). During the year, 3.7% (2019: 2.8%) of total revenue came from clients in the transport industry. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been strictly following government directives and actively implementing measures to protect the safety and health of our employees. During the year, the Group reorganized its sales teams and maintenance organisation; and implemented flexible pricing policies and various cost saving initiatives. The Group also reduced capital expenditure to maintain capital liquidity. STRATEGY Long-term Strategic Expansion Our key long-term strategy is to continue to expand our bus shelter advertising panel network in China in selected cities that will deliver long-term strategic value to our business. The strategic value includes profitability, growth prospects, competitive position and customer needs. Customer Focus and Customer Relations Management Our key focus is on providing professional services to all customers, including those represented by the 4As. More than 300 sales personnel serve both our customers and their advertising agencies directly. We will maintain close ties with the customers to constantly obtain feedback on the quality of advertising campaign and services rendered, provide market research conducted either by independent research companies or jointly by the customers and us to assess the effectiveness of the campaign, and also implement internal control procedures to monitor the quality of sales services provided. Product Quality and Innovation We work towards maintaining high quality of bus shelters with format as standardized nationwide as practicable. We implement bus shelter refurbishment plans, when needed, to upgrade the quality of our bus shelters. Our management monitors new technology in the outdoor industry in local and international street furniture markets. Our first digital advertising panel was launched in the second half of 2014 and we now operate a total of 276 digital panels. We are continuing to test new digital technologies. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 8 Management Discussion and Analysis Financial Discipline and Efficiency We have strict discipline in managing our financial resources and capital investment. Our Capital Expenditure Committee regularly reviews and recommends our capital expenditure projects typically including our concession rights renewal and acquisitions, major bus shelter refurbishment and digital panel expansion plans. Our Cash Committee from time to time reviews our expected cash needs and evaluates the adequacy and the options for utilization of the Group's cash with a view to enhance shareholders' interests, and make related recommendations to the Board. We had total cash and cash equivalents at RMB443.5 million as of 31 December 2020. Details of the currencies in which cash and cash equivalents are held are set out in note 20 to the financial statements. We have a policy for prudent management of our cash and cash equivalents the bulk of which were placed as bank deposits with various commercial banks in Hong Kong and China. Our policy is to spread the total bank balances (including pledged deposits) among various creditworthy banks with no recent history of default. Our Audit Committee reviewed the list of our bank deposits and the credit ratings of the underlying banks during the year. Principal Risks The principal risks that the Group has been facing are set out in the "Corporate Governance Report" section on page 36. COMPLIANCE WITH RELEVANT LAWS AND REGULATIONS HAVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY Our bus shelter operations in 24 cities in China are subject to various laws, regulations, policies and directives from the central and local government departments in China. During the year ended 31 December 2020, we are not aware of any material non- compliance with any laws or regulations in China. Any unfavourable change in the related laws, regulations, policies or directives from the central or local government departments may adversely affect our bus shelter operations and our financial performance. OPERATION OVERVIEW Bus Shelter Advertising Business As of 31 December 2020, Clear Media operated the most extensive standardized bus shelter advertising network in Mainland China, with a total of more than 59,000 panels (end-2019: 57,000 panels) covering 24 cities. Our bus shelter advertising revenue, net of value added tax, decreased by 28.4% to RMB1,035.7 million. The decline in revenue was mainly driven by the decrease in average monthly selling price of bus shelter panels during the year. The average number of bus shelter panels increased by 1.0% while yield per shelter before value added tax ("yield") decreased to RMB21,277 (2019: RMB30,053). Key Cities For the year ended 31 December 2020, the revenue from the top three cities Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai decreased by 30.1% to RMB615.8 million (2019: RMB880.8 million) due to a lower yield per shelter of RMB28,328 (2019: RMB40,075). Mid-tier Cities The revenue from all mid-tier cities decreased by 26.3% to RMB473.5 million (2019: RMB642.7 million) due to a lower yield per shelter of RMB16,074 (2019: RMB22,382). Digital Panel Advertising As of 31 December 2020, we operated a total of 276 digital panels (end-2019: 261). Total sales generated from the digital panel advertising operation net of value added tax amounted to RMB3.7 million (2019: RMB8.5 million). Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 9 Management Discussion and Analysis We operate more than 59,000 bus shelter advertising panels in C I T I E S across China FINANCIAL REVIEW Turnover The Group's total turnover decreased by 28.4% to RMB1,035.7 million during the year ended 31 December 2020. Other Income and Gains Other income and gains increased from RMB19.2 million in 2019 to RMB26.7 million in 2020. The increment was mainly coming from increase in gain on lease modifications and remeasurements. Expenses During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group's total direct operating costs, including rental, electricity and maintenance costs, and sales, cultural and other levies, increased by 1.9% to RMB314.7 million (2019: RMB308.8 million). Excluding the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group's total direct expenses would have slightly decreased by 0.7% to RMB756.7 million (2019: RMB761.9 million). The rental costs for our core bus shelter advertising business increased during the year mainly because of reclassification of other lease expenses due to lease modifications. This increment was mostly offset by the 87.3% decrease in sales and cultural taxes due to reduction in turnover in 2020. Electricity costs increased by 7.5% during the year mainly due to the increase in the electrified bus shelter panels. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 10 Management Discussion and Analysis Cleaning and maintenance costs decreased by 5.7% mainly due to the revision of applicable maintenance fees as part of the cost control measures. Total selling, general and administrative expenses, excluding depreciation and amortisation decreased by 27.3% to RMB234.8 million (2019: RMB323.0 million). The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the decline in sales commission and the expense control measures including the reduction in the salary of the management. EBITDA The Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") decreased by 37.7% to RMB505.3 million (2019: RMB810.7 million) mainly caused by the decrease in turnover of RMB410.2 million. Accordingly EBITDA margin decreased to 48.8% (2019: 56.1%). Excluding the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16, EBITDA would have decreased by 93.9% to RMB18.9 million (2019: RMB311.4 million). A reconciliation of the Group's loss before tax to EBITDA is as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Loss before tax (333,526) (93,328) Add: - Foreign exchange losses - 1,916 - Finance costs 145,809 165,022 - Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 13,642 14,942 - Amortisation of concession rights 307,135 335,669 - Amortisation of right-of-use assets 376,579 391,390 Subtotal 843,165 908,939 Less: - Foreign exchange gains - - - Interest income (4,372) (4,944) Subtotal (4,372) (4,944) EBITDA 505,267 810,667 Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 11 Management Discussion and Analysis EBIT The Group's earnings before earnings of interest and tax ("EBIT") decreased by 379.7% to a loss of RMB192.1 million for the year from RMB68.7 million in 2019 following the lower turnover during the year. Other Expenses During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group carried no debt. The exchange loss was nil for the year ended 31 December 2020 (year ended 31 December 2019: exchange loss of RMB1.9 million was mainly due to exchange rate movement between the declaration and settlement of an inter-company dividend). Taxation According to No. 31 Caishui 2020 "Notice on Preferential Policies for Enterprise Income Tax in Hainan Free Trade Port ("Hainan FTP")" published by Ministry of Finance and State Administration of Taxation effective on 23 June 2020, the WHA Joint Venture, a subsidiary of the Company established in the Hainan FTP of the PRC, is subject to a corporate income tax of 15% (2019: 25%) for the head office and 25% (2019:25%) for its branches on its assessable profits arising in the PRC from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2024. Further, a 10% (or a lower rate if there is a tax treaty between Mainland China and the jurisdiction of the foreign investors) withholding tax is levied on dividends declared to foreign investors from the foreign investment enterprises established in Mainland China. The requirement is effective from 1 January 2008 and applies to earnings after 31 December 2007. The Group is therefore liable for withholding taxes on dividends distributed by the WHA Joint Venture, a subsidiary of the Company established in the Hainan Special Economic Zone of the PRC. The Group had income tax credit of RMB56.6 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: tax credit of RMB9.2 million). This was mainly due to the operating loss of the core bus shelter advertising business during the year. Net Loss Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was RMB246.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for year ended 31 December 2019: RMB86.9 million). Excluding the effect of adoption of HKFRS 16, net loss attributable to owners of the parent was RMB216.3 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 (Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2019: RMB44.0 million). Cash Flow Net cash flows from operating activities increased by 5.3% to RMB657.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 from RMB624.8 million in the previous year. The increase in reported cash flow in the cash flow statement was mainly due to decreases in trade and lease receivables as well as income taxes paid. Net cash flows used in investing activities decreased to RMB123.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 from RMB334.3 million in the previous year, as acquisition of shelter concession rights had been substantially decreased during the year. Net cash flows used in financing activities decreased to RMB356.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 from RMB497.3 million in the previous year. This was mainly because no dividend was paid to the shareholders of the Group during the year. Trade and Lease Receivables The Group's trade and lease receivables balance decreased by 16.4% to RMB675.8 million as at 31 December 2020 from RMB808.2 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for new customers where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period is generally 90 days, extending up to 180 days for major customers. The Group maintains control over its outstanding receivables. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly and processes are in place to ensure balances are collected. The trade and lease receivable relate to a large number of different customers. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 12 Management Discussion and Analysis The average trade and lease receivable outstanding days, on a time weighted basis, increased to 140 days for the current year from 138 days in the previous year. As at 31 December 2020, the allowance for expected credit losses of trade and lease receivables decreased to RMB77.7 million from RMB93.2 million as at 31 December 2019. Based on the customers' past payment history and settlement subsequent to year end, the Company's management is of the view that the provision level is adequate as of 31 December 2020. We will continue to closely monitor the trade and lease receivable balance and ensure the level of provision is appropriate and prudent. As at 31 December 2020, the amounts due from WHM and WSI (included in the Group's trade and lease receivables) increased to RMB318.1 million from RMB248.3 million as at 31 December 2019 mainly due to slower repayments from customers represented by WHM and WSI during the year. We will continue to work closely with WHM and WSI to expedite collection. Prepayments, Deposits and Other Receivables The Group's total prepayments, deposits and other receivables as at 31 December 2020 increased to RMB211.3 million from RMB168.2 million as at 31 December 2019. The balance as at 31 December 2020 included a receivable from Hainan White Horse, the non- controlling shareholder of the WHA Joint Venture, amounting to RMB125.5 million (31 December 2019: RMB125.7 million), which is unsecured, interest-free and has no fixed terms of repayment. The increase in prepayments, deposits and other receivables was mainly due to transfer of third party long-term bus shelter rental deposits to short-term ones since the rental contracts were close to expiration dates. Long-term Prepayments, Deposits and Other Receivables The Group's total long-term prepayments, deposits and other receivables as at 31 December 2020 decreased to RMB75.6 million from RMB121.8 million as at 31 December 2019. They were mainly long-term deposits placed with independent third parties for the rental of the Group's bus shelters in the PRC. Other Payables and Accruals The Group's total payables and accruals as at 31 December 2020 were RMB463.1 million, compared to RMB403.9 million as at 31 December 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher bus shelter rental related payables during the year. We consider it inappropriate to give the turnover days against sales figures as the payable is more closely related to capital expenditure incurred for the acquisition of bus shelter concession rights. Assets and Liabilities As at 31 December 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to RMB4,555.1 million, a 11.0% decrease from RMB5,116.5 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group's total liabilities decreased to RMB2,496.4 million as at 31 December 2020, from RMB2,787.4 million as at 31 December 2019. Net assets as at 31 December 2020 decreased by 11.6% to RMB2,058.7 million from RMB2,329.0 million as at 31 December 2019. Net current assets increased from RMB300.2 million as at 31 December 2019, to RMB352.7 million as at 31 December 2020. Share Capital and Shareholders' Equity Total issued and fully paid share capital remained at RMB56.9 million as at 31 December 2020. Total shareholders' equity for the Group as at 31 December 2020 decreased by 11.6%, to RMB2,058.7 million, from RMB2,329.0 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group's reserves as at 31 December 2020 amounted to RMB1,903.9 million, a 11.3% decrease over the corresponding balance of RMB2,146.3 million as at 31 December 2019. This was mainly due to the increase in net loss for the year ended 31 December 2020. Exposure to Foreign Exchange Risk The Group's only investment in China remains its operating vehicle, the WHA Joint Venture, which solely conducts business within the PRC. WHA Joint Venture's operations, the bulk of its turnover, capital investment and expenses are denominated in RMB. As at the date of this report, the Group has not experienced any difficulties in obtaining government approval for its necessary foreign exchange purchases. During the year under review, the Group did not issue any financial instruments for hedging purposes. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 13 Management Discussion and Analysis Liquidity, Financial Resources, Borrowing and Gearing The Group financed its operations and investment activities mainly with internally generated cash flow. As of 31 December 2020, the Group's total cash and cash equivalents amounted to RMB443.5 million (RMB267.0 million as at 31 December 2019). The Group had no short- term or long-term debt outstanding as at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: Nil). The Group's current policy is to maintain a low level of gearing. This policy is reviewed on an annual basis. We plan to invest in and expand our bus shelter network, and explore investment opportunities in complementary out-of-home platform with the aim to increase return to shareholders. Such investment is expected to be funded from the cash on the balance sheet and the Company's future operating cash flows. Capital Expenditure For the year ended 31 December 2020, the Group invested RMB78.7 million in the construction of bus shelters and acquisition of concession rights, and RMB2.9 million in fixed assets, compared to RMB284.2 million and RMB6.1 million, respectively, in 2019. Material Acquisitions and Disposals There was no material acquisition or disposal of any subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the Group during the year. Employment, Training and Development The Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. Various cost and expense control measures, including the reduction in the salary of the management, were introduced. As at 31 December 2020, the Group had a total of 807 employees. Total wages and salaries decreased by 19.2% year-on-year. As a matter of policy, employees are remunerated based on their performance, experience and the prevailing industry practices, and compensation policies and packages are reviewed on a regular basis. Bonuses are linked to the performance of both the Group and the individual as recognition of value creation. Share options are also granted to senior management in an effort to align their individual interests with the Group's interests. Training courses and conferences aimed at improving team members' knowledge and skills were organised throughout the year. Charges on Group Assets As at 31 December 2020, the Group had pledged deposit of RMB6.0 million (31 December 2019: RMB6.0 million) to bank as security for two letters of guarantee of total RMB20.0 million (31 December 2019: RMB20.0 million). As at 31 December 2020, a bank balance of Nil (31 December 2019: RMB271) was frozen in respect of a legal claim discussed in the "Contingent Liabilities" section below. Capital Commitments As at 31 December 2020, the Group had capital commitments contracted but not provided for in relation to the construction of bus shelters amounting to RMB134.8 million (31 December 2019: RMB139.7 million). Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 14 Management Discussion and Analysis Contingent Liabilities During 2014, a supplier of the Group in China (the "Supplier") factored its accounts receivable allegedly due from the Group (the "Accounts Receivable") under certain supply contracts (the "Purported Supply Contracts") to certain financial institutions in China. Whilst the Purported Supply Contracts were allegedly entered into with a subsidiary of the Company, the Group has confirmed that none of them is an authentic supply contract to which it is a party. When the Accounts Receivable remained unpaid, the financial institutions commenced legal proceedings against, among others, the Company's subsidiary to recover an aggregate amount of approximately RMB115 million. As the Group confirmed that it had not entered into any of the Purported Supply Contracts, the Group treated the Purported Supply Contracts as being contractual fraud and reported the cases to the competent police authority. The directors, taking into account the advice from the Group's legal counsel, believe that the Group has a valid defense in law to the allegations against it and, accordingly, have not provided for any potential claim arising from the litigation, other than the related legal and other costs. On 8 January 2016, the Group received a notice from a District Court in the PRC (the "Court") stating that a plaintiff has initiated legal action against the Supplier and that the Court has ruled in such plaintiff's favour and has frozen the Supplier's right to receive payment from the Group for the settlement of any outstanding liability between the Supplier and the Group. Total outstanding liability owed by the Group to the Supplier was RMB31.6 million. The Court has issued a compulsory order requiring the Group to remit an outstanding sum of about RMB17.6 million owed by the Group to the Supplier into the bank account of the Court. On 5 August 2016, the Court issued another compulsory order requiring the Group to remit the remaining outstanding sum of about RMB14.0 million owed by the Group to the Supplier to the bank account of the Court. The directors, taking into consideration the advice of the Group's legal counsel, believe that this development will not result in the Group being liable to additional liability exceeding the outstanding liability already taken up in the accounts under other payables and accruals, between the Supplier and the Group. On 15 November 2018 and 24 April 2019, the trials of the case were held on Foshan Intermediate People's Court. On 8 July 2019, the Group received the civil judgement made by the Foshan Intermediate Court. According to the case judgement, the Foshan Intermediate Court held that the underlying transaction of the Purported Supply Contracts did not exist, and ruled that the Group shall not be responsible for any debts against the plaintiff. On 15 April 2020, the plaintiff filed a second petition for appeal to the Guangdong Higher People's Court, explaining that the first petition did not elaborate its grounds for appeal in a complete and systematic manner due to lack of time. On 26 November 2020, the Guangdong Higher People's Court held a court session, hearing the case on the second petition. According to the Handling Attorney, as of 18 January 2021, there was no other information or progress with respect to the Case. The parties were waiting for a judgment or ruling to be made by the Guangdong Higher People's Court in connection with the second appeal. The Handling Attorney had orally expressed that the second appeal was without merit. Based on documents provided to our legal advisors and the analysis made in their 2018 Memo, the 2019 Memo and the 2020 Memo, they maintained their understanding that the risk of the Group losing the case and having to compensate the plaintiff was relatively low. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 15 Management Discussion and Analysis FINANCIAL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR EBITDA as the financial key performance indicator EBITDA is the Group's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. The Company uses the Group's EBITDA as the financial key performance indicator. The Company's aim is to increase the Group's EBITDA. We monitor the Group's EBITDA periodically and make comparison with that in the same period of the previous year as a measure of the performance. Details of the Group's EBITDA are set out in the "EBITDA" section. EBITDA (RMB'000) In addition to full compliance with all laws relevant to sustaining and improving the environment, we are committed to deploying ecologically friendly construction techniques, materials and operational procedures. The energy consumed by bus shelter panel accounts for almost 95% of the Group's energy consumption. In order to reduce electrical consumption for bus shelter panel while preserving illumination for public safety, we have gradually reduced the number of fluorescent tubes usage and increased the use of LED lighting structures. The LED lighting structures offer energy savings of more than 50% compared to the use of fluorescent tube. As of 31 December 2020, about 74% (2019: 73%) of our total bus shelter panels are with LED lighting structures and we plan to gradually increase the ratio in the next few years. 18,870 (without HKFRS 16 impact) 20 505,267 19 810,667 18 718,178 17 744,616 16 704,850 15 645,304 14 567,805 Environmental Policies and Compliance We are committed to minimizing the impact of our activities on the environment. To this end, various impact assessments have been undertaken and policies created which are in line with international best practices and long term sustainability. The core values of our environmental policy are to meet all the environmental legislations that relate to our operations. In addition, we have installed light controllers and auto timers into many of the lightbox structures which help to reduce electrical consumption. KEY RELATIONSHIPS Relationships with Vendors We have established relationships with over 11 major suppliers for the construction and supply of bus shelters and other outdoor media. During the year, as part of the cost control measures responding to the decline in revenue, there were downward revisions of certain rates for bus shelter cleaning and maintenance work performed by vendors. The Group set up several majority owned entities and it was contemplated that these entities would take up the bus shelter cleaning and maintenance work, previously performed by external vendors, in important cities where we operate. Except for the events set out above and the one vendor who has allegedly engaged in certain fraudulent activities as set out in the "Contingent Liabilities" section and was replaced with other third party suppliers, we have no major events affecting our relationships with our suppliers. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 16 Management Discussion and Analysis Relationships with Employees The Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. Various cost and expense control measures, including the reduction in the salary of the employees and management, were introduced. The salary of the employees was subsequently restored. The Group set up several majority owned entities and it was contemplated that such entities would take up the bus shelter cleaning and maintenance work, previously performed by vendors, in important cities. These majority owned entities began to recruit their personnel to perform bus shelter cleaning and maintenance work. The Group reorganized its sales team by allowing certain former sales team members to depart and recruiting new sales personnel from the market. During the year, apart from the events set out above, we are not aware of any major event affecting our relationships with our employees in 2020. Relationships with Customers Our sales team interact closely with advertising clients' marketing personnel and their advertising agents. In addition, our sales team identify new advertising clients every year. During the year, the total number of advertising clients decreased to 713 from 762 in 2019. OUTLOOK During 2020, the Group's revenue began to decline substantially in February 2020 amid the outbreak of Covid-19 which further slowed China's economic growth, negatively impacted customers advertising spend and reduced demand for advertising space. The Group's total monthly revenue bottomed in March 2020 and it had been recovering in the second quarter of 2020. The recovery in total monthly revenue continued in 3Q2020 and 4Q2020. Total revenue in 4Q2020 slightly exceeded the level in 4Q2019. In the absence of any significant recurrence of Covid-19 pandemic or adverse macro-economic development, the 2021 total revenue is expected to be materially more than that in 2020. During 2020, the capital expenditure was reduced to maintain capital liquidity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic was under better control, the 2021 total capital expenditure is expected to be considerably more than the 2020 level. The 2021 capital expenditure will likely be funded from the cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet and the operating cash flows in 2021. Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Shares The Group has not redeemed any of its listed shares during the year. Except for the sale of the 705,800 shares in the Company previously held by the Trustee for two executive directors under the share award scheme of the Company, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's listed shares during the year. Corporate Governance The Group is committed to achieving high standards of corporate governance which we believe are crucial to the development of the Group and to the safeguarding of the interests of our shareholders. During the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, the Company has adopted the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. In the opinion of the Board, the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules during the year ended 31 December 2020. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Trading in the shares of the company has been suspended since 14 July 2020. Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 14 July 2020, 13 August 2020, 29 October 2020, 12 November 2020, 26 November 2020, 14 January 2021 for details. The Company will make further announcement to inform its shareholders and potential investors of the development as and when appropriate pursuant to the Listing Rules. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 17 Biographies of Directors JOSEPH TCHENG Chairman Chairman of the Nomination Committee Chairman of the Capital Expenditure Committee Chairman of the Directors' Securities Dealing Committee Chairman of the Risk Committee Executive Director PETER COSGROVE Deputy Chairman Chairman of the Cash Committee Non-Executive Director HAN ZI JING Chief Executive Officer Executive Director Mr. Tcheng, aged 66, was previously the Chairman of Sichuan Swellfun Co. Ltd. (四川水井坊股份有限公司), a premium baijiu company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Diageo has a controlling stake in this company. Mr. Tcheng was the Managing Director of Diageo Greater China from April 2009 to June 2013 where he was responsible for Diageo's international spirits brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Baileys and Guinness. During this time he established the first Johnnie Walker House, an experience centre for Scotch in Shanghai and Beijing. Mr. Tcheng was the Managing Director of Diageo S.E. Asia from June 2007 to March 2009. Prior to that, he has worked for 25 years in a variety of roles in general management and marketing with Philip Morris International in New York and Asia. Mr. Tcheng holds an MA in Economics from Downing College, Cambridge University. He obtained the Financial Times Non- Executive Director Diploma in 2014. Mr. Tcheng has been an executive director since January 2016. Mr. Cosgrove, aged 66, has been a Director of the Company since 2001 and has over 25 years' experience in the outdoor, publishing and broadcasting industries. He was previously Chairman of HT&E Limited, a Radio and Outdoor media operator in Australia and New Zealand which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) and Chairman of Buspak Advertising (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Cosgrove has been a Director of HT&E Limited since December 2003 and he was appointed as the Chairman of the Board in February 2013. Mr. Cosgrove has been a non-executive director since April 2001. Mr. Han, aged 65, has been with the Group since 1998. Before that, he was General Manager of Guangdong White Horse Group Corporation, a diversified company with interests ranging from property to medical equipment. Mr. Han was also Director of the Hong Kong Overseas Representative Office of China Science and Technology Association, a liaison body between the PRC Government and the international science and technology communities. Mr. Han has a Bachelor's degree and graduated from a postgraduate course at the South China Normal University. He is a brother of Mr. Han Zi Dian. Mr. Han has been an executive director since April 2001. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited Biographies of Directors ZHANG HUAI JUN Chief Operating Officer Executive Director CHEN LIANG Non-Executive Director 18 Mr. Zhang, aged 50, was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company in November 2007. Mr. Zhang joined Hainan White Horse Advertising Media Investment Co., Ltd. in July 2000. He was appointed as National Sales Director from September 2002 to October 2007 and Sales General Manager of Northern Sales Centre from July 2000 to August 2002. Before joining the Company, Mr. Zhang worked for Procter & Gamble (China) as Brand Manager in its marketing department from 1996 to 2000. Mr. Zhang has extensive experience of marketing, sales and media. Mr. Zhang graduated from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 1996 with a Bachelor degree in Economics. Mr. Zhang has been an executive director since May 2008. Mr. Chen, aged 38, is an investment director at Ant Group Co., Ltd. (螞 蟻科技集團股份有限公司) and a non-executive director of Newcapec Electronics Co., Ltd (新開普電子股份有限公司), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300248) since June 2019. From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Chen was an investment manager and director at Alibaba Group Holding, Ltd. From 2012 to 2014, Mr. Chen was an associate at China Broadband Capital. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Chen was Chief Financial Officer at Hangzhou Ferry Network Technology Co., Ltd. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Chen was an assistant manager at KPMG . From 2004 to 2006, Mr . Chen was an associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Chen graduated from University of International Business and Economics in Beijing with a Bachelor's degree of English in 2004 and received a Master's degree in business administration from Columbia Business School in New York in 2012. Mr. Chen has been a non-executive director since October 2020. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 Biographies of Directors STEPHEN HON CHIU WONG Non-Executive Director 19 Mr. Wong, aged 64, joined JCDecaux Pearl & Dean in 1998 as General Manager and became Managing Director in 2003. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux Greater China in 2005, and has since been responsible for the business management of JCDecaux China including Hong Kong and Macau. Mr. Wong holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Sydney and a master's degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales of Australia. He is also an Australian chartered accountant and was a Fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining JCDecaux, he spent 6 years working in the media industry in Hong Kong and more than 10 years in auditing and in merchant banking in Australia. Mr. Wong has received advertising industry awards in China over the years, including in particular "The Special Contribution Award for Urban Rail Transit Public Service" granted by China Urban Rail Transit Association in 2015, "The Shanghai Advertising Association Annual Individual Contribution Award" granted by Shanghai Advertising Association for the third consecutive year in 2019, "The China OOH 30 Years - Elite Individual" by China Advertising Magazine as well as "The China Advertising 40 Years Outstanding Contribution Character" by China Advertising Association in 2018. Mr. Wong was appointed as Deputy Director of the 4th Standing Committee of China Advertising Association in 2016, Deputy Director of Resources Management Committee of the China Urban Rail Transit Association in 2018 and Vice President of Shanghai Advertising Association in 2019. Mr. Wong has been a Director of the Company since October 2020. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited Biographies of Directors FEI FEI SHUM Non-Executive Director 20 Ms. Shum, aged 41, has been a managing director of Empyrean Management (Hong Kong) Limited since September 2016. Prior to that, Ms. Shum was a director of Rossington Company Limited where she was responsible for equities and equities derivatives proprietary trading from February 2012 to July 2016, a director of Kim Eng Securities where she was responsible for institutional equities from July 2009 to June 2010, and a hedge fund trader for SAC Capital and Ramius Capital Group from August 2006 to May 2009. Ms. Shum also served the Global Markets division of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, which was responsible for equities sales and sales trading, from December 2004 to March 2006, worked as a dealing officer for equities business process at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, Japan from June 2002 to July 2004 and worked as an associate of the private client group at Merrill Lynch in Los Angeles, the United States of America from December 2000 to March 2002. Ms. Shum obtained a bachelor degree of science majoring in business administration at University of Southern California in May 2002. Ms. Shum was registered with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority as a relevant individual for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 4 (Advising on Securities) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO"), and was a licensed person with the Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 2 (Dealing in Futures Contracts) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities under the SFO. Ms. Shum has been a Responsible Officer for Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities under the SFO for Empyrean Management (Hong Kong) Limited since July 2018. Ms. Shum has been a non-executive director since October 2020. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 Biographies of Directors WANG SHOU ZHI Independent Non-Executive Director CHRISTOPHER THOMAS Chairman of the Remuneration Committee Independent Non-Executive Director 21 Mr. Wang, aged 74, has over 25 years in researching design theories and history since 1982, and has been a professor of design theories in the Department of Liberal Arts & Sciences in Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California since 1988. He has been the Dean of Cheung Kong School of Art and Design, Shantou University since December 2011 and the Vice Dean of School of Creativity and Art at ShanghaiTech University since 2019. Mr. Wang has been the Chief Consultant of the Academic Orientation Committee of Academy of Arts Design, Tsinghua (Qinhua) University since 2003, and an honor professor at the Central Academy of Fine Art, China Academy of Art,

Luxun Academy of Fine Arts and some twenty other universities in

China. He was also a lecturer at the Southern California Institute of Architecture, California Institute of the Arts, Otis Institute of Art & Design, and the University of Southern California. Mr. Wang has acted as Chief Advisor to China's Industrial Design Association, National Advertising Association, National Interior Design Association, and the National Graphic Design Association. He obtained his postgraduate degree from the Graduate School of Wuhan University. Mr. Wang has been a Director of the Company since 2001. Mr. Thomas, aged 58, is the Chairman of I&S BBDO, an advertising and marketing service provider in Japan, and Chairman of Ferro Alloy Resources, a mining company in Kazakhstan whose shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Thomas has spent 35 years in the advertising business - the majority of his career working for BBDO, a worldwide advertising agency network and a part of Omnicom. Mr. Thomas has held management positions in advertising agencies since 1994 and has over a decade living and working in Asia with a focus on China. In 2003, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Proximity London, one of the largest direct and digital agencies in the United Kingdom. In 2006, Mr. Thomas became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BBDO and Proximity in Asia based in Singapore. In 2011, Mr. Thomas also became responsible for the BBDO agencies in the Middle East and Africa and became the Chairman of Proximity Worldwide. Between May 2015 and December 2018, Mr. Thomas served as Chief Executive Officer of BBDO in the Americas. Mr. Thomas has been a Director of the Company since September 2019. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited Biographies of Directors ROBERT GAZZI Chairman of the Audit Committee Independent Non-Executive Director LI PING Independent Non-Executive Director 22 Mr. Gazzi, aged 67, was a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong for over 20 years and was subsequently a Senior Advisor with the firm. Qualified as a chartered accountant in London, he is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and also of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Currently, Mr. Gazzi holds a number of directorships in privately-held companies and key positions in a number of organisations. Mr. Gazzi is an independent non- executive director of Morgan Stanley Bank Asia Limited, FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited and QBE General Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited. He is the chairman of Angkor Hospital for Children, a leading pediatric and teaching hospital in Cambodia as well as a Trustee of Indochina Starfish Foundation, a charity which supports disadvantaged children in Cambodia through education, healthcare and sporting projects. Mr. Gazzi has been an independent non-executive director since August 2016. Ms. Li, aged 64, is a professor and doctoral supervisor of the Department of Philosophy at Sun Yat-sen University. Ms. Li is also currently a member of the Social Science Committee of the Ministry of Education of China, the Review Committee of the National Philosophy and Social Science Fund of China, the Review Committee in Moral Education Discipline of the National Educational Science Planning of China, and the Research Institute of Culture and History in the People's Government of Guangdong Province. In addition, Ms. Li also holds positions in a number of academic organizations. She is the honorary vice president of the China Association for Ethical Studies, the vice president of the National Society for Education Ethics of China, the president of the Guangdong Ethics Society, the vice director of Sun Yat-sen Foundation, and the director of the Guangdong Soong Ching Ling Foundation. Earlier in her career, Ms. Li was a senior visiting research scholar at Harvard University's Yenching Society from 2003 to 2004, and was a visiting scholar at Pacific Lutheran University in the United States of America between 1990 and 1991. Moreover, she served as the vice president of Sun Yat-sen University from August 1999 to May 2017 and she also served as the part-time vice chairlady of the Guangdong Provincial Federation of Social Sciences. Ms. Li has been an independent non-executive director since September 2020. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 23 Corporate Governance Report Clear Media is committed to ensuring high standards of corporate governance at all times and in all areas of its operations. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board" or the "Board of Directors") believes that good corporate governance is an essential element in enhancing the confidence of current and potential shareholders, investors, employees, business partners and the community as a whole. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Group is committed to achieving high standards of corporate governance which we believe are crucial to the development of the Group and to the safeguarding of the interests of our shareholders. The Audit Committee comprises four non-executive Directors, three of whom are independent. The Audit Committee has reviewed the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and has also discussed the year end closing and internal audit process, internal control and financial reporting matters for the year ended 31 December 2020 with management, the internal auditor and the external auditor. The Audit Committee has also reviewed the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020. The Company has adopted the terms of the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. During the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020, the Company has adopted the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. In the opinion of the Board, the Company has complied with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules during the year ended 31 December 2020. Upon specific enquiry with all Directors, the Board is not aware of any non-compliance with the Model Code throughout the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 24 Corporate Governance Report THE BOARD Member attendance of Board, Committee and Annual General Meetings during 2020: Number of meetings attended and held Capital Independent Annual Board Audit Remuneration Nomination Expenditure Board Cash Risk General Meetings Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Meeting EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Joseph Tcheng (Executive Chairman) 7/7 1/1 4/4 3/3 4/4 1/1 Mr. Han Zi Jing (Chief Executive Officer) 7/7 Mr. Zhang Huai Jun (Chief Operating Officer) 7/7 4/4 3/3 4/4 NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. William Eccleshare 1 4/4 1/1 1/1 Mr. Peter Cosgrove 7/7 4/4 4/4 1/1 3/3 Mr. Zhu Jia 4 5/5 2/2 Mr. Michael Saunter 2 4/4 1/1 1/1 Mr. Chen Liang 7 1/1 Mr. Stephen Wong## 1/1 Ms. Fei Fei Shum## 1/1 ALTERNATE DIRECTOR Mr. Zou Nan Feng 0/7 Mr. Adam Tow 3 4/4 INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Wang Shou Zhi 7/7 4/4 4/4 1/1 2/2 Mr. Thomas Manning 5 3/5 2/2 1/1 1/2 Mr. Robert Gazzi 7/7 4/4 1/1 2/2 1/1 Mr. Christopher Thomas 7/7 4/4 4/4 1/1 2/2 Ms. Li Ping 6 1/1 1/1 1/1 Mr. William Eccleshare resigned as a non-executive director, a deputy chairman and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Michael Saunter resigned as a non-executive director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Capital Expenditure Committee and Risk Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Adam Tow resigned as an alternate director with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Zhu Jia resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the Directors' Security Dealing Committee with effect from 3 June 2020 Mr. Thomas Manning resigned as an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 10 July 2020 Ms. Li Ping was appointed as an independent non-executive director and as a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and a Nomination Committee with effect from 25 September 2020 Mr. Chen Liang, Mr. Stephen Hon Chiu Wong and Ms. Shum Fei Fei were appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 27 October 2020 Since the Directors' Securities Dealing Committee was established with the principal function of handling the notification and clearance of our directors' dealing in our Company's securities pursuant to Appendix 10 (Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers) to the Listing Rules, regular committee meetings are not considered necessary for its principal function. There was no Directors' Securities Dealing Committee meeting during the year. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 25 Corporate Governance Report THE BOARD (continued) As of the date of this report, the Board comprises 11 members. There are three executive directors, including the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer (the "CEO") and the Chief Operating Officer; four non-executive directors and four independent non- executive directors. Throughout the year ended 31 December 2020, not less than one-third of the Board was represented by independent non-executive directors. Detailed biographies outlining each director's range of specialist experience and suitability for the successful long- term management of the Group can be found on pages 17 to 22. CHAIRMAN AND CEO The Group insists on a clear division of responsibilities among its top management. To this end, the Group adopts a dual leadership structure in which the role of the Chairman is kept separate from that of the CEO and the two roles are exercised by different individuals. The Board is responsible for the overall direction and strategy of the Company while the CEO and the senior management are responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group's businesses. The Group believes that the Board of Directors comprises a good mix of local and overseas advertising and promotional experts and other diversified industry experts, and that they actively bring their valuable experience to the Board for promoting the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. The Board also believes that such a group is ideally qualified to advise the management team on future strategy development, finance, and other statutory requirements, and to act as guardians of shareholders' interests. Each director is requested to disclose to the Company the number and nature of offices held in public companies or organisations and any other significant commitments annually. The Board evaluates the independence of all independent non-executive directors on an annual basis and has received written confirmation from each independent non-executive director regarding his/her independence. As at the date of this report, the Board considers all independent non-executive directors to be in full compliance with the independence guidelines as laid down in the Listing Rules. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Board maintained the directors' and officers' liability insurance for all directors and officers of the Company against any legal liability arising from the performance of their duties. BOARD PROCEEDINGS The Board meets at least four times each year at approximately quarterly intervals to discuss the Group's overall strategy, operations and financial performance. The Chairman also at least annually holds meetings with the non- executive directors (including the independent non-executive directors) without other executive directors present. The Board also ensures that its members are supplied with monthly update on the necessary information in a form and of a quality appropriate to enable the Board to discharge its duties. All Board meetings adhere to a formal agenda in which a schedule of matters is specifically addressed to the Board for its decision. Specific topics discussed at these quarterly Board meetings include overall strategy, major acquisitions and disposals, annual budgets, interim and annual results, recommendations on directors' appointment(s) or reappointment(s), approval of major capital projects, dividend policies, and other significant operational and financial matters. All quarterly Board meetings are scheduled about one year in advance in order to ensure maximum attendance by the directors. All Board members have access to the advice and services of the Group's company secretary. If necessary, directors also have recourse to external professional advice at the Group's expense. During the intervals between Board meetings, individual directors are kept appraised of all major changes that may affect the Group's businesses. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 26 Corporate Governance Report BOARD PROCEEDINGS (continued) The minutes of Board meetings are prepared by the Group's company secretary with details of the matters considered by the Board and the decisions reached, including any concerns raised by directors or dissenting views expressed. The draft minutes are circulated to all directors for their comments within a reasonable time after the meeting, and the final minutes are adopted in the next meeting. Some Board decisions are made via written resolutions authorised by all directors. However, the Board acknowledges that if a substantial shareholder or a director has a conflict of interest in a matter to be considered by the Board which the Board has determined to be material, the matter shall be dealt with by a physical board meeting rather than a written resolution. Independent non-executive directors who, and whose close associates, have no material interest in the transaction should be present at that board meeting. Minutes of the Board meetings are maintained by the company secretary and available for inspection by all directors at the Company's registered and head offices. APPOINTMENT, RE-ELECTION AND REMOVAL OF DIRECTORS Shareholders of the Company in general meeting, or the Board upon recommendation of the Nomination Committee of the Company, can appoint any person as a director of the Company at any time. Directors who are appointed by the Board must retire at the first annual general meeting after their appointments, but they are eligible for re-election at that general meeting, and such election is separate from the normal retirement of directors by rotation. In accordance with the Group's Bye-laws and related Board resolutions, one-third of the Board members who have served the longest on the Board, including the Chairman and the CEO, are required to retire by rotation at each Annual General Meeting. Directors are eligible for re-election at the same Annual General Meeting. All non-executive directors are appointed for a fixed term of three years and are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years. The Company has maintained on its website and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website an updated list of its directors identifying their role and function and whether they are independent non-executive directors. All newly appointed directors are briefed by the Company's lawyers about their duties and obligations as a director of a listed company. Newly appointed directors are also encouraged to discuss with the Chairman on any additional information or training they feel they require to discharge their duties more effectively. ROLES OF THE BOARD The Board decides on corporate strategies, approves overall business plans, and supervises the Group's financial performance, management and organisation on behalf of the shareholders. Specific tasks that the Board delegates to the Group's management include preparing annual and interim accounts for the Board's approval, implementing strategies approved by the Board, monitoring the operating budgets, implementing internal control procedures, and ensuring compliance with relevant statutory requirements and other rules and regulations. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 27 Corporate Governance Report DIRECTORS' TRAINING The Company provides monthly updates to the directors relating to the Group's business. During the year, the company secretary provided directors with updates on latest development and changes in the Listing Rules and the regulatory environment. All directors have confirmed that such updates were reviewed by them. During 2017, the Company arranged and funded a formal training session on inside information and disclosure of false or misleading information, Directors' duties in corporate transaction valuations, mandatory electronic filing - disclosure of interests online system and environmental, social and governance report. Mr. Joseph Tcheng, Mr. Peter Cosgrove, Mr. Han Zi Jing, Mr. Teo Hong Kiong, Mr. Zhang Huai Jun, Mr. Zhu Jia, Mr. Cormac O'Shea, Ms. Leonie Ki Man Fung, Mr. Wang Shou Zhi, Mr. Thomas Manning and Mr. Robert Gazzi attended the training session. All directors have provided written records of the training they received during 2020 to the Company. BOARD COMMITTEES The Board has established seven Committees to oversee particular aspects of the Group's affairs. The main roles and responsibilities of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees, including the authority delegated to them by the Board, are published on the Group's website at www.clear-media.net. The independent views of the different Committees and their recommendations not only ensure proper control of the Group but also the continual achievement of the high corporate governance standards expected of a listed company. Except for the Directors' Securities Dealing Committee of which regular meetings are not considered necessary for its principal function, the chairman of each Committee reports the outcome of the Committee's meetings to the Board for further discussion and approval. BOARD OF DIRECTORS Capital Directors' Audit Remuneration Nomination Cash Securities Risk Expenditure Committee Committee Committee Committee Dealing Committee Committee Committee AUDIT COMMITTEE The responsibilities and authorities of the Audit Committee include the review of the Group's financial controls and internal control systems; and the details of its responsibilities and authorities are set out in the terms of reference a copy of which is published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's and the Group's websites. The Committee consists of four non-executive directors, with the majority of them being independent non-executive directors. The Audit Committee is chaired by an independent non-executive director, Mr. Robert Gazzi, a former audit partner from PricewaterhouseCoopers in Hong Kong, who possesses extensive experience in, and knowledge of, finance and accounting. All members of this Committee have the relevant industry and financial experience necessary to advise on Board strategies and other related matters. None of the Committee members is a partner or former partner of Ernst & Young, the Company's external auditors. The Chief Financial Officer, the Group's company secretary, the internal auditor, and representatives of the external auditors of the Company are expected to attend meetings of the Committee. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 28 Corporate Governance Report MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE Robert Gazzi, Independent Non-Executive Director (Chairman) Peter Cosgrove, Non-Executive Director Wang Shou Zhi, Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher Thomas, Independent Non-Executive Director Michael Saunter, Non-Executive Director* Mr. Michael Saunter resigned as a non-executive director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Capital Expenditure Committee and Risk Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 The Audit Committee met four times in 2020 to review the internal audit review work on bus shelter inspection, human resources function, continuing connected transactions, sales function, local branches, financial management and compliance with the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The interim review plan, the interim review report, the audit findings and the annual results were discussed with the external auditors of the Company. The engagements of the external auditors for non- audit services were reviewed by the Audit Committee. The key findings and the related recommendations arising from these works were reported to the Board. The meetings of the Audit Committee are attended by members of the Committee, the company secretary and, when necessary, the external auditors and internal auditors. At the discretion of the Committee, other people may also be invited to the meetings. Apart from considering the issues arising from the audit process, the Audit Committee also discusses matters raised by the external auditors. The Audit Committee also regularly reviews the effectiveness of the Company's financial control and internal control systems. The Audit Committee subsequently reports any findings and recommendations to the Board for review and approval. All issues reported by the internal auditors are monitored closely by the Group's senior management until such time as appropriate measures can be taken to address and resolve the issues in question. The Chairman of the Audit Committee summarises the activities of the Audit Committee and highlights issues arising therefrom to the Board after each Audit Committee meeting. The Audit Committee is also entrusted with monitoring and assessing the independence and objectivity of the external auditors and the effectiveness of the audit process. All external audit partners are subject to periodic rotation and the ratio of annual fees for non- audit services to those for audit services is subject to close scrutiny by the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has conducted a review of the effectiveness of the Group's internal control systems for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. During the year under review, the fees paid or payable to the Group's external auditors Ernst & Young were as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Audit fees 3,631 5,239 Non-audit fees 579 610 4,210 5,849 The Audit Committee has reviewed the findings of the audit and non-audit service fees, process and effectiveness, and independence and objectivity of Ernst & Young. During 2020, non-audit services include various tax services and the preparation of environmental, social and governance report. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 29 Corporate Governance Report REMUNERATION COMMITTEE The responsibilities and authorities of the Remuneration Committee are set out in the terms of reference a copy of which is published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's and the Group's websites. The Committee has adopted the model where it performs an advisory role to the Board, with the Board retaining the final authority to approve executive directors' and senior management's remuneration. The Remuneration Committee currently has four non- executive directors, with a majority of them being independent non-executive directors. The Remuneration Committee met four times in 2020 to review the remuneration level and the bonus for the executive directors and made the related recommendations to the Board. MEMBERS OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Christopher Thomas, Independent Non-Executive Director (Chairman) Thomas Manning, Independent Non-Executive Director* Peter Cosgrove, Non-Executive Director William Eccleshare, Non-Executive Director** Wang Shou Zhi, Independent Non-Executive Director Li Ping, Independent Non-Executive Director*** Mr. Thomas Manning resigned as an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 10 July 2020

non-executive director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 10 July 2020 Mr. William Eccleshare resigned as a non-executive director, a deputy chairman and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 18 May 2020

non-executive director, a deputy chairman and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Ms. Li Ping was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination

Committee with effect from 25 September 2020 REMUNERATION POLICY The primary objective of the Group's remuneration policy is to retain and motivate executive directors by linking their compensation to the Group's performance and evaluating their compensation against corporate goals, so that the interests of the executive directors and the senior management team are aligned with those of our shareholders. No director can, however, approve his or her own remuneration. EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION: BASIC SALARY The Remuneration Committee annually reviews the basic salary of all executive directors of the Group. When considered necessary, the Remuneration Committee also reviews the bonus amounts and bonus schemes for the executive directors. Details of each executive director's salary and bonus are in the "Notes to Financial Statements" on pages 97 to 98. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 30 Corporate Governance Report SHARE OPTIONS AND LONG-TERM INCENTIVES The Remuneration Committee may from time to time recommend grants of share options under the Group's approved share option scheme for executive directors. Details of the share options granted to executive directors and the management team to date are published on page 57 of the "Report of the Directors." The Remuneration Committee may from time to time recommend the award of shares under the share award scheme approved by the Board on 31 May 2017. Details of the shares awarded and held by the trustee under the share award scheme for the executive directors are set out on page 58 of the "Report of the Directors". Apart from share options and share awards, the Remuneration Committee may from time to time review and recommend other forms of long-term incentive for the executive directors. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION All fees paid to non-executive directors for their services to the Group are subject to annual review by the Remuneration Committee. The Group also offers its non-executive directors reimbursement of invoices for out-of- pocket expenses incurred by them while discharging their duties as directors, such as attending meetings on behalf of the Group. Full details of all such fees paid to non-executive directors during 2020 can be found on pages 96 to 97 of the "Notes to Financial Statements". The non-executive directors, together with the other directors of the Company, are subject to retirement by rotation and reelection in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws at each annual general meeting. NOMINATION COMMITTEE The responsibilities and authorities of the Nomination Committee are set out in the terms of reference a copy of which is published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's and the Group's websites. The Nomination Committee reports to the Board and makes recommendations regarding the appointment of directors, its evaluation of the Board's composition (in which board diversity would be considered from a number of aspects, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and education background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of services), and the management of Board succession with references endorsed by the Board itself. The Nomination Committee currently has one executive director and five non-executive directors, with the majority of them being independent non-executive directors. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 31 Corporate Governance Report NOMINATION PROCESS Appointment of New Director The Nomination Committee and/or the Board should, upon receipt of the proposal on appointment of new director and the biographical information (or relevant details) of the candidate, evaluate such candidate based on the criteria as set out above to determine whether such candidate is qualified for directorship. If the process yields one or more desirable candidates, the Nomination Committee and/or the Board should rank them by order of preference based on the needs of the Company and reference check of each candidate (where applicable). The Nomination Committee should then recommend to the Board to appoint the appropriate candidate for directorship, as applicable. For any person that is nominated by a shareholder for election as a director at the general meeting of the Company, the Nomination Committee and/or the Board should evaluate such candidate based on the criteria as set out above to determine whether such candidate is qualified for directorship.

Where appropriate, the Nomination Committee and/or the Board should make recommendation to shareholders in respect of the proposed election of director at the general meeting. Re-election of Director at General Meeting The Nomination Committee and/or the Board should review the overall contribution and service to the Company of the retiring director and the level of participation and performance on the Board. The Nomination Committee and/or the Board should also review and determine whether the retiring director continues to meet the criteria as set out above. The Nomination Committee and/or the Board should then make recommendation to shareholders in respect of the proposed re-election of director at the general meeting. Where the Board proposes a resolution to elect or re-elect a candidate as director at the general meeting, the relevant information of the candidate will be disclosed in the circular to shareholders and/or explanatory statement accompanying the notice of the relevant general meeting in accordance with the Listing Rules and/or applicable laws and regulations. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 32 Corporate Governance Report MEMBERS OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE Joseph Tcheng, Executive Director (Chairman) Peter Cosgrove, Non-Executive Director Robert Gazzi, Independent Non-Executive Director Christopher Thomas, Independent Non-Executive Director Wang Shou Zhi, Independent Non-Executive Director Li Ping, Independent Non-Executive Director* Ms. Li Ping was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination

Committee with effect from 25 September 2020. The Board also approved the adoption of the board diversity policy. Such policy aims to achieve diversity in the Board in the broadest sense in order to have a balance of skills, experience and diversity of perspectives appropriate to the business nature of the Company. Under such policy, selection of candidates to the Board is based on a range of diversity perspectives, including but not limited to gender, age, cultural and education background, ethnicity, professional experience, skills, knowledge and length of service. Hence, the Nomination Committee adopts certain criteria and procedures in the nomination of new directors with due regard to the benefits of diversity in the Board that would complement the existing Board. The criteria include a candidate's professional background, especially advertising, financial and commercial experience, and track record with other listed companies. The Nomination Committee also considers information on candidates available from various sources, including the database of the Institute of Directors in Hong Kong, as well as recommendations from the management team and other knowledgeable individuals. Candidates who satisfy all of the relevant criteria are then short-listed by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Nomination Committee before their nominations are proposed to the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee subsequently meets to select the final candidate and submit its recommendation to the Board for approval. The Nomination Committee had a meeting in 2020 to review the structure, size and composition of the Board, directors' service contracts and the election/re-election of directors; and made the related recommendation to the Board. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE The Capital Expenditure Committee is in charge of reviewing and recommending new projects involving capital expenditures greater than RMB10,000,000 to the Board for its approval in order to ensure more efficient usage of the Group's capital resources. The members of this Committee include the Group's Chairman, the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Operating Officer. MEMBERS OF THE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE Joseph Tcheng, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director (Chairman) Zhang Huai Jun, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director Lam Bin Kim, Chief Financial Officer The Capital Expenditure Committee met four times in 2020 to review the Group's strategic development, capital expenditure budget, refurbishment needs, renewal of certain bus shelter concession rights, acquisitions and construction of bus shelters; and made the related recommendations to the Board. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 33 Corporate Governance Report CASH COMMITTEE The Cash Committee was established, with the main roles and responsibilities clearly defined in its terms of reference, for reviewing the adequacy of and the options for utilization of the Group's cash on hand with a view to enhance shareholders' interests, and making related recommendations to the Board. The options to be considered by the Cash Committee, from time to time, include, but are not limited to, the following: significant capital investment for the organic expansion of the Group's businesses; significant mergers and acquisitions; recommendation for various forms of dividends; share repurchase by the Company; and repayment of any significant borrowing, if any. The members of this Committee include a non-executive director, the Group's Chairman and the Chief Operating Officer. PRINCIPLES TERMS OF THE DIVIDEND POLICY ADOPTED BY THE COMPANY ARE AS FOLLOWS: The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company adopt the policy that, in recommending or declaring dividends, the Company shall maintain adequate cash reserves for meeting its working capital requirements and future growth as well as its shareholder value. The Company intends to distribute 20%-40% of its annual net profits as dividends to its shareholders, subject to the conditions and factors as set out below. The Board has the discretion to propose, declare and distribute dividends to the shareholders of the Company, subject to the Bye-Laws of the Company and all applicable laws and regulations and the factors set out below. The Board shall also take into account the following factors of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") when considering the declaration and payment of dividends: financial results;

cash flow situation;

business conditions and strategies;

future operations and earnings;

capital requirements and expenditure plans;

interests of shareholders;

any restrictions on payment of dividends;

recommendation from the Cash Committee; and

any other factors that the Board may consider relevant. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 34 Corporate Governance Report PRINCIPLES TERMS OF THE DIVIDEND POLICY ADOPTED BY THE COMPANY ARE AS FOLLOWS: (continued) Depending on the financial conditions of the Company and the Group and the conditions and factors as set out above, dividends may be proposed and/or declared by the Board for a financial year or period: interim dividend;

final dividend;

special dividend; and

any distribution of net profits that the Board may deem appropriate. The Cash Committee of the Company makes recommendations to the Board regarding the adequacy of cash on hand and the options for utilization of the Company's cash on hand on top of the Company's distribution of cash dividend. The Company in general meeting may from time to time declare dividends in any currency to be paid to the Members but no dividends shall be declared in excess of the amount recommended by the Board subject to the Bye-Laws of the

Company and all applicable laws and regulations. The Company may declare and pay dividends by way of cash or warrant or by other means that the Board considers appropriate. Any dividend unclaimed shall be forfeited and shall revert to the Company in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws. MEMBERS OF THE CASH COMMITTEE Peter Cosgrove, Non-Executive Director (Chairman) Joseph Tcheng, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director Zhang Huai Jun, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director The Cash Committee had three meetings in 2020 to review the adequacy of and various options for utilization of the Group's cash on hand and made the related recommendations to the Board. DIRECTORS' SECURITIES DEALING COMMITTEE The Directors' Securities Dealing Committee was established with the main roles and responsibilities clearly defined in its terms of reference and the principal function of handling the notification and clearance of directors' dealing in the Company's securities pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out under Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. The members of this Committee include the Chairman of our Board and an independent non-executive director. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 35 Corporate Governance Report MEMBERS OF THE DIRECTORS' SECURITIES DEALING COMMITTEE Joseph Tcheng, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director (Chairman) Robert Gazzi, Independent Non-Executive Director Given the nature of the Committee's principal function, regular meetings are not considered necessary and there was no Committee meeting during the year. During the year, the Committee received one notification letter and the related clearance letter was issued pursuant to Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. RISK COMMITTEE The Risk Committee was established on 27 May 2016. The Risk Committee currently comprises two executive directors and the Chief Financial Officer. The Risk Committee is chaired by the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Joseph Tcheng. The principal functions of the Risk Committee include: to assist the Board in evaluating and determining the extent of the risks it is willing to take in achieving the Company's strategic objectives, and ensuring that the Company establishes and maintains appropriate and effective risk management system;

to assist the Board in overseeing management in the design, implementation and monitoring of the risk management system;

to review the Company's risk management system;

to discuss the risk management system with management to ensure that management has performed its duty to have effective system;

to consider major investigation findings on risk management matters as delegated by the board or on its own initiative and management's response to these findings;

to advise the Board on the Group's risk appetite statement(s), risk principles and other risk-related issues including corporate actions and proposed strategic transactions such as mergers, acquisitions and disposals;

risk-related issues including corporate actions and proposed strategic transactions such as mergers, acquisitions and disposals; to approve the Group's risk policies and risk tolerances;

to consider emerging risks relating to the Group's business and strategies to ensure that appropriate arrangements are in place to control and mitigate the risks effectively;

to review risk reports and breaches of risk tolerances and policies; and

to review and assess regularly the adequacy and effectiveness of the Group's risk management framework and risk management policies and procedures in identifying, measuring, monitoring and controlling risk, and oversee their effective operation, implementation and maintenance. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 36 Corporate Governance Report MEMBERS OF THE RISK COMMITTEE Joseph Tcheng, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director (Chairman) Zhang Huai Jun, Executive Director Lam Bin Kim, Chief Financial Officer The Risk Committee held four meetings in 2020 to review, based on the Group's risk management system, the risks relevant to the Group. In the review, the Risk Committee considered: the changes in the nature and extent of the significant risks and the associated procedures designed to address the risks; the scope and quality of management of the various departments' ongoing monitoring of risks system; and the extent and frequency of communication of risk monitoring results to the Board. The following highlights the top 4 risks to the Group based on the annual risk assessment conducted in 2020. Group's Top 4 Risks Treatment Plan(s) 1 Deterioration in the operating environment due to external political factors, such as international trade sanction, resulting in slowdown in economic development in Mainland China closely monitor changes in government policies and economic performance; formulate immediate measures and adjust operating strategy accordingly

emphasis on providing good quality services to maintain market leadership position

maintain a scalable organization 2 The outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 could further slow China's economic growth, negatively impact customers' advertising spend and reduce demand for advertising space implement a flexible pricing policy to attract customers

intensify cost saving initiatives

implement strict discipline on capital expenditure to maintain capital liquidity while ensuring the ability to capture strategic opportunity 3 Inability to attract and retain talents - utilize internal and external channels to identify and recruit employees with potential - enhance personnel training programs - engage external consultancy to perform survey on salary and welfare offered by peers - regular revision of sales commission scheme to improve its competitiveness - implement new sales department procedures to retain sales personnel 4 High concentration of customers in similar industry may lead to sizeable revenue decline if there is any substantial reduction in the appetite for advertising by a small number of key customers broaden customer base, increase number of medium and small customers

lessen dependence on large customers from largest industries

focus sales efforts on customers in other industries

procure orders from customers with different sizes

formulate more diversified products and more detailed pricing strategy

consider strategic alliance with other media platforms Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 37 Corporate Governance Report RISK MANAGEMENT, INTERNAL CONTROLS AND INTERNAL AUDIT The Board is entrusted with the overall responsibility for establishing and maintaining the Group's risk management and internal control systems and reviewing their effectiveness. The role of the Group's management is to implement all Board policies on risk and internal control. Risk Management and Internal Control Systems Risk Management System The Group has in place an internal risk identification, assessment and management system. Regular surveys are conducted with the management of all operating departments to identify the key (i) operation risks, (ii) financial risks, (iii) compliance risks and (iv) strategic risks of the Group. Key risks identified are assessed and ranked according to the likelihood of occurrence and extent of impact to the Group. Identified risks are then mapped to relevant control procedures and are allocated to the relevant departments according to their functions for risk management on an ongoing basis. For instance, the business development department is responsible for addressing the operation risk of loss of existing major concession rights whereas the human resources department focuses on maximizing talent retention within the Group. The departments entrusted with risk management responsibilities give regular update and report on the risk control status to the Risk Committee, who then reports to the Board. Internal Control System The Group has internal control systems which are designed to provide reasonable protection of the Group's assets, and to safeguard these assets against unauthorised use or disposition by ensuring that all such transactions are executed in accordance with management's authorisation. The systems are designed to ensure that accounting records are sufficiently accurate for the preparation of financial information used for operational and reporting purposes. The Group has adopted comprehensive procedures with duly assigned levels of authority in areas of financial, operational and compliance controls, and risk management to ensure that its assets and resources remain secure at all times. Key internal control procedures have been designed for safeguarding assets against unauthorised use or disposition; for maintaining proper accounting records; and for ensuring the reliability of financial information used within the business or for publication. The procedures are designed to provide reasonable but not absolute assurance against material errors, losses or fraud. Procedures have also been designed to ensure compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. The Group also has in place procedures and internal controls for handling and dissemination of inside information whereby the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Financial Officer and the Company Secretary work closely, seeking advice from our legal advisor from time to time, if needed, with proper reporting to and approval from the Board for proper handling and dissemination of inside information in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. While the Board is committed to mitigating risks and maximizing internal controls, the Group's risk management and internal control systems are designed to manage rather than eliminate the risk of failure to achieve business objectives, and can only provide reasonable and not absolute assurance against material misstatement or loss. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 38 Corporate Governance Report RISK MANAGEMENT, INTERNAL CONTROLS AND INTERNAL AUDIT (continued) Internal Audit The Group has an internal audit function. In 2010, the Board approved a 3-year rotational internal audit plan covering several different departments. The objective of this plan is to reduce potential risks and improve operational efficiency. This policy has been refreshed every 3 years and the 3-year internal audit plan is renewed and reviewed on an annual basis. The Group has outsourced the internal audit function to a leading international audit firm. The Group's internal auditor report their findings and make their recommendations directly to the Audit Committee on a regular basis and have the right to consult the Audit Committee without first referring to the management. The Audit Committee reports the progress of the work plan and related findings to the Board at each meeting during the year. Material internal control defects identified are reported to the Audit Committee who shall supervise the management's design and implementation of rectification measures. The Audit Committee also keeps the Board informed of the rectification process. Review of the Risk Management and Internal Control Systems The Group's risk management and internal control systems are reviewed on an annual basis at the end of each year and covers the systems in place during that full financial year. At the annual review of the risk management system, risk levels of the key risks identified during the year are re- assessed to evaluate the sufficiency and effectiveness of the existing procedures implemented to address the risks. The Board, through the Audit Committee, has conducted a review of the effectiveness of the Groups' internal control system and effectiveness of internal audit function for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. The Board, through the Risk Committee, has conducted a review of the effectiveness of the Group's risk management system for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. Such reviews cover all material financial, operational and compliance controls and the risk management function. The Board considers the risk management and internal control systems of the Group is effective and adequate. The directors acknowledged their responsibility for preparation of financial statements which give a true and fair view of the Group's state of affairs of the results and cash flow for the year. The Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Independent Auditor's Report on pages 60 to 64 of this annual report has set out the responsibilities of Ernst & Young, the external auditors of the Company. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE FUNCTIONS During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Board reviewed the policy for the corporate governance of the Company, and performed the duties under Code Provision D.3.1. In particular, the Board conducted a general review of the Company's policies and practices on corporate governance and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, as well as the Company's compliance with the Corporate Governance Code and disclosure in the Corporate Governance Report. For work done in respect of training and continuous professional development of directors and senior management and the review and monitoring of code of conduct and compliance manual applicable to employees and directors, please refer to the sections headed "Directors' Training" and "Code of Conduct and Business Ethics" in the Corporate Governance Report. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 39 Corporate Governance Report CODE OF CONDUCT AND BUSINESS ETHICS The directors of the Group have a duty and responsibility to act honestly and with due diligence and care when carrying out their duties on behalf of the Group. During 2012, all directors were provided with the latest version of the "Guidance on the Disclosure of Price Sensitive Information" published by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the "Guidelines for Directors" published by the Hong Kong Institute of Directors and the "Guidelines on Disclosure of Inside Information" published by the Securities and Futures Commission. During 2013, the Company arranged and funded a formal training session on the new inside information disclosure regime and the related changes to the Listing Rules. During 2014, the Company updated the directors on the effect of the amendments to the Listing Rules and arranged and funded a formal training session on connected transactions, fair and equal treatment to shareholders and directors' fiduciary duties. During 2015, the Company updated the directors on the effect of the amendments to the Listing Rules. During 2016, the Company Secretary updated the directors on the effect of the amendments to the Listing Rules and the Company funded a formal training session on connected transactions, key changes to the ESG reporting and disclosures of interests under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. During 2017, the Company arranged and funded a formal training session on inside information and disclosure of false or misleading information, Directors' duties in corporate transaction valuations, mandatory electronic filing - disclosure of interests online system and environmental, social and governance report. The Group is committed to ethical business conduct. The Group has adopted a Code of Business Conduct which applies to all of the Group's employees. With the help from a law firm, the Group typically arranges professional training for its employees on the Code of Business Conduct and Anti-Corruption matters at least annually. The written material of such professional training can readily be accessed by any employee at the Company's corporate website. During the year ended 31 December 2020, the Board reviewed the Group's compliance with the Code of Business Conduct on a quarterly basis and did not find any material non-compliance. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY The Group is committed to being a good corporate citizen and contributes to the well-being of the communities in which it operates its bus shelter network. To this end, subject to availability, the Group donates approximately 10% of its advertising panels to local municipal governments to help promote community events. The Group is also a donor of sponsored advertising spaces for various charitable causes. DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Group has adopted strict procedures that require all directors to confirm that their securities transactions are fully compliant with the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. In 2020, all directors confirmed their compliance with the Model Code. Specified employees who are likely to be in possession of inside information related to the Group and its activities must also comply with guidelines as exacting as those set out in the Model Code. No non-compliance report was received from any such employee during 2020. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS Full details of individual director's interests in the shares and share options of the Company are set out on pages 53 to 58 of the "Report of the Directors." OPEN COMMUNICATION The Group is committed to acting in good faith and in the best interests of its shareholders at all times and in all areas of its operations. The Group actively promotes open communication and full disclosure of all information needed to protect and maximise returns for its shareholders. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 40 Corporate Governance Report COMMUNICATION WITH SHAREHOLDERS Effective communication with shareholders has always been one of the Group's priorities. The various channels by which the Group communicates with its shareholders include interim and annual reports, the Company's websites, and general investor meetings held either face-to-face or via telephone conference calls. The Group reports to its shareholders twice a year and maintains a regular dialogue with investors. Interim and annual results are announced as early as possible to keep shareholders informed of the Group's performance and operations in a timely manner. The publication of the Group's financial results on a semi-annual basis enhances transparency regarding its performance and ensures that details of new developments affecting the Group are made available in a timely manner. The Group typically announces its interim and annual results no later than two months and three months, respectively after the end of the relevant periods. An Annual General Meeting is generally held no later than 6 months after the financial year-end, and all shareholders are encouraged to attend the Annual General Meeting to discuss the progress of the Group's businesses. The shareholders' communication policy is published on the Group's website at www.clear-media.net. SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS Right to convene a special general meeting The procedures for shareholders to convene a special general meeting in accordance with the Company's Bye-laws, the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and applicable legislation and regulation are set out as follows: Members of the Company ("Members") holding at the date of deposit of the requisition not less than 10% of the paid-up capital of the Company carrying the right to vote at general meetings of the Company shall at all times have the right, by written requisition sent to the Company's registered office in Bermuda at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton,

HM11 Bermuda and its principal office in Hong Kong at Suite 1202, 12th Floor, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue,

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, for the attention of the company secretary of the Company ("Company Secretary"), to require a special general meeting ("SGM") to be called by the board of directors of the Company ("Board") for the transaction of any business specified in such requisition. The written requisition must state the purposes of the general meeting, signed by the Member(s) concerned and may consist of several documents in like form, each signed by one or more of those Members. If the requisition is in order, the Company Secretary will ask the Board to convene a SGM by serving sufficient notice in accordance with the statutory requirements to all the registered Members. On the contrary, if the requisition is invalid, the Members concerned will be advised of this outcome and accordingly, a SGM will not be convened as requested. The notice period to be given to all the registered Members for consideration of the proposal raised by the Member(s) concerned at a SGM varies according to the nature of the proposal, as follows: at least twenty-one (21) clear days' notice in writing if the proposal constitutes a special resolution of the Company, which cannot be amended other than to a mere clerical amendment to correct a patent error; and

twenty-one (21) clear days' notice in writing if the proposal constitutes a special resolution of the Company, which cannot be amended other than to a mere clerical amendment to correct a patent error; and at least fourteen (14) clear days' notice in writing if the proposal constitutes an ordinary resolution of the Company. Members who have enquiries about the above procedures or have enquiries to put to the Board may write to the Company Secretary at Suite 1202, 12th Floor, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 41 Corporate Governance Report SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS (continued) Right to propose resolutions at general meetings The procedures for shareholders to make proposals at general meeting other than a proposal of a person for election as a director according to the Company's Bye-laws, the Bermuda Companies Act 1981 and applicable legislation and regulation are set out as follows: The Company holds an annual general meeting ("AGM") every year, and may hold a general meeting known as a SGM whenever necessary. Member(s) holding (i) not less than 5% of the total voting rights of all Members having the right to vote at the general meeting of the Company; or (ii) not less than 100 Members, can submit a written request stating the resolution intended to be moved at the AGM; or a statement of not more than 1,000 words with respect to the matter referred to in any proposed resolution or the business to be dealt with at a particular general meeting. The written request/statements must be signed by the Member(s) concerned and deposited at the Company's registered office in Bermuda at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM11 Bermuda and its principal office in Hong Kong at Suite 1202, 12th Floor, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, for the attention of the

Company Secretary, not less than six weeks before the AGM in the case of a requisition requiring notice of a resolution and not less than one week before the general meeting in the case of any other requisition. If the written request is in order, the Company Secretary will ask the board of directors of the Company ("Board") (i) to include the resolution in the agenda for the AGM; or (ii) to circulate the statement for the general meeting, provided that the Member(s) concerned have deposited a sum of money reasonably determined by the Board sufficient to meet the Company's expenses in serving the notice of the resolution and/or circulating the statement submitted by the Member(s) concerned in accordance with the statutory requirements to all the registered Members. On the contrary, if the requisition is invalid or the Member(s) concerned have failed to deposit sufficient money to meet the Company's expenses for the said purposes, the Member(s) concerned will be advised of this outcome and accordingly, the proposed resolution will not be included in the agenda for the AGM; or the statement will not be circulated for the general meeting. Members who have enquiries about the above procedures or have enquiries to put to the Board may write to the Company Secretary at Suite 1202, 12th Floor, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Right to nominate directors for election at general meetings The procedures for shareholders to propose a person for election as a director of the Company are published on the Group's website at www.clear-media.net. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 42 Corporate Governance Report VOTING RIGHTS All shares in the Company are ordinary shares. The total number of outstanding shares issued at the date of this annual report was 541,700,500. All shareholders whose shares are registered in the Company's register of shareholders on the record date published in the Company's shareholders' meeting notice are entitled to vote at the meetings. In accordance with the Listing Rules, any votes of shareholders at the Company's general meetings are taken by poll. Results of shareholders' meetings are reported to the public via announcements published on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's and the Group's websites. Shareholders who wish to exercise their rights to vote by proxy may do so upon presentation of a written and dated instrument appointing their proxy. The letter convening each shareholders' meeting includes a proxy form which appoints the Chairman of the Board as proxy for each specific proposal. All shareholders are welcome to ask questions or present proposals for discussion at these meetings. CONSTITUTIONAL DOCUMENTS There is no change in the Company's Bye-laws during the year ended 31 December 2020. INVESTOR RELATIONS The Group regards open communication with both existing and potential investors as being vital to its continued success. To this end, the Group insists on full, honest, equal and timely disclosure of all essential information regarding its business to the investment community. The Group is committed to transparent communication and is determined to maintain close ties with the investment community. Our senior management team regularly attends investor conferences organised by securities houses in Hong Kong, China and overseas. The Group's corporate website also provides an effective communication platform where the public and investor community have fast and easy access to up-to-date information regarding the Group. Investors with queries are encouraged to direct their enquiries to the following: Jeffrey Yip Director of Investor Relations and Company Secretary Suite 1202 Lee Garden One 33 Hysan Avenue Causeway Bay Hong Kong Telephone: (852) 2235 3977 Fax: (852) 2235 3911 Email: jeffrey.yip@clear-media.net Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 43 Corporate Governance Report FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021 Results Announcement 2020 17 March Interim Results Announcement Mid-to-late August Financial Year End 31 December SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE 9.75 34,000 9.25 Share price 33,000 8.75 HSI Index 32,000 8.25 31,000 7.75 30,000 7.25 29,000 6.75 28,000 6.25 27,000 5.75 26,000 5.25 25,000 4.75 24,000 4.25 23,000 3.75 22,000 3.25 21,000 Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Sources: (Bloomberg) 243.3 million shares were traded on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The highest trading price for the share was HK$7.48 on 26 May 2020 and the lowest was HK$4.40 on 28 February 2020. Trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from July 14, 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 44 Report of the Directors The directors of the Company are pleased to present their report together with the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. Details of the principal activities of the subsidiaries are set out in note 1 to the financial statements. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the year. BUSINESS REVIEW The business review for the year ended 31 December 2020 is set out in the management discussion and analysis section from pages 6 to 17. RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS The Group's profit for the year ended 31 December 2020 and the state of affairs of the Company and the Group at that date are set out in the financial statements on pages 65 to 70. At the Board meeting held on 17 March 2021, the directors resolved not to pay any dividend to the shareholders in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: nil). SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION A summary of the published results and assets, liabilities and minority interests of the Group for the last five financial years is set out on page 131. This summary does not form part of the audited financial statements. The following is a summary of the published consolidated results and of the assets, liabilities and minority interests of the Group prepared on the basis set out in the note below: FIVE YEAR FINANCIAL SUMMARY Year ended 31 December 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Results (Loss)/profit attributable to: - Owners of the parent (246,714) (86,854) 220,813 246,913 245,017 - Non-controlling interests (30,189) 2,716 33,545 33,726 29,760 Assets and liabilities Total assets 4,555,134 5,116,476 3,441,774 3,169,620 3,059,670 Total liabilities 2,496,419 2,787,440 927,321 829,720 762,191 Total equity 2,058,715 2,329,036 2,514,453 2,339,900 2,297,479 Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 45 Report of the Directors PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT AND CONCESSION RIGHTS Details of movements in the property, plant and equipment and concession rights of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 are set out in notes 14 and 15 to the financial statements, respectively. SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARE OPTIONS Details of movements in the Company's share capital and share options during the year together with the reasons therefor, and details of the Company's share option schemes are set out in notes 22 and 23 to the financial statements. RESERVES Details of movements in the reserves of the Company and the Group during the year are set out in note 33 to the financial statements and in the consolidated statement of changes in equity, respectively. DISTRIBUTABLE RESERVES As at 31 December 2020, the Company's retained earnings and other components of equity available for cash distribution and/or distribution in specie amounted to RMB1,013,542,000 (2019: RMB1,041,291,000). In accordance with the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, the Company's contributed surplus may be distributed in certain circumstances. PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS There are no provisions for pre-emptive rights under the Company's Bye-laws or the laws of Bermuda, being the jurisdiction in which the Company was incorporated, which would oblige the Company to offer new shares on a pro rata basis to existing shareholders. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF SHARES The Group has not redeemed any of its listed shares during the year. Except for the sale of the 705,800 shares in the Company previously held by the Trustee for two executive director under the share award scheme of the Company, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased or sold any of the Company's listed shares during the year. CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS During the year, the Group did not make any charitable contributions (2019: Nil). MAJOR CUSTOMERS AND SUPPLIERS Sales to the Group's five largest customers accounted for 29% of the Group's turnover for the year while sales to the Group's single largest customer accounted for approximately 8% of the Group's turnover for the year. Payment to the Group's five largest suppliers who provide goods and services which are specific to the Group's businesses and which are required on a regular basis to enable the Group to continue to supply or service its customers accounted for 39% of the Group's total payment to suppliers for the year while payment to the Group's single largest supplier accounted for approximately 13% of the Group's total payment to suppliers for the year. None of the directors, or any of their close associates, or any shareholders (which, to the best knowledge of the directors, own more than 5% of the Company's issued share capital) had any beneficial interest in the Group's five largest customers and/or suppliers. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 46 Report of the Directors CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS Certain related party transactions as disclosed in note 29 to the financial statements also constituted connected transactions under the Listing Rules, and are required to be disclosed in accordance with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The following transactions between certain connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) and the Group have been entered into and/ or are ongoing for which relevant announcements, if necessary, had been made by the Company in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rules. The Group entered into the following continuing connected transactions during the year ended 31 December 2020: 1. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS On 11 March 2013, WHA Joint Venture entered into a new three-year framework agreement (the "Framework

Agreement") with Guangdong White Horse Advertising Company Limited ("GWH") in respect of the advertising commission arrangement (as described below) for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015 on substantially the same terms as the previous framework agreement signed on 8 February 2010 by WHA Joint Venture and GWH. The Framework Agreement provides that GWH may, with the consent of WHA Joint Venture, assign part or all of the said agreement to an affiliated company or to such other company over which Mr. Han Zi Dian may exercise influence over the management and day-to-day operations. The assignee will assume the obligations and rights of GWH under the Framework Agreement and the applicable annual caps for the transactions under the Framework Agreement will remain unchanged. The underlying transactions pursuant to the Framework Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules. At the Special General Meeting held on 12 April

2013, the independent shareholders approved the Framework Agreement and the annual cap amounts of the transactions under the Framework Agreement for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

WHA Joint Venture is an indirect 80% owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Han Zi Dian, a non-executive director from April 2001 to October 2012 and the brother of Mr. Han Zi Jing, an executive director of the Company, is able to exercise influence over the management and day-to-day operations as director and general manager of GWH and controls the composition of a majority of the board of directors of GWH from his indirect 14.2% interest in GWH. As such, GWH is an associate of Mr. Han Zi Jing (a director) and Mr. Han Zi Dian (an individual who was then a director of the Company within the last 12 months), and hence a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Customers of WHA Joint Venture can be classified into two categories, namely (i) advertisers or end-customers and advertising agencies. Under the advertising commission arrangement, GWH, as an advertising agency engaged by end-customers for planning and implementing advertising campaigns, assists WHA Joint Venture in procuring advertising sales. In return, WHA Joint Venture pays an advertising commission to GWH for successful sales. All sales contracts entered into by WHA Joint Venture, including those contracts booked through GWH, are based on its standard terms and conditions and its standard price list, which are also applicable to sales contracts with other third party advertising agencies. The amount of advertising commission payable to GWH for procuring the sales contracts is no more than the applicable standard advertising commission rate payable to the advertising agencies from time to time. The current applicable rate is 8%. As with the arrangement with other advertising agencies, the value of sales (net of commission) is settled in cash as and when the end-customers settle the gross sales amounts with GWH, who in turn settles with WHA Joint Venture. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 47 Report of the Directors 1. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (continued) (continued)

The initially approved annual caps for the gross value of sales from GWH for the financial years ended on 31 December 2013, 2014 and 2015 were HK$260.0 million, HK$285.0 million and HK$315.0 million, respectively. At the Special General Meeting held on 16 July 2014, the independent shareholders approved a supplemental framework agreement dated 30 May 2014 and the annual caps for the gross value of sales from GWH for the financial years ended on 31 December 2014 and 2015 were revised to HK$374.0 million and HK$404.0 million, respectively. The total gross value of sales from GWH and WHM (as defined below) for 2015 was approximately HK$347.6 million. The initially approved annual caps for the advertising commission payable to GWH for each of these financial years shall not exceed HK$21.0 million, HK$23.0 million and HK$25.0 million, respectively. At the same Special General Meeting held on 16 July 2014, the independent shareholders approved the revised annual caps of HK$30.0 million and HK$32.5 million, respectively, for the advertising commission payable to GWH for each of 2014 and 2015. The total advertising commission payable to GWH and WHM for 2015 was approximately HK$20.4 million.

On 22 December 2015, WHA Joint Venture entered into a new three-year framework agreement ("2015 Framework

Agreement") with GWH, Hainan White Horse Media Advertising Co., Ltd ("WHM") and White Horse (Shanghai) Investment Company Limited ("WSI") (GWH, WHM and WSI, together the "Service Providers") for the years 2016,

2017 and 2018 on substantially the same terms as the Framework Agreement, save for the addition of WHM and WSI as signing parties to the Framework Agreement. Similar to GWH, Mr. Han Zi Dian (brother of Mr. Han Zi Jing, an executive director of the Company), is able to exercise influence over the management and day-to-day operations of each of WHM and WSI. Accordingly, WHM and WSI are associates of Mr. Han Zi Jing (a director) and hence are connected persons of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. The Framework Agreement provides that the Service Providers may, with the consent of the WHA Joint Venture, assign part or all of the said agreement to an affiliated company or to such other company over which Mr. Han Zi Dian may exercise influence over the management and day-to-day operations. The assignee(s) will assume the obligations and rights of the relevant Service Provider(s) under the Framework Agreement and the applicable annual caps for the transactions under the Framework Agreement will remain unchanged. The underlying transactions pursuant to the Framework

Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing Rules. At the Special

General Meeting held on 28 January 2016, the independent shareholders approved the Framework Agreement and the annual cap amounts of the transactions under the Framework Agreement for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The approved annual caps for the gross value of sales from the Service Providers for the financial years ended on 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 are HK$414.0 million, HK$424.5 million and HK$435.0 million, respectively. The total gross value of sales from WHM and WSI for 2018 was approximately HK$408.1 million. The approved annual caps for the advertising commission payable to the Service Providers for each of these financial years are HK$33.0 million, HK$34.0 million and HK$35.0 million, respectively. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 48 Report of the Directors 1. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (continued) (continued)

On 10 January 2019, WHA Joint Venture entered into a new three-year framework agreement ("2019 Framework Agreement") with GWH, WHM and WSI (GWH, WHM and WSI, together the "Service Providers") for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 on substantially the same terms as the 2015 Framework Agreement. The 2019 Framework Agreement provides that the Service Providers may, with the consent of the WHA Joint Venture, assign part or all of the said agreement to an affiliated company or to such other company over which Mr. Han Zi Dian may exercise influence over the management and day-to-day operations. The assignee(s) will assume the obligations and rights of the relevant Service Provider(s) under the 2019 Framework Agreement and the applicable annual caps for the transactions under the 2019 Framework Agreement will remain unchanged. The underlying transactions pursuant to the Framework Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under the Listing

Rules. At the Special General Meeting held on 26 April 2019, the independent shareholders approved the 2019 Framework Agreement and the annual cap amounts of the transactions under the 2019 Framework Agreement for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The approved annual caps for the gross value of sales from the Service Providers for the financial years ending on 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021 are HK$457.0 million, HK$480.0 million and HK$504.0 million, respectively. The approved annual caps for the advertising commission payable to the Service Providers for each of these financial years are HK$36.5 million, HK$38.5 million and HK$40.3 million, respectively. The total gross value of sales from the service providers in 2020 was approximately HK$450.5 million and the total advertising commission payable to the Service Providers for 2020 was approximately HK$29.9 million. On 3 March 2011, WHA Joint Venture and GWH entered into a creative services agreement pursuant to which GWH agreed to provide to WHA Joint Venture creative design services for posters, sales and marketing materials and company profiles, for a term from 1 January 2011 to 31 December 2013. Under the agreement, WHA Joint Venture shall pay to GWH the fees for such services on or before the 25th day of each calendar month.

On 28 January 2014, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a creative services agreement with GWH to renew the terms under the previous creative services agreement entered into on 3 March 2011. The terms of such new creative services agreement are substantially the same as the terms under the previous creative services agreement entered into on 3 March 2011, and it has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2014 and will expire on 31 December 2016. These transactions were entered into on terms no less favourable than those available to or from independent third parties. The annual cap for the consideration for each of the financial years ended on 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016 will be no more than RMB3,000,000.

On 24 October 2016, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a new creative services agreement with WHM on substantially the same terms as the creative services agreement entered into on 28 January 2014 with GWH. The new creative services agreement has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2017 and it will expire on 31 December 2019. The annual cap for the consideration for each of the financial years ended on 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be no more than RMB4,000,000.

On 18 December 2019, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a new creative services agreement with WHM on substantially the same terms as the creative services agreement entered into on 24 October 2016 with GWH. The new creative services agreement has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2020 and it will expire on 31 December 2022. The annual cap for the consideration for each of the financial years ending on 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be no more than RMB4,000,000. The total consideration for 2020 was approximately RMB3,774,000. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 49 Report of the Directors 1. CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS (continued) On 20 April 2007, WHA Joint Venture entered into maintenance services agreements with various branches of

Hainan White Horse Holding Company Limited ("White Horse Holding") for a fixed term until 31 December 2008 and such agreements were subsequently renewed until 31 December 2012.

Following a capital injection into White Horse Holding in November 2009, Mr. Han Zi Dian became interested in more than 50% of the voting power of White Horse Holding. Mr. Han Zi Dian was a non-executive director of the Company from April 2001 to October 2012 and is the brother of Mr. Han Zi Jing, an executive director of the Company. As such, White Horse Holding has been an associate of a director since November 2009, and hence a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. It follows that all the transactions between the Group and White Horse Holding thereafter constitute continuing connected transactions under

Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Board resolved to enter into a framework maintenance services agreement (the "Framework Maintenance Services Agreement") on 24 January 2013 with White Horse Holding in place of the maintenance service arrangements between WHA Joint Venture and White Horse Holding. Pursuant to the Framework Maintenance Services Agreement, White Horse Holding will provide cleaning, maintenance and related services to the bus shelters of WHA Joint Venture through its branches. Under the Framework Maintenance Services Agreement, the maintenance fees payable by WHA Joint Venture to White Horse Holding would be settled by WHA Joint Venture on a monthly basis before the tenth day of every month.

On 28 January 2014, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a maintenance services agreement with White Horse Holding to renew the terms under the Framework Maintenance Services Agreement. The terms of such maintenance services agreement are substantially the same as the terms under the Framework Maintenance Services Agreement, and it has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2014 and will expire on 31 December 2016. The annual caps for the consideration for each of the financial years ended on 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016 will not exceed HK$55,000,000, HK$60,000,000 and HK$65,000,000, respectively.

On 24 October 2016, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a new maintenance services agreement with White Horse Holding to renew the terms under the maintenance services agreement entered into on 28 January 2014. The terms of the new maintenance services agreement are substantially the same as the terms under the maintenance services agreement entered into on 28 January 2014, and it has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2017 and will expire on 31 December 2019. The annual caps for the consideration for each of the financial years ended on 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019 will not exceed HK$52,000,000, HK$60,000,000 and HK$66,000,000, respectively.

On 18 December 2019, the Board resolved that WHA Joint Venture shall enter into a new maintenance services agreement with White Horse Holding to renew the terms under the maintenance services agreement entered into on 24 October 2016. The terms of the new maintenance services agreement are substantially the same as the terms under the maintenance services agreement entered into on 24 October 2016, and it has a fixed term of three years which took effect on 1 January 2020 and will expire on 31 December 2022. The annual caps for the consideration for each of the financial years ending on 31 December 2020, 2021 and 2022 will not exceed HK$60,000,000 annually. For the year ended 31 December 2020, the maintenance fee paid or payable by WHA Joint Venture for the services provided by White Horse Holding was RMB38,094,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$42,711,000). Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 50 Report of the Directors 2. CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS During the year 2015, WHA Joint Venture entered into certain arrangements with Beijing YiHong Media Company Limited ("BYH") and a third party company whereby BYH agreed to act as agent and represent WHA Joint Venture to rent certain shelters from the third party company for the display of WHA Joint Venture advertising campaign and provide advertising display and other services to WHA Joint Venture. BYH is a subsidiary of WHM and also a related party of the Company because Mr. Han Zi Dian is the brother of Mr. Han Zi Jing, an executive director of the Company, and Mr. Han Zi Dian is able to influence over the management and day-to-day operations of WHM. In the opinion of the directors, these transactions were entered into on terms similar to those available from independent third parties. The total consideration for 2015 was HK$723,000 and there was no such transaction in 2016 or 2017 or 2018 or 2019 or 2020. The independent non-executive directors confirmed that all the continuing connected transactions: had been entered into, and the agreements governing those transactions were entered into, by the Group in the ordinary and usual course of business; had been conducted either (i) on normal commercial terms (which expression shall be applied by reference to transactions of a similar nature and to be made by similar entities); or (ii) if there are not sufficient comparable transactions to judge whether they are on normal commercial terms, on terms no less favourable than terms available to or from independent third parties, as appropriate; and had been entered into either (i) in accordance with the relevant agreements governing them on terms that are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group's shareholders as a whole; or (ii) (where there are no such agreements) on terms no less favourable than those available to or from independent third parties, as appropriate. Ernst & Young, the Company's auditor, was engaged to report on the Group's continuing connected transactions in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information and with reference to Practice Note 740 Auditor's Letter on Continuing Connected Transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. A copy of the auditor's letter on the continuing connected transactions of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been provided by the Company to the Stock Exchange. Extracts of the auditor's letter are as below: Based on the foregoing, in respect of the disclosed continuing connected transactions: nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the disclosed continuing connected transactions have not been approved by the Company's board of directors. for transactions involving the provision of goods or services by the Group, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the transactions were not, in all material respects, in accordance with the pricing policies of the Group. nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the transactions were not entered into, in all material respects, in accordance with the relevant agreements governing such transactions. with respect to the aggregate amount of each of the continuing connected transactions set out in the attached list of continuing connected transactions, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the disclosed continuing connected transactions have exceeded the maximum aggregate annual value disclosed in the previous announcements dated 24 October 2016 and 10 January 2019 made by the Company in respect of each of the disclosed continuing connected transactions. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 51 Report of the Directors DIRECTORS The directors of the Company during the year and up to the date of this report were: Executive Directors: Joseph Tcheng Han Zi Jing Zhang Huai Jun Non-Executive Directors: William Eccleshare 1 Peter Cosgrove Zhu Jia 4 Michael Saunter2 Chen Liang 7 Stephen Hon Chiu Wong 7 Shum Fei Fei 7 Independent Non-Executive Directors: Christopher Thomas** Wang Shou Zhi Thomas Manning 5 Robert Gazzi Li Ping 6 Alternate Directors: Zou Nan Feng (alternate director to Zhang Huai Jun) Adam Tow 3 (alternate director to William Eccleshare) Jérôme Lucien Joseph Marie d'Héré 8 (alternate director to Stephen Hon Chiu Wong) In accordance with clause 87 of the Company's Bye-laws and board resolution, one-third of the directors will retire by rotation and, if eligible, will offer themselves for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting. The directors of the Company, including the independent non-executive directors, the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer are subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the provisions of the Company's Bye-laws at each annual general meeting. Mr. William Eccleshare resigned as a non-executive director, a deputy chairman and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Michael Saunter resigned as a non-executive director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Capital Expenditure Committee and Risk Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Adam Tow resigned as an alternate director with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Zhu Jia resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the Directors' Security Dealing Committee with effect from 3 June 2020 Mr. Thomas Manning resigned as an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee with effect from 10 July 2020 Ms. Li Ping was appointed as an independent non-executive director and as a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and a Nomination Committee with effect from 25 September 2020 Mr. Chen Liang, Mr. Stephen Hon Chiu Wong and Ms. Shum Fei Fei were appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 27 October 2020 Mr. Jérôme Lucien Joseph Marie d'Héré was appointed as an alternate director with effect from 15 March 2021 Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 52 Report of the Directors DIRECTORS' AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT'S BIOGRAPHIES Biographical details of the directors of the Company and the senior management of the Group are set out on pages 18 to 23 of the annual report. DIRECTORS' SERVICE CONTRACTS Each of the executive directors has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years and terminable by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either party to the other. Apart from the foregoing, no director proposed for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting has a service contract with the Company which is not determinable by the Company within one year without payment of compensation, other than statutory compensation. DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION The directors' fees are subject to shareholders' approval at general meetings. Other emoluments are determined by the Company's board of directors with reference to directors' duties, responsibilities and performance and the results of the Group. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN TRANSACTIONS, ARRANGEMENTS OR CONTRACTS OF SIGNIFICANCE Save as disclosed in note 29 to the financial statements, no director or an entity connected with a director had a material interest, either directly or indirectly, in any transaction, arrangement or contract of significance to the business of the Group to which the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, was a party during or at the end of the year. PERMITTED INDEMNITY PROVISION Pursuant to Article 166 of the Bye-Laws of the Company, the directors and other officers of the Company shall be indemnified out of the assets and profits of the Company against all actions, costs and losses incurred or sustained by such director or officer in or about the execution of his duty. In addition, the Board maintains the directors' and officers' liability insurance for all directors and officers of the Company against any legal liability arising from the performance of their duties. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 53 Report of the Directors DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 31 December 2020, the interests and short positions of the directors, the Chief Executive or their associates in the share capital of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")), as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code, were as follows: Long Positions in Ordinary Shares of the Company as at 31 December 2020:

On 31 May 2017, the Board of Directors adopted the share award scheme (the "Share Award Scheme"). Under the Share Award Scheme, the Board of Directors may select any employee of the Group (the "Selected Employee") and make an award of Shares and cash (if any) ("Award") to such Selected Employee and determine the reference awarded sum ("Reference Awarded Sum") for the purchase and/or allocation of Awarded Shares. The Company has appointed an independent trustee ("Trustee") for the administration of the Share Award Scheme.

On 31 May 2017, the Board of Directors resolved to grant three Awards comprising an aggregate Reference Awarded Sums of HK$9,600,000 for the purchase of Shares and an aggregate amount of HK$4,800,000 in cash to be awarded to the following three Executive Directors under the Share Award Scheme. Aggregate sum for the purchase of shares under the Name of Directors share award scheme Cash award Han Zi Jing HK$3,200,000 Teo Hong Kiong* HK$3,200,000 Zhang Huai Jun HK$3,200,000 Mr. Teo Hong Kiong passed away on 20 March 2018. HK$1,600,000 HK$1,600,000 HK$1,600,000 Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 54 Report of the Directors DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES (continued) Long Positions in Ordinary Shares of the Company as at 31 December 2020: (continued)

Under the Share Award Scheme, the Company paid the sum of HK$9,600,000 (being the Reference Awarded Sum) to the Trustee from the Company's resources. The Trustee then applied the Reference Awarded Sum towards the purchase of the maximum number of board lots of Shares from the market and had been holding such Shares for the benefit of the relevant Selected Employees in accordance with the Share Award Scheme and the underlying trust deed.

Vesting of the three Awards granted is subject to the fulfilment (or waiver) of vesting conditions (including the EBITDA performance of the Group for the years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019) specified in the Grant Letters. The actual number of Awarded Shares (and their Related Income as mentioned in the Share Award Scheme) and the amount of cash award to be vested is subject to the performance of the Group prior to vesting and may be reduced accordingly.

On 20 March 2018, one of the Selected Employees passed away. On 29 May 2018, the Board of Directors resolved to cancel the 352,900 Awarded Shares granted to him under the Share Award Scheme. As at 31 December 2020, these Awarded Shares had already been sold off.

On 18 March 2020, the Board of Directors resolved to cancel and sell the Shares for the two Executive Directors as the vesting conditions were not satisfied. As at 31 December 2020, these Awarded Shares had already been sold off.

The interests of the directors in the share options of the Company are separately disclosed on pages 55 to 57. Long Positions in the ordinary shares of City Lead Developments Limited as at 31 December 2020: (Note 1) Number of shares held, capacity and nature of interest % of City Lead Developments Through Limited's Indirectly spouse or Through issued beneficially minor controlled Beneficiary share Name of director owned children corporation of a trust Total capital Han Zi Jing 4,000 - - - 4,000 40% 1. Ever Harmonic Global Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company, is wholly owned by City Lead Developments Limited, which is held as to 40% by Forward Elite Holdings Limited. Forward Elite Holdings Limited is wholly owned by Mr. Han Zi Jing. Save as disclosed above, none of the directors nor the chief executive had registered an interest or short position in the shares and underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 55 Report of the Directors DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES Apart from as disclosed under the headings "Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests and Short Positions in Shares and Underlying Shares" above and the "Share Option Schemes" and "Share Award Scheme" below, at no time during the year were rights to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in the Company granted to any director, or his or her respective spouse or minor children, or were any such rights exercised by them; or was the Company, or any of its holding companies, subsidiaries or fellow subsidiaries, a party to any arrangement to enable the directors to acquire such rights in any other body corporate. SHARE OPTION SCHEMES Prior to 28 November 2008, the Company operated, among others, a share option scheme (the "Old Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contributed to the Group's operations. The Old Scheme became effective on 28 November 2001 and expired on 28 November 2008, after then no further options had been granted under the Old Scheme. Options which were granted during the life of the Old Scheme shall continue to be exercisable in accordance with their terms of issue and the last remaining batch of such options expired on 29 June 2014. Accordingly, there are no outstanding options under the Old Scheme. At the annual general meeting of the Company on 13 May 2009, an ordinary resolution was passed to approve and adopt a new share option scheme (the "New Scheme"). The New Scheme was subsequently amended in the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2012. The purpose of the New Scheme is to enable the Company to grant options to eligible participants of the Company or any subsidiaries of the Company, as determined by the board of directors in recognition of their contributions to the Group. Under the New Scheme, the directors may, at their discretion, offer to grant options to any employees, directors or consultants of any company in the Group. The New Scheme became effective on 19 May 2009 and, unless otherwise cancelled or amended, will remain in force for 10 years from that date. The total number of ordinary shares which may be issued upon exercise of all options to be granted under the New Scheme shall be subject to a maximum limit of 10% of the shares in issue as at 13 May 2009 (excluding shares which may be issued upon exercise of options granted under the Old Scheme, whether such options are exercised, outstanding, cancelled or lapsed), unless the Company obtains an approval from shareholders in a general meeting to refresh such 10% limit in accordance with the Listing Rules. Options lapsed in accordance with the terms of the New Scheme will not be counted for the purpose of calculating such 10% limit. The limit on the number of shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the New Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries must not exceed 30% of the shares of the Company in issue from time to time, and no options may be granted under the New Scheme or any other share option schemes of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries if that will result in such 30% limit being exceeded. No option may be granted to any person such that the total number of shares issued and to be issued upon the exercise of options granted and to be granted to such person in any 12-month period up to the date of the latest grant exceeds 1% of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 56 Report of the Directors SHARE OPTION SCHEMES (continued) An option may be exercised in accordance with the respective terms of the New Scheme or Old Scheme at any time during the option period. The option period was determined by the board of directors and communicated to each grantee. The board of directors may provide restrictions on the period during which the options may be exercised. There are no performance targets which must be achieved before any of the options can be exercised except for the share options granted on 29 June 2007. Share options granted on 29 June 2007 (the "2007 Options") would not become vested unless the Company achieved an average annual earnings per share growth of 5% each year in the first three full financial years after the grant date. As the vesting condition was not met, the share option expenses of the 2007 Options recognised amounting to HK$20 million were reversed in 2010. The subscription price for the Company's shares under the New Scheme and the Old Scheme was a price determined by the board of directors and notified to each grantee. The subscription price was the highest of: (i) the nominal value of a share; (ii) the closing price of the shares as stated in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheet on the date of grant, which must be a business day; and (iii) the average closing price of the shares as stated in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant. An option shall be deemed to have been granted and accepted by an eligible participant (as defined in the respective schemes) and to have taken effect when the acceptance form as described in the respective schemes is completed, signed and returned by the grantee with a remittance in favour of the Company of HK$1.00 by way of consideration for the grant. On 10 June 2015, 5,000,000 share options were granted to certain eligible participants under the New Scheme. Such eligible participants included three Executive Directors and one alternate Director. The terms of such grant are set out on pages 57. On 31 May 2017, the Company granted an aggregate of 1,929,000 share options to certain eligible participants under the New Scheme. Among these 1,929,000 share options, 905,000 options were granted to three Executive Directors and an Alternate Director. The details of such grant are set out on pages 57. As at 31 December 2019, the aggregate number of shares issuable under share options granted under the New Scheme was 5,283,000, which represented approximately 1.0% of the Company's shares in issue as at that date. The exercise in full of the outstanding share options would, under the present capital structure of the Company, result in the issue of 5,283,000 additional ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each in the Company and proceeds, before relevant share issue expenses, of approximately HK$49,584,170. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 57 Report of the Directors SHARE OPTION SCHEMES (continued) The maximum number of shares issuable under share options which may be granted to each eligible participant under the New Scheme within any 12-month period up to the date of the latest grant is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of share options in excess of this limit is subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting. The share options granted under the New Scheme for a consideration of HK$1.00 per grant are set out below: Number of share options Price of the Company's shares*** At the Immediately beginning Granted Exercised Expired Forfeited Cancelled At the end Date of Exercise At grant before At exercise Name or category Type of share of the during the during the during the during the during the of the grant of price per date of the exercise date of of participant option scheme year year year year year year year share options* Exercise period share** options date options HK$ HK$ HK$ HK$ Director Han Zi Jing The New Scheme 333,333 - - - - (333,333) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2018 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 333,333 - - - - (333,333) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2019 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 333,334 - - - - (333,334) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2020 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 333,000 - - - - (333,000) - 31/05/2017 01/02/2020 to 31/05/2024 8.99 8.99 - - 1,333,000 - - - - (1,333,000) - Zhang Huai Jun The New Scheme 166,666 - - - - (166,666) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2018 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 166,666 - - - - (166,666) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2019 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 166,668 - - - - (166,668) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2020 to 10/06/2022 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 266,000 - - - - (266,000) - 31/05/2017 01/02/2020 to 31/05/2024 8.99 8.99 - - 766,000 - - - - (766,000) - Zou Nan Feng The New Scheme 100,000 - - (100,000) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2018 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 100,000 - - (100,000) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2019 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 100,000 - - (100,000) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2020 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 106,000 - - (106,000) - - - 31/05/2017 01/02/2020 to 13/07/2020 8.99 8.99 - - 406,000 - - (406,000) - - - Other Member of senior The New Scheme 666,662 - - (666,662) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2018 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - management and other The New Scheme 666,662 - - (666,662) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2019 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - employees of the Group The New Scheme 666,676 - - (666,676) - - - 10/06/2015 11/06/2020 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 778,000 - - (778,000) - - - 31/05/2017 01/02/2020 to 13/07/2020 8.99 8.99 - - 2,778,000 - - (2,778,000) - - - In aggregate The New Scheme 1,266,661 - - (766,662) - (499,999) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2018 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 1,266,661 - - (766,662) - (499,999) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2019 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 1,266,678 - - (766,676) - (500,002) - 10/06/2015 11/06/2020 to 13/07/2020 9.54 9.52 - - The New Scheme 1,483,000 - - (884,000) - (599,000) - 31/05/2017 01/02/2020 to 13/07/2020 8.99 8.99 - - 5,283,000 - - (3,184,000) - (2,099,000) - The vesting period of the share options is from the date of grant until the commencement of the exercise period.

The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in the Company's share capital.

The price of the Company's shares disclosed as at the date of the grant of the share options is the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closing price on the trading day immediately prior to the date of the grant of the options. The price of the Company's shares disclosed as at the date of the exercise of the share options is the weighted average of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closing prices over all of the exercises of options within the disclosure line. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 58 Report of the Directors SHARE AWARD SCHEME On 31 May 2017, the Board of Directors adopted the share award scheme (the "Share Award Scheme"). Under the Share Award Scheme, the Board of Directors may select any employee of the Group (the "Selected Employee") and make an award of ordinary shares of the Company and cash (if any) ("Award") to such Selected Employee and determine the reference awarded sum for the purchase and/or allocation of Awarded Shares. The Company has appointed an independent trustee for the administration of the Share Award Scheme. The purposes of the Share Award Scheme are (i) to retain and motivate the Selected Employees; (ii) to align the interest of the Selected Employees with the long-term success of the Company; (iii) to provide fair and competitive compensation to the Selected Employees; and (iv) to drive the achievement of strategic objectives of the Company. Under the Share Award Scheme, the Board shall not make any further Award which will result in the number of the Shares awarded by the Board under the Share Award Scheme exceeding 3% of the number of Shares in issue as at the date of adoption of the Share Award Scheme (i.e. 31 May 2017). The maximum number of Shares which may be awarded to a Selected Employee shall not exceed 1% of the number of Shares in issue as at the adoption date. Details of awards granted under the Share Award Scheme are set out on pages 53 and 54. At no time during the year ended 31 December 2020 was the Company, or any of its subsidiaries, a party to any arrangement to enable the directors or any of their respective spouses or minor children to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company or any other body corporate. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 31 December 2020, the following interests and short positions of 5% or more in the issued share capital and share options of the Company were recorded in the register of interests required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO: Long Positions: Percentage of the Company's Number of issued share Name Note shares held capital Ever Harmonic Global Limited 1 477,755,526 88.20% Aimia Inc. 2 58,744,450 10.85% Notes: Mr. Han Zi Jing notified the Stock Exchange that as at 13 July 2020, 477,755,526 shares of the Company were held by Ever Harmonic Global Limited. Ever Harmonic Global Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company, is wholly owned by City Lead Developments Limited, which is held as to 40% by Forward Elite Holdings Limited. Forward Elite Holdings Limited is wholly owned by Mr. Han Zi Jing. Aimia Inc. notified the Stock Exchange that as at 13 May 2020, 58,774,450 shares of the Company were held by it. Save as disclosed above, as at 31 December 2020, no person or corporation, other than the directors and Chief Executive of the Company, whose interests are set out in the section "Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests and Short Positions in the Shares and Underlying Shares" above, had registered an interest of short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company that was required to be recorded pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 59 Report of the Directors SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Trading in the shares of the company has been suspended since 14 July 2020. Please refer to the Company's announcements dated 14 July 2020, 13 August 2020, 29 October 2020, 12 November 2020, 26 November 2020, 14 January 2021 for details. The Company will make further announcement to inform its shareholders and potential investors of the development as and when appropriate pursuant to the Listing Rules. CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES In the opinion of the Directors, the corporate governance practices adopted by the Group during the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020 were in line with the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out under Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the Company's code of conduct for dealings in securities of the Company by the directors. Based on specific enquiry of the Company's directors, the Company confirmed that the directors complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the accounting period covered by the annual report. MATERIAL LEGAL PROCEEDINGS Save as disclosed in note 28 to the financial statements, as at 31 December 2020, the Group was not involved in any material litigation or arbitration and no material litigation or claim was pending or threatened or made against the Group as far as the board of directors was aware of. OTHERS Please also refer to the sections headed "Chairman's Statement", "CEO's Report", "Management Discussion and Analysis" and "Corporate Governance Report" in this annual report (which form part of this Report of the Directors) for further details. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Joseph Tcheng Chairman Hong Kong 17 March 2021 Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 60 Independent Auditor's Report Ernst & Young 安永會計師事務所 Tel 電話: +852 2846 9888 22/F CITIC Tower 香港中環添美道1號 Fax 傳真: +852 2868 4432 1 Tim Mei Avenue 中信大廈22樓 ey.com Central, Hong Kong Independent auditor's report To the shareholders of Clear Media Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) OPINION We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Clear Media Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") set out on pages 65 to 130, which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the HKICPA. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the HKICPA's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the "Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated financial statements. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 61 Independent Auditor's Report KEY AUDIT MATTERS (continued) Key audit matter Impairment of trade and lease receivables As at 31 December 2020, trade and lease receivables contributed to 15% of the Group's total assets. The determination of the expected credit losses ("ECL") of trade and lease receivables requires subjective judgement and assumptions made by management. The Group applies the simplified approach and records lifetime expected credit losses that are estimated based on the present value of all cash shortfalls over the remaining life of all trade and lease receivables. In order to measure the expected credit losses, trade and lease receivables are grouped based on similar credit risk characteristics. The expected credit losses incorporate forward-looking information. The Group has performed historical analysis and identified the industry or geographical location of each debtor or lessee as the key economic variable affecting the associated credit risk which ultimately affects the expected credit losses. The details of the Group's trade and lease receivables are disclosed in Note 18. How our audit addressed the key audit matter We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls which govern credit control, debt collection and estimate of expected credit losses. We adopted a risk-based sampling approach in our tests of the allowance for impairment of trade and lease receivables. We assessed, on a sample basis, whether items in the trade and lease receivable ageing report were classified with the appropriate ageing bracket by comparing individual items in the report with the relevant sales contract. We assessed the adequacy of the ECL provision, by evaluating the reasonableness of management's assumptions used in establishing the ECL provision matrix, by examining the information used by management to form such judgements, including testing the accuracy of historical default data, by evaluating whether the historical loss rates were appropriately adjusted based on current economic conditions and forward-looking information and by examining the actual losses recorded during the current financial year. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 62 Independent Auditor's Report KEY AUDIT MATTERS (continued) Key audit matter Impairment of concession rights and right-of-use assets As at 31 December 2020, the concession rights and right-of-use assets were significant parts of the assets of the Group and amounted to RMB1,326 million and RMB1,600 million or 29% and 35% of the Group's total assets. These rights and assets have been allocated to different cash-generating units ("CGUs") in accordance with the Group's operation. Determining each of these CGUs involves significant judgement by the management. The Group maintains management information on each of the CGU's actual performance. When an impairment indicator is identified for any of the CGUs, the recoverability of these assets is projected by management based on the discounted future cash flow model which is extremely sensitive to the assumptions used in the calculation. The use of different modelling techniques and assumptions, such as the growth rate, forecast margin, project tenure and discount rate, could produce different impairment test outcomes. The details of the Group's concession rights and right-of-use assets are disclosed in Note 15 and Note 16, respectively. How our audit addressed the key audit matter Our audit procedures included, amongst others, obtaining an understanding of management's CGU identification process and performing an evaluation of the Group's policies and procedures to identify triggering events for potential impairment of concession rights and rights-of-use assets. For those concession rights and right-of-use assets with an impairment indicator identified, we evaluated the assumptions used in cash flow forecast and corroborated them by comparing them against previous budget, management's long-term strategic plans and historical trend. We also involved our valuation experts to assess the appropriateness of the valuation model used and the weighted average cost of capital calculated by the Group. In addition, we checked the adequacy of the Group's disclosure of the impairment of concession rights and right- of-use assets. OTHER INFORMATION INCLUDED IN THE ANNUAL REPORT The directors of the Company are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, other than the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 63 Independent Auditor's Report RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE DIRECTORS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors of the Company are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors of the Company either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The directors of the Company are assisted by the Audit Committee in discharging their responsibilities for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, in accordance with section 90 of the Bermuda Companies Act 1981, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with HKSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with HKSAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 64 Independent Auditor's Report AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (continued) Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with the Audit Committee regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide the Audit Committee with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied. From the matters communicated with the Audit Committee, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is TJEN, Michael. Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong 17 March 2021 Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 65 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss Year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 6 1,035,724 1,445,850 Cost of sales 8 (962,717) (999,726) Gross profit 73,007 446,124 Other income and gains 6 26,652 19,181 Selling and distribution expenses (126,646) (165,011) Administrative expenses (134,301) (184,902) Impairment losses on financial assets, net (23,241) (24,131) Other expenses 7 (3,188) (19,567) Finance costs (145,809) (165,022) LOSS BEFORE TAX 8 (333,526) (93,328) Income tax credit 11 56,623 9,190 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (276,903) (84,138) ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent (246,714) (86,854) Non-controlling interests (30,189) 2,716 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (276,903) (84,138) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Basic (RMB) 13 (0.4557) (0.1606) Diluted (RMB) 13 (0.4557) (0.1606) Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 66 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 LOSS FOR THE YEAR (276,903) (84,138) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (981) 2,312 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX (981) 2,312 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR (277,884) (81,826) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent (247,695) (84,542) Non-controlling interests (30,189) 2,716 (277,884) (81,826) Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 67 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 31 December 2020 31 December 31 December 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 60,697 Property, plant and equipment 14 181,960 Concession rights 15 1,325,788 1,447,629 Right-of-use assets 16 1,599,854 2,012,557 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other receivables 17 75,634 121,821 Deferred tax assets 21 156,526 103,145 Total non-current assets 3,218,499 3,867,112 CURRENT ASSETS 675,803 Trade and lease receivables 18 808,222 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 19 211,303 168,154 Pledged deposits and restricted cash 20 6,000 6,000 Cash and cash equivalents 20 443,529 266,988 Total current assets 1,336,635 1,249,364 CURRENT LIABILITIES 463,128 Other payables and accruals 403,935 Deferred income 3,895 11,024 Tax payable 94,723 117,255 Current lease liabilities 16 422,216 416,960 Total current liabilities 983,962 949,174 NET CURRENT ASSETS 352,673 300,190 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,571,172 4,167,302 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 7,098 Deferred tax liabilities 21 10,375 Non-current lease liabilities 16 1,505,359 1,827,891 Total non-current liabilities 1,512,457 1,838,266 Net assets 2,058,715 2,329,036 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent 56,945 Share capital 22 56,945 Reserves 26 1,903,882 2,146,342 1,960,827 2,203,287 Non-controlling interests 97,888 125,749 Total equity 2,058,715 2,329,036 Han Zi Jing Zhang Huai Jun Director Director Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 68 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Year ended 31 December 2020 Attributable to owners of the parent Shares held under Share Share Statutory Exchange Share the share Non- Share premium option Contributed surplus fluctuation award award Retained controlling Total capital account reserve surplus reserve reserve reserve scheme profits Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 1 January 2019 56,945 749,213 13,546 65,461 248,531 (4,805) 1,964 (8,165) 1,244,459 2,367,149 147,304 2,514,453 (Loss)/profit for the year - - - - - - - - (86,854) (86,854) 2,716 (84,138) Other comprehensive income for the year - Exchange differences related to foreign operations - - - - - 2,312 - - - 2,312 - 2,312 Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the year - - - - - 2,312 - - (86,854) (84,542) 2,716 (81,826) Equity-settled share option arrangements - - 2,395 - - - - - - 2,395 - 2,395 Sales of shares held under the share award scheme - (1,352) - - - - - 2,722 - 1,370 - 1,370 Reversal of share award scheme expenses upon the lapse of share award scheme - - - - - - (1,964) - - (1,964) - (1,964) Dividends payable to a non-controlling shareholder of a subsidiary offset by receivable from a non-controlling shareholder - - - - - - - - - - (24,271) (24,271) Final 2018 dividend paid - - - - - - - - (81,121) (81,121) - (81,121) At 31 December 2019 56,945 747,861* 15,941* 65,461* 248,531* (2,493)* -* (5,443)* 1,076,484* 2,203,287 125,749 2,329,036 As at 1 January 2020 56,945 747,861 15,941 65,461 248,531 (2,493) - (5,443) 1,076,484 2,203,287 125,749 2,329,036 Loss for the year - - - - - - - - (246,714) (246,714) (30,189) (276,903) Other comprehensive loss for the year - Exchange differences related to foreign operations - - - - - (981) - - - (981) - (981) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (981) - - (246,714) (247,695) (30,189) (277,884) Equity-settled share option arrangements - - 432 - - - - - - 432 - 432 Sales of shares held under the share award scheme - (640) - - - - - 5,443 - 4,803 - 4,803 Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholders - - - - - - - - - - 2,328 2,328 At 31 December 2020 56,945 747,221* 16,373* 65,461* 248,531* (3,474)* -* -* 829,770* 1,960,827 97,888 2,058,715 These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB1,903,882,000 (2019: RMB2,146,342,000) in the consolidated statement of financial position. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 69 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (333,526) Loss before tax (93,328) Adjustments for: Finance costs 145,809 165,022 Interest income 8 (4,372) (4,944) (Gain)/loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment 8 (18) 58 Loss on disposal of concession rights 8 3,206 17,593 Depreciation of items of property, plant and equipment 8 13,642 14,942 Amortisation of concession rights 8 307,135 335,669 Amortisation of right-of-use assets on bus shelters 16 339,674 355,271 Amortisation of right-of-use assets on premises 16 36,905 36,119 Impairment losses of trade and lease receivables 8 23,351 24,334 Impairment losses of prepayments, deposits and other receivables 8 - 21,619 Gain on lease modifications/remeasurements 8 (9,249) (3,270) Covid-19-related rent concessions from lessors 16 (33,099) - Foreign exchange losses, net 8 - 1,916 Recognition of share award scheme expenses 8 - (1,964) Equity-settled share option expenses 8 432 2,395 Decrease/(increase) in long-term prepayments, 489,890 871,432 deposits and other receivables 46,187 (27,999) Decrease in trade and lease receivables 109,068 30,057 (Increase)/decrease in prepayments, deposits and other receivables (42,872) 313 Increase/(decrease) in other payables and accruals 86,793 (125,949) Decrease in deferred income (7,129) (1,987) Decrease in pledged deposits and restricted cash - (206) Cash generated from operations 681,937 745,661 Interest paid (1,531) - Income taxes paid (22,567) (120,864) Net cash flows from operating activities 657,839 624,797 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of items of property, plant and equipment, excluding construction in progress (2,854) (6,193) Proceeds from disposal of items of property, plant and equipment 700 89 Proceeds from disposal of concession rights 53 48 Purchase of concession rights (126,103) (334,215) Interest received 4,795 5,972 Net cash flows used in investing activities (123,409) (334,299) Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 70 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (364,041) Principal and interest elements of lease payments 16 (417,661) Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholders 2,328 - Dividends paid to shareholders - (81,121) Proceeds from selling of shares held under the share award scheme 4,803 1,522 Net cash flows used in financing activities (356,910) (497,260) NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 177,520 (206,762) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 266,988 473,508 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net (979) 242 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR 443,529 266,988 ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 443,529 Cash and bank balances 266,988 Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 71 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 1. CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION Clear Media Limited is an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda on 30 March 2001 under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda. The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The Group is engaged in the operation of outdoor advertising business. There were no significant changes in the nature of the Group's principal activities during the year. In the opinion of the directors, the parent and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Ever Harmonic Global Limited which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Information about subsidiaries Particulars of the Company's principal subsidiaries are as follows: Place of Nominal value of incorporation/ issued and fully Percentage of equity registration and paid-up share/ attributable to the Company Principal activities Name business registered capital Direct Indirect China Outdoor Media Investment Inc. British Virgin Islands Ordinary HK$34,465 100 - Investment holding China Outdoor Media Investment Hong Kong Ordinary HK$1,000 - 100 Investment holding (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("China Outdoor Media (HK)") Hainan White Horse Advertising PRC# US$60,000,000/ - 80 Operation of outdoor Media Investment Company US$60,000,000 advertising business Limited ("WHA Joint Venture")

The People's Republic of China (the "PRC") excludes, for the purpose of these financial statements, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The above table lists the subsidiaries of the Company which, in the opinion of the directors, principally affected the results for the year or formed a substantial portion of the net assets of the Group. To give details of other subsidiaries would, in the opinion of the directors, result in particulars of excessive length. WHA Joint Venture was established in the PRC on 24 March 1998 as a Sino-foreign equity joint venture with a tenure of 30 years. On 4 April 2001, WHA Joint Venture changed its legal structure from a Sino-foreign equity joint venture to a Sino-foreignco-operative joint venture. At the same time, the registered capital of WHA Joint Venture increased from HK$100,000,000 to US$60,000,000 with Hainan White Horse Advertising Co., Ltd. ("Hainan White Horse") and China Outdoor Media (HK) sharing 20% and 80% of interests, respectively. According to the agreement entered into by China Outdoor Media (HK) and Hainan White Horse on 3 September 2001, for the fiscal years 2001 to 2005 (both years inclusive), China Outdoor Media (HK) would be entitled to 90% of the after-tax profits of WHA Joint Venture. According to the subsequent agreements entered into by China Outdoor Media (HK) and Hainan White Horse, the term of China Outdoor Media (HK)'s entitlement of 90% of the after-tax profits of WHA Joint Venture has been extended to 31 December 2016 at a consideration of HK$250,000 payable to Hainan White Horse each year for the fiscal years 2006 to 2017 (both years inclusive). The agreement was renewed on 28 October 2016 on substantially the same terms as the previous agreement for the years 2017 and 2018. The latest agreement was renewed on 10 January 2019 for the years 2019 and 2020. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 72 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.1 BASIS OF PREPARATION These financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention. These financial statements are presented in RMB and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated. Basis of consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020. A subsidiary is an entity (including a structured entity), directly or indirectly, controlled by the Company. Control is achieved when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the investee (i.e., existing rights that give the Group the current ability to direct the relevant activities of the investee). When the Company has, directly or indirectly, less than a majority of the voting or similar rights of an investee, the Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances in assessing whether it has power over an investee, including: the contractual arrangement with the other vote holders of the investee; rights arising from other contractual arrangements; and the Group's voting rights and potential voting rights. The financial statements of the subsidiaries are prepared for the same reporting period as the Company, using consistent accounting policies. The results of subsidiaries are consolidated from the date on which the Group obtains control, and continue to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent of the Group and to the non-controlling interests, even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance. All intra-group assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation. The Group reassesses whether or not it controls an investee if facts and circumstances indicate that there are changes to one or more of the three elements of control described above. A change in the ownership interest of a subsidiary, without a loss of control, is accounted for as an equity transaction. If the Group loses control over a subsidiary, it derecognises (i) the assets (including goodwill) and liabilities of the subsidiary, (ii) the carrying amount of any non-controlling interest and (iii) the cumulative translation differences recorded in equity; and recognises (i) the fair value of the consideration received, (ii) the fair value of any investment retained and (iii) any resulting surplus or deficit in profit or loss. The Group's share of components previously recognised in other comprehensive income is reclassified to profit or loss or retained profits, as appropriate, on the same basis as would be required if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 73 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES The Group has adopted the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 2018 and the following revised HKFRSs for the first time for the current year's financial statements. Amendments to HKFRS 3 Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Amendment to HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of a Business Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (early adopted) Definition of Material The nature and the impact of the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 2018 and the revised HKFRSs are described below: Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting 2018 (the "Conceptual Framework") sets out a comprehensive set of concepts for financial reporting and standard setting, and provides guidance for preparers of financial statements in developing consistent accounting policies and assistance to all parties to understand and interpret the standards. The Conceptual Framework includes new chapters on measurement and reporting financial performance, new guidance on the derecognition of assets and liabilities, and updated definitions and recognition criteria for assets and liabilities. It also clarifies the roles of stewardship, prudence and measurement uncertainty in financial reporting. The Conceptual Framework is not a standard, and none of the concepts contained therein override the concepts or requirements in any standard. The Conceptual Framework did not have any significant impact on the financial position and performance of the Group. Amendments to HKFRS 3 clarify and provide additional guidance on the definition of a business. The amendments clarify that for an integrated set of activities and assets to be considered a business, it must include, at a minimum, an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create output. A business can exist without including all of the inputs and processes needed to create outputs. The amendments remove the assessment of whether market participants are capable of acquiring the business and continue to produce outputs. Instead, the focus is on whether acquired inputs and acquired substantive processes together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs. The amendments have also narrowed the definition of outputs to focus on goods or services provided to customers, investment income or other income from ordinary activities. Furthermore, the amendments provide guidance to assess whether an acquired process is substantive and introduce an optional fair value concentration test to permit a simplified assessment of whether an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. The Group has applied the amendments prospectively to transactions or other events that occurred on or after 1 January 2020. The amendments did not have any impact on the financial position and performance of the Group. Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 address issues affecting financial reporting in the period before the replacement of an existing interest rate benchmark with an alternative risk-free rate ("RFR"). The amendments provide temporary reliefs which enable hedge accounting to continue during the period of uncertainty before the introduction of the alternative RFR. In addition, the amendments require companies to provide additional information to investors about their hedging relationships which are directly affected by these uncertainties. The amendments did not have any impact on the financial position and performance of the Group as the Group does not have any interest rate hedging relationships. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 74 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.2 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES (continued) Amendment to HKFRS 16 provides a practical expedient for lessees to elect not to apply lease modification accounting for rent concessions arising as a direct consequence of the covid-19 pandemic. The practical expedient applies only to rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the pandemic and only if (i) the change in lease payments results in revised consideration for the lease that is substantially the same as, or less than, the consideration for the lease immediately preceding the change; (ii) any reduction in lease payments affects only payments originally due on or before 30 June 2021; and (iii) there is no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 with earlier application permitted and shall be applied retrospectively.

During the year ended 31 December 2020, certain monthly lease payments for the leases of the Group's bus shelters and office buildings have been reduced or waived by the lessors upon reducing the scale of production as a result of the pandemic and there are no other changes to the terms of the leases. The Group has early adopted the amendment on 1 January 2020 and elected not to apply lease modification accounting for all rent concessions granted by the lessors as a result of the pandemic during the year ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, a reduction in the lease payments arising from the rent concessions of RMB33,099,000 has been accounted for as a variable lease payment by derecognising part of the lease liabilities and crediting to profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2020. Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 provide a new definition of material. The new definition states that information is material if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could reasonably be expected to influence decisions that the primary users of general purpose financial statements make on the basis of those financial statements. The amendments clarify that materiality will depend on the nature or magnitude of information, or both. The amendments did not have any significant impact on the financial position and performance of the Group. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 75 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.3 ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS The Group has not applied the following new and revised HKFRSs, that have been issued but are not yet effective, in these financial statements. Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework2 Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39, HKFRS 7, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 21 HKFRS 4 and HKFRS 16 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (2011) Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture4 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts3 Amendments to HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts3, 6 Amendments to HKAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current3,5 Amendments to HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use2 Amendments to HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract2 Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-2020 Amendments to HKFRS 1, HKFRS 9, Illustrative Examples accompanying HKFRS 16, and HKAS 412 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 No mandatory effective date yet determined but available for adoption As a consequence of the amendments to HKAS 1, Hong Kong Interpretation 5 Presentation of Financial Statements - Classification by the Borrower of a Term Loan that Contains a Repayment on Demand Clause was revised in October 2020 to align the corresponding wording with no change in conclusion As a consequence of the amendments to HKFRS 17 issued in October 2020, HKFRS 4 was amended to extend the temporary exemption that permits insurers to apply HKAS 39 rather than HKFRS 9 for annual periods beginning before 1 January 2023 Further information about those HKFRSs that are expected to be applicable to the Group is described below. Amendments to HKFRS 3 are intended to replace a reference to the previous Framework for the Preparation and Presentation of Financial Statements with a reference to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting issued in June 2018 without significantly changing its requirements. The amendments also add to HKFRS 3 an exception to its recognition principle for an entity to refer to the Conceptual Framework to determine what constitutes an asset or a liability. The exception specifies that, for liabilities and contingent liabilities that would be within the scope of HKAS 37 or HK(IFRIC)-Int 21 if they were incurred separately rather than assumed in a business combination, an entity applying HKFRS 3 should refer to HKAS 37 or HK(IFRIC)-Int 21 respectively instead of the Conceptual Framework. Furthermore, the amendments clarify that contingent assets do not qualify for recognition at the acquisition date. The Group expects to adopt the amendments prospectively from 1 January 2022. Since the amendments apply prospectively to business combinations for which the acquisition date is on or after the date of first application, the Group will not be affected by these amendments on the date of transition. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 76 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.3 ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (continued) Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39, HKFRS 7, HKFRS 4 and HKFRS 16 address issues not dealt with in the previous amendments which affect financial reporting when an existing interest rate benchmark is replaced with an alternative RFR. The Phase 2 amendments provide a practical expedient to allow the effective interest rate to be updated without adjusting the carrying amount when accounting for changes in the basis for determining the contractual cash flows of financial assets and liabilities, if the change is a direct consequence of the interest rate benchmark reform and the new basis for determining the contractual cash flows is economically equivalent to the previous basis immediately preceding the change. In addition, the amendments permit changes required by the interest rate benchmark reform to be made to hedge designations and hedge documentation without the hedging relationship being discontinued. Any gains or losses that could arise on transition are dealt with through the normal requirements of HKFRS 9 to measure and recognise hedge ineffectiveness. The amendments also provide a temporary relief to entities from having to meet the separately identifiable requirement when an RFR is designated as a risk component. The relief allows an entity, upon designation of the hedge, to assume that the separately identifiable requirement is met, provided the entity reasonably expects the RFR risk component to become separately identifiable within the next 24 months. Furthermore, the amendments require an entity to disclose additional information to enable users of financial statements to understand the effect of interest rate benchmark reform on an entity's financial instruments and risk management strategy. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 and shall be applied retrospectively, but entities are not required to restate the comparative information. The Group had no interest-bearing bank and other borrowings denominated in RMB and foreign currencies based on various Interbank Offered Rates as at 31 December 2020. The amendments are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements. Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (2011) address an inconsistency between the requirements in HKFRS 10 and in HKAS 28 (2011) in dealing with the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture. The amendments require a full recognition of a gain or loss when the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture constitutes a business. For a transaction involving assets that do not constitute a business, a gain or loss resulting from the transaction is recognised in the investor's profit or loss only to the extent of the unrelated investor's interest in that associate or joint venture. The amendments are to be applied prospectively. The previous mandatory effective date of amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (2011) was removed by the HKICPA in January 2016 and a new mandatory effective date will be determined after the completion of a broader review of accounting for associates and joint ventures. However, the amendments are available for adoption now. Amendments to HKAS 1 clarify the requirements for classifying liabilities as current or non-current. The amendments specify that if an entity's right to defer settlement of a liability is subject to the entity complying with specified conditions, the entity has a right to defer settlement of the liability at the end of the reporting period if it complies with those conditions at that date. Classification of a liability is unaffected by the likelihood that the entity will exercise its right to defer settlement of the liability. The amendments also clarify the situations that are considered a settlement of a liability. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 and shall be applied retrospectively. Earlier application is permitted. The amendments are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 77 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 2.3 ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (continued) Amendments to HKAS 16 prohibit an entity from deducting from the cost of an item of property, plant and equipment any proceeds from selling items produced while bringing that asset to the location and condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Instead, an entity recognises the proceeds from selling any such items, and the cost of those items, in profit or loss. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 and shall be applied retrospectively only to items of property, plant and equipment made available for use on or after the beginning of the earliest period presented in the financial statements in which the entity first applies the amendments. Earlier application is permitted. The amendments are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements. Amendments to HKAS 37 clarify that for the purpose of assessing whether a contract is onerous under HKAS 37, the cost of fulfilling the contract comprises the costs that relate directly to the contract. Costs that relate directly to a contract include both the incremental costs of fulfilling that contract (e.g., direct labour and materials) and an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling that contract (e.g., an allocation of the depreciation charge for an item of property, plant and equipment used in fulfilling the contract as well as contract management and supervision costs). General and administrative costs do not relate directly to a contract and are excluded unless they are explicitly chargeable to the counterparty under the contract. The amendments are effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 and shall be applied to contracts for which an entity has not yet fulfilled all its obligations at the beginning of the annual reporting period in which it first applies the amendments. Earlier application is permitted. Any cumulative effect of initially applying the amendments shall be recognised as an adjustment to the opening equity at the date of initial application without restating the comparative information. The amendments are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group's financial statements. Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-2020 sets out amendments to HKFRS 1, HKFRS 9, Illustrative Examples accompanying HKFRS 16, and HKAS 41. Details of the amendments that are expected to be applicable to the Group are as follows: HKFRS 9 Financial Instruments : clarifies the fees that an entity includes when assessing whether the terms of a new or modified financial liability are substantially different from the terms of the original financial liability. These fees include only those paid or received between the borrower and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the borrower or lender on the other's behalf. An entity applies the amendment to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Earlier application is permitted. The amendment is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements.

: clarifies the fees that an entity includes when assessing whether the terms of a new or modified financial liability are substantially different from the terms of the original financial liability. These fees include only those paid or received between the borrower and the lender, including fees paid or received by either the borrower or lender on the other's behalf. An entity applies the amendment to financial liabilities that are modified or exchanged on or after the beginning of the annual reporting period in which the entity first applies the amendment. The amendment is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022. Earlier application is permitted. The amendment is not expected to have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements. HKFRS 16 Leases : removes the illustration of payments from the lessor relating to leasehold improvements in Illustrative Example 13 accompanying HKFRS 16. This removes potential confusion regarding the treatment of lease incentives when applying HKFRS 16. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 78 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Fair Value Measurement Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The fair value measurement is based on the presumption that the transaction to sell the asset or transfer the liability takes place either in the principal market for the asset or liability, or in the absence of a principal market, in the most advantageous market for the asset or liability. The principal or the most advantageous market must be accessible by the Group. The fair value of an asset or a liability is measured using the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the asset or liability, assuming that market participants act in their economic best interest. The Group uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs. All assets and liabilities for which fair value is measured or disclosed in the financial statements are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, described as follows, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole: Level 1 - based on quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities Level 2 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is observable, either directly or indirectly Level 3 - based on valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable For assets and liabilities that are recognised in the financial statements on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by reassessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. Impairment of Non-Financial Assets Where an indication of impairment exists, or when annual impairment testing for an asset is required (other than financial assets and deferred tax assets), the asset's recoverable amount is estimated. An asset's recoverable amount is the higher of the asset's or cash-generating unit's value in use and its fair value less costs of disposal, and is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets, in which case the recoverable amount is determined for the cash-generating unit to which the asset belongs. An impairment loss is recognised only if the carrying amount of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. An impairment loss is charged to the statement of profit or loss in the period in which it arises in those expense categories consistent with the function of the impaired asset. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 79 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Impairment of Non-Financial Assets (continued) An assessment is made at each reporting date as to whether there is any indication that previously recognised impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased. If such an indication exists, the recoverable amount is estimated. A previously recognised impairment loss of an asset other than goodwill is reversed only if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount of that asset, but not to an amount higher than the carrying amount that would have been determined (net of any depreciation/amortisation) had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. A reversal of such an impairment loss is credited to the statement of profit or loss in the period in which it arises. Related Parties A party is considered to be related to the Group if: the party is a person or a close member of that person's family and that person: has control or joint control over the Group; has significant influence over the Group; or is a member of the key management personnel of the Group or of a parent of the Group; or the party is an entity where any of the following conditions applies: the entity and the Group are members of the same group; one entity is an associate or joint venture of the other entity (or of a parent, subsidiary or fellow subsidiary of the other entity); the entity and the Group are joint ventures of the same third party; one entity is a joint venture of a third entity and the other entity is an associate of the third entity; the entity is a post-employment benefit plan for the benefit of employees of either the Group or an entity related to the Group; the entity is controlled or jointly controlled by a person identified in (a); a person identified in (a)(i) has significant influence over the entity or is a member of the key management personnel of the entity (or of a parent of the entity); and the entity, or any member of a group of which it is a part, provides key management personnel services to the Group or to the parent of the Group. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 80 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Property, Plant and Equipment and Depreciation Property, plant and equipment, other than construction in progress, are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses. The cost of an item of property, plant and equipment comprises its purchase price and any directly attributable costs of bringing the asset to its working condition and location for its intended use. Expenditure incurred after items of property, plant and equipment have been put into operation, such as repairs and maintenance, is normally charged to the statement of profit or loss in the period in which it is incurred. In situations where the recognition criteria are satisfied, the expenditure for a major inspection is capitalised in the carrying amount of the asset as a replacement. Where significant parts of property, plant and equipment are required to be replaced at intervals, the Group recognises such parts as individual assets with specific useful lives and depreciates them accordingly. Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line basis to write off the cost of each item of property, plant and equipment to its residual value over its estimated useful life. The principal annual rates used for this purpose are as follows: Leasehold improvements 20% Furniture and equipment 20% to 331/3% Motor vehicles 20% to 331/3% Where parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, the cost of that item is allocated on a reasonable basis among the parts and each part is depreciated separately. Residual values, useful lives and depreciation methods are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at least at each financial year end. An item of property, plant and equipment and any significant part initially recognised is derecognised upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected from its use or disposal. Any gain or loss on disposal or retirement recognised in the statement of profit or loss in the year the asset is derecognised is the difference between the net sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the relevant asset. Construction in progress represents bus shelters under construction, which are stated at cost less any impairment losses, and are not depreciated. Cost comprises the direct costs of construction during the period of construction. Construction in progress is reclassified to concession rights when completed and ready for use. Concession Rights Concession rights represent the cost of acquiring operating rights for the placement of advertisements on bus shelters in the PRC. Concession rights are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and any impairment losses. Amortisation is calculated on the straight-line and individual basis over the shorter of the rights and the useful lives of the bus shelters which range from 5 to 15 years. In addition, expenditure incurred on the construction of bus shelters is capitalised only when the Group can demonstrate that it is probable the future economic benefits will flow to the Group and the cost can be measured reliably. Capitalised construction costs are stated at cost less any impairment losses and are amortised using the straight-line basis over the estimated useful lives. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 81 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Leases The Group assesses at contract inception whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. Group as a lessee The Group applies a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The Group recognises lease liabilities to make lease payments and right-of-use assets representing the right to use the underlying assets. At inception or on reassessment of a contract that contains a lease component and non-lease component(s), the Group adopts the practical expedient not to separate non-lease component(s) and to account for the lease component and the associated non-lease component(s) (e.g., property management services for leases of properties) as a single lease component. Right-of-use assets

Right-of-use assets are recognised at the commencement date of the lease (that is the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and any impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the lease terms and the estimated useful lives of the assets.

If ownership of the leased asset transfers to the Group by the end of the lease term or the cost reflects the exercise of a purchase option, depreciation is calculated using the estimated useful life of the asset. Lease liabilities

Lease liabilities are recognised at the commencement date of the lease at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in- substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for termination of a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate the lease. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.

In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses its incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date because the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in lease payments (e.g., a change to future lease payments resulting from a change in an index or rate) or a change in assessment of an option to purchase the underlying asset.

The Group's lease liabilities are included in current lease liabilities and non-current lease liabilities. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 82 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Leases (continued) Group as a lessee (continued) Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of bus shelters and premises (that is those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the recognition exemption for leases of low- value assets to leases of office equipment and laptop computers that are considered to be of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as an expense on a straight- line basis over the lease term. Investments and Other Financial Assets Initial recognition and measurement Financial assets are classified, at initial recognition, as subsequently measured at amortised cost, fair value through other comprehensive income, and fair value through profit or loss. The classification of financial assets at initial recognition depends on the financial asset's contractual cash flow characteristics and the Group's business model for managing them. With the exception of trade and lease receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or for which the Group has applied the practical expedient of not adjusting the effect of a significant financing component, the Group initially measures a financial asset at its fair value plus in the case of a financial asset not at fair value through profit or loss, transaction costs. Trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or for which the Group has applied the practical expedient are measured at the transaction price determined under HKFRS 15 in accordance with the policies set out for "Revenue recognition" below. In order for a financial asset to be classified and measured at amortised cost or fair value through other comprehensive income, it needs to give rise to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest ("SPPI") on the principal amount outstanding. Financial assets with cash flows that are not SPPI are classified and measured at fair value through profit or loss, irrespective of the business model. The Group's business model for managing financial assets refers to how it manages its financial assets in order to generate cash flows. The business model determines whether cash flows will result from collecting contractual cash flows, selling the financial assets, or both. Financial assets classified and measured at amortised cost are held within a business model with the objective to hold financial assets in order to collect contractual cash flows. All regular way purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on the trade date, that is, the date that the Group commits to purchase or sell the asset. Regular way purchases or sales are purchases or sales of financial assets that require delivery of assets within the period generally established by regulation or convention in the marketplace. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 83 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Investments and Other Financial Assets (continued) Subsequent measurement The subsequent measurement of financial assets depends on their classification as follows: Financial assets at amortised cost (debt instruments) Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured using the effective interest method and are subject to impairment. Gains and losses are recognised in the statement of profit or loss when the asset is derecognised, modified or impaired. Derecognition of Financial Assets A financial asset (or, where applicable, a part of a financial asset or part of a group of similar financial assets) is primarily derecognised (i.e., removed from the Group's consolidated statement of financial position) when: the rights to receive cash flows from the asset have expired; or

the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from the asset or has assumed an obligation to pay the received cash flows in full without material delay to a third party under a "pass-through" arrangement; and either

(a) the Group has transferred substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, or (b) the Group has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset, but has transferred control of the asset. When the Group has transferred its rights to receive cash flows from an asset or has entered into a pass- through arrangement, it evaluates if, and to what extent, it has retained the risk and rewards of ownership of the asset. When it has neither transferred nor retained substantially all the risks and rewards of the asset nor transferred control of the asset, the Group continues to recognise the transferred asset to the extent of the Group's continuing involvement. In that case, the Group also recognises an associated liability. The transferred asset and the associated liability are measured on a basis that reflects the rights and obligations that the Group has retained. Continuing involvement that takes the form of a guarantee over the transferred asset is measured at the lower of the original carrying amount of the asset and the maximum amount of consideration that the Group could be required to repay. Impairment of Financial Assets The Group recognises an allowance for expected credit losses ("ECLs") for all debt instruments not held at fair value through profit or loss. ECLs are based on the difference between the contractual cash flows due in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the Group expects to receive, discounted at an approximation of the original effective interest rate. The expected cash flows will include cash flows from the sale of collateral held or other credit enhancements that are integral to the contractual terms. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 84 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Impairment of Financial Assets (continued) General approach ECLs are recognised in two stages. For credit exposures for which there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, ECLs are provided for credit losses that result from default events that are possible within the next 12 months (a 12-month ECL). For those credit exposures for which there has been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition, a loss allowance is required for credit losses expected over the remaining life of the exposure, irrespective of the timing of the default (a lifetime ECL). At each reporting date, the Group assesses whether the credit risk on a financial instrument has increased significantly since initial recognition. When making the assessment, the Group compares the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the reporting date with the risk of a default occurring on the financial instrument as at the date of initial recognition and considers reasonable and supportable information that is available without undue cost or effort, including historical and forward-looking information. The Group considers a financial asset in default when contractual payments are 90 days past due. However, in certain cases, the Group may also consider a financial asset to be in default when internal or external information indicates that the Group is unlikely to receive the outstanding contractual amounts in full before taking into account any credit enhancements held by the Group. A financial asset is written off when there is no reasonable expectation of recovering the contractual cash flows. Financial assets at amortised cost are subject to impairment under the general approach and they are classified within the following stages for measurement of ECLs except for trade and lease receivables which apply the simplified approach as detailed below. Stage 1 - Financial instruments for which credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to 12-month ECLs Stage 2 - Financial instruments for which credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition but that are not credit-impaired financial assets and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs Stage 3 - Financial assets that are credit-impaired at the reporting date (but that are not purchased or originated credit-impaired) and for which the loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs Simplified approach For trade and lease receivables that do not contain a significant financing component or when the Group applies the practical expedient of not adjusting the effect of a significant financing component, the Group applies the simplified approach in calculating ECLs. Under the simplified approach, the Group does not track changes in credit risk, but instead recognises a loss allowance based on lifetime ECLs at each reporting date. The Group has established a provision matrix that is based on its historical credit loss experience, adjusted for forward-looking factors specific to the debtors and the economic environment. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 85 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Financial Liabilities Initial recognition and measurement Financial liabilities are classified, at initial recognition, as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, loans and borrowings, payables, or as derivatives designated as hedging instruments in an effective hedge, as appropriate. All financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value and, in the case of payables, net of directly attributable transaction costs. The Group's financial liabilities include other payables. Subsequent measurement The subsequent measurement of financial liabilities depends on their classification as follows: Financial liabilities at amortised cost (loans and borrowings) After initial recognition, interest-bearing loans and borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost, using the effective interest rate method unless the effect of discounting would be immaterial, in which case they are stated at cost. Gains and losses are recognised in the statement of profit or loss when the liabilities are derecognised as well as through the effective interest rate amortisation process. Amortised cost is calculated by taking into account any discount or premium on acquisition and fees or costs that are an integral part of the effective interest rate. The effective interest rate amortisation is included in other expenses in the statement of profit or loss. Derecognition of Financial Liabilities A financial liability is derecognised when the obligation under the liability is discharged or cancelled, or expires. When an existing financial liability is replaced by another from the same lender on substantially different terms, or the terms of an existing liability are substantially modified, such an exchange or modification is treated as a derecognition of the original liability and a recognition of a new liability, and the difference between the respective carrying amounts is recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Offsetting of Financial Instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are offset and the net amount is reported in the statement of financial position if there is a currently enforceable legal right to offset the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 86 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Shares Held Under the Share Award Scheme Own equity instruments which are reacquired and held by the Company (shares held under the share award scheme) are recognised directly in equity at cost. No gain or loss is recognised in profit or loss on the purchase, sale, issue or cancellation of the Group's own equity instruments. Any difference between the carrying amount and the consideration is recognised in equity. Cash and Cash Equivalents For the purpose of the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and demand deposits, and short term highly liquid investments that are readily convertible into known amounts of cash, are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, and have a short maturity of generally within three months when acquired, less bank overdrafts which are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Group's cash management. For the purpose of the consolidated statement of financial position, cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and at banks, including term deposits, which are not restricted as to use. Provisions A provision is recognised when a present obligation (legal or constructive) has arisen as a result of a past event and it is probable that a future outflow of resources will be required to settle the obligation, provided that a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. When the effect of discounting is material, the amount recognised for a provision is the present value at the end of the reporting period of the future expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation. The increase in the discounted present value amount arising from the passage of time is included in "finance costs" in the statement of profit or loss. Income Tax Income tax comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax relating to items recognised outside profit or loss is recognised outside profit or loss, either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity. Current tax assets and liabilities are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to the taxation authorities, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period, taking into consideration interpretations and practices prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates. Deferred tax is provided, using the liability method, on all temporary differences at the end of the reporting period between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts for financial reporting purposes. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 87 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Income Tax (continued) Deferred tax liabilities are recognised for all taxable temporary differences, except: when the deferred tax liability arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss; and

in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, when the timing of the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differences will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax assets are recognised for all deductible temporary differences, and the carryforward of unused tax credits and any unused tax losses. Deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profit will be available against which the deductible temporary differences, and the carryforward of unused tax credits and unused tax losses can be utilised, except: when the deferred tax asset relating to the deductible temporary differences arises from the initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction that is not a business combination and, at the time of the transaction, affects neither the accounting profit nor taxable profit or loss; and

in respect of deductible temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, deferred tax assets are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that the temporary differences will reverse in the foreseeable future and taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised. The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at the end of each reporting period and are recognised to the extent that it has become probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be recovered. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realised or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the end of the reporting period. Deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are offset if and only if the Group has a legally enforceable right to set off current tax assets and current tax liabilities and the deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities relate to income taxes levied by the same taxation authority on either the same taxable entity or different taxable entities which intend either to settle current tax liabilities and assets on a net basis, or to realise the assets and settle the liabilities simultaneously, in each future period in which significant amounts of deferred tax liabilities or assets are expected to be settled or recovered. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 88 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Government Grants Government grants are recognised at their fair value where there is reasonable assurance that the grant will be received and all attaching conditions will be complied with. When the grant relates to an expense item, it is recognised as income on a systematic basis over the periods that the costs, for which it is intended to compensate, are expensed. Revenue Recognition Revenue from contracts with customers Revenue from contracts with customers is recognised when control of goods or services is transferred to the customers at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. When the consideration in a contract includes a variable amount, the amount of consideration is estimated to which the Group will be entitled in exchange for transferring the goods or services to the customer. The variable consideration is estimated at contract inception and constrained until it is highly probable that a significant revenue reversal in the amount of cumulative revenue recognised will not occur when the associated uncertainty with the variable consideration is subsequently resolved. When the contract contains a financing component which provides the customer with a significant benefit of financing the transfer of goods or services to the customer for more than one year, revenue is measured at the present value of the amount receivable, discounted using the discount rate that would be reflected in a separate financing transaction between the Group and the customer at contract inception. When the contract contains a financing component which provides the Group with a significant financial benefit for more than one year, revenue recognised under the contract includes the interest expense accreted on the contract liability under the effective interest method. For a contract where the period between the payment by the customer and the transfer of the promised goods or services is one year or less, the transaction price is not adjusted for the effects of a significant financing component, using the practical expedient in HKFRS 15. Rental income Rental income is recognised on a time proportion basis over the lease terms. Other income Interest income is recognised on an accrual basis using the effective interest method by applying the rate that exactly discounts the estimated future cash receipts over the expected life of the financial instrument or a shorter period, when appropriate, to the net carrying amount of the financial asset. Dividend income is recognised when the shareholders' right to receive payment has been established, it is probable that the economic benefits associated with the dividend will flow to the Group and the amount of the dividend can be measured reliably. Deferred Income Cumulative billings in excess of revenue attributable to the current year are recorded as deferred income. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 89 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Share-based Payments The Company operates a share option scheme and a share award scheme for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the success of the Group's operations. Employees (including directors) of the Group receive remuneration in the form of share-based payments, whereby employees render services as consideration for equity instruments ("equity-settled transactions"). The cost of equity-settled transactions with employees is measured by reference to the fair value at the date at which they are granted. The fair value of the share option scheme is determined by using the Black- Scholes model. The fair value of share award under share award scheme is determined at a given monetary amount as approved by the Board of Directors at the grant date. Further details of which are given in notes 23 and 24 to the financial statements. The cost of equity-settled transactions is recognised in employee benefit expenses, together with a corresponding increase in equity, over the period in which the performance and/or service conditions are fulfilled. The cumulative expense recognised for equity-settled transactions at the end of each reporting period until the vesting date reflects the extent to which the vesting period has expired and the Group's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will ultimately vest. The charge or credit to the statement of profit or loss for a period represents the movement in the cumulative expense recognised as at the beginning and end of that period. Service and non-market performance conditions are not taken into account when determining the grant date fair value of awards, but the likelihood of the conditions being met is assessed as part of the Group's best estimate of the number of equity instruments that will ultimately vest. Market performance conditions are reflected within the grant date fair value. Any other conditions attached to an award, but without an associated service requirement, are considered to be non-vesting conditions. Non-vesting conditions are reflected in the fair value of an award and lead to an immediate expensing of an award unless there are also service and/or performance conditions. For awards that do not ultimately vest because non-market performance and/or service condition have not been met, no expense is recognised. Where awards include a market or non-vesting condition, the transaction are treated as vesting irrespective of whether or not the market or non-vesting condition is satisfied, provided that all other performance and/or service conditions are satisfied. Where the terms of an equity-settled award are modified, as a minimum an expense is recognised as if the terms had not been modified, if the original terms of the award are met. In addition, an expense is recognised for any modification, which increases the total fair value of the share-based payments, or is otherwise beneficial to the employee as measured at the date of modification. Where an equity-settled award is cancelled, it is treated as if it had vested on the date of cancellation, and any expense not yet recognised for the award is recognised immediately. This includes any award where non-vesting conditions within the control of either the Group or the employee are not met. However, if a new award is substituted for the cancelled award, and is designated as a replacement award on the date that it is granted, the cancelled and new awards are treated as if they were a modification of the original award, as described in the previous paragraph. The dilutive effect of outstanding options is reflected as additional share dilution in the computation of earnings per share. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 90 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Other Employee Benefits Pension scheme The Group operates a defined contribution Mandatory Provident Fund retirement benefit scheme (the "MPF Scheme") under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance for those employees who are eligible to participate in the MPF Scheme. Contributions are made based on a percentage of the employees' basic salaries, and are charged to the statement of profit or loss as they become payable in accordance with the rules of the MPF Scheme. The assets of the MPF Scheme are held separately from those of the Group in an independently administered fund. The Group's employer contributions vest fully with the employees when contributed into the MPF Scheme, except for the Group's employer voluntary contributions, which are refunded to the Group when the employee leaves employment prior to the contributions vesting fully, in accordance with the rules of the MPF Scheme. The employees of the Group's subsidiary which operates in Mainland China are required to participate in a central pension scheme operated by the local municipal government. This subsidiary is required to contribute a certain percentage of its payroll costs to the central pension scheme. The contributions are charged to the statement of profit or loss as they become payable in accordance with the rules of the central pension scheme. Dividends Final and special dividends are recognised as a liability when they are approved by the shareholders in a general meeting. Interim dividends are simultaneously proposed and declared, because the Company's memorandum and articles of association grant the directors the authority to declare interim dividends. Consequently, interim dividends are recognised immediately as a liability when they are proposed and declared. Foreign Currencies The functional currency of the Group's major subsidiary is RMB. The Company's functional currency is HK$, while these financial statements are presented in RMB, which is the Company's presentation currency. Each entity in the Group determines its own functional currency and items included in the financial statements of each entity are measured using that functional currency. Foreign currency transactions recorded by the entities in the Group are initially recorded using their respective functional currency rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the functional currency rates of exchange ruling at the end of the reporting period. Differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in the statement of profit or loss. Non-monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the dates of the initial transactions. Non-monetary items measured at fair value in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates at the date when the fair value was measured. The gain or loss arising on translation of a non-monetary item measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of the gain or loss on change in fair value of the item (i.e., translation difference on the item whose fair value gain or loss is recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss is also recognised in other comprehensive income or profit or loss, respectively). Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 91 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) Foreign Currencies (continued) In determining the exchange rate on initial recognition of the related asset, expense or income on the derecognition of a non-monetary asset or non-monetary liability relating to an advance consideration, the date of initial transaction is the date on which the Group initially recognises the non-monetary asset or non- monetary liability arising from the advance consideration. If there are multiple payments or receipts in advance, the Group determines the transaction date for each payment or receipt of the advance consideration. The functional currencies of the Company and certain subsidiaries are currencies other than RMB. As at the end of the reporting period, the assets and liabilities of the entity are translated into RMB, the presentation currency of the Group at the exchange rates prevailing at the end of the reporting period and their statements of profit or loss are translated into RMB at the weighted average exchange rates for the year. The resulting exchange differences are recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in a separate component of equity. On disposal of an operation with functional currency other than RMB, the component of other comprehensive income relating to that particular foreign operation is recognised in the statement of profit or loss. For the purpose of the consolidated statement of cash flows, the cash flows of the Company and certain subsidiaries with a functional currency other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rates ruling at the dates of the cash flows. Frequently recurring cash flows of the Company and those subsidiaries which arise throughout the year are translated into RMB at the weighted average exchange rate for the year. 4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES The preparation of the Group's financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities and their accompanying disclosures, and the disclosure of contingent liabilities. Uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that could require a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of the assets or liabilities affected in the future. Estimation Uncertainty The key assumptions concerning the future and other key sources of estimation uncertainty at the end of the reporting period, that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year, are described below. Impairment of concession rights The Group assesses whether there are any indicators of impairment for concession rights at the end of each reporting period. Concession rights are tested for impairment when there are indicators that the carrying amounts may not be recoverable. An impairment exists when the carrying value of an asset or a cash- generating unit exceeds its recoverable amount, which is the higher of its fair value less costs to sell and its value in use. When value in use calculations are undertaken, management must estimate the expected future cash flows from the asset or cash-generating unit and choose a suitable discount rate in order to calculate the present value of those cash flows. The carrying amount of concession rights at 31 December 2020 was RMB1,325,788,000 (2019: RMB1,447,629,000). Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 92 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES (continued) Estimation Uncertainty (continued) Provision for expected credit losses on trade and lease receivables The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate ECLs for trade and lease receivables. The provision rates are based on days past due for grouping of various customer segments that have similar loss patterns (i.e., by customer type and rating). The provision matrix is initially based on the Group's historical observed default rates. The Group will calibrate the matrix to adjust the historical credit loss experience with forward-looking information. The assessment of the correlation among historical observed default rates, forecast economic conditions and ECLs is a significant estimate. The amount of ECLs is sensitive to changes in circumstances and forecast economic conditions. The Group's historical credit loss experience and forecast of economic conditions may also not be representative of a customer's actual default in the future. The information about the ECLs on the Group's trade and lease receivables is disclosed in note 18 to the financial statements. The Group reassesses the allowances at the end of each year. At 31 December 2020, the loss allowance for trade and lease receivables was RMB77,717,000 (2019: RMB93,197,000). Leases - Estimating the incremental borrowing rate The Group cannot readily determine the interest rate implicit in a lease, and therefore, it uses an incremental borrowing rate ("IBR") to measure lease liabilities. The IBR is the rate of interest that the Group would have to pay to borrow over a similar term, and with a similar security, the funds necessary to obtain an asset of a similar value to the right-of-use asset in a similar economic environment. The IBR therefore reflects what the Group "would have to pay", which requires estimation when no observable rates are available (such as for subsidiaries that do not enter into financing transactions) or when it needs to be adjusted to reflect the terms and conditions of the lease (for example, when leases are not in the subsidiary's functional currency). The Group estimates the IBR using observable inputs (such as market interest rates) when available and is required to make certain entity-specific estimates (such as the subsidiary's stand-alone credit rating). Judgements In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements, apart from those involving estimations, which have the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements. Withholding taxes arising from the distributions of dividends The Group's determination as to whether to accrue for withholding taxes from the distribution of dividends from a subsidiary in the PRC according to the relevant tax jurisdiction is subject to judgement on the timing of the payment of the dividends. Withholding tax is provided for the profits of the subsidiary in the PRC which the Group considers probable to be distributed in the foreseeable future. Further details are included in note 21 to the financial statements. 5. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION The outdoor advertising business is the only major reportable operating segment of the Group which comprises the display of advertisements on street furniture. Accordingly, no further business segment information is provided. In determining the Group's geographical segments, revenues and results are attributed to the segments based on the locations of the customers, and assets are attributed to the segments based on the locations of the assets. As the Group's major operations and markets are all located in the PRC, no further geographical information is provided. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 93 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 6. REVENUE, OTHER INCOME AND GAINS An analysis of revenue, other income and gains is as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue from contracts with customers* 1,035,724 1,433,413 Revenue from other sources Rental income from outdoor advertising spaces - 12,437 1,035,724 1,445,850 Other income Interest income 4,372 4,944 Government subsidy 9,935 10,967 14,307 15,911 Gains Gain on lease modifications/remeasurements 9,249 3,270 Others 3,096 - 12,345 3,270 26,652 19,181 Revenue from contracts with customers

Revenue from contracts with customers represented the advertising income generated from the outdoor advertising spaces in Mainland China. The performance obligation is satisfied over time and the payment is generally due within 90 to 180 days from delivery of services. As of 31 December 2020, the Company's future minimum rentals under non-cancellable operating leases with tenants were nil (2019: Nil). 7. OTHER EXPENSES 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Foreign exchange loss - 1,916 Loss on disposal of concession rights and items of property, plant and equipment, net 3,188 17,651 3,188 19,567 Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 94 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 8. LOSS BEFORE TAX The Group's loss before tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting): 2020 2019 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Cost of services provided 233,516 266,864 Lease payments on bus shelters not included in the measurement of lease liabilities - 15,187 Services fees on bus shelters 81,207 26,735 Amortisation of concession rights 15 307,135 335,669 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 340,859 355,271 Cost of sales 962,717 999,726 Impairment losses of trade and lease receivables 18 23,351 24,334 Impairment losses of prepayments, deposits and other receivables - 21,619 Bad debt recovered (110) (203) Auditors' remuneration 3,631 5,239 Depreciation of items of property, plant and equipment 14 13,642 14,942 Loss on disposal of concession rights 3,206 17,593 (Gain)/loss on disposal of items of property, plant and equipment (18) 58 Gain on lease modifications/remeasurements 6 (9,249) (3,270) Lease payments on premises not included in the measurement of lease liabilities 3,427 3,126 Property management fee on buildings 6,398 6,042 Amortisation of right-of-use assets on premises 35,720 36,119 Employee benefit expense (including directors' and chief executive's remuneration): Wages and salaries 119,184 147,444 Equity-settled share option expenses 432 2,395 Share award scheme expenses - (1,964) Pension scheme contributions 6,734 18,071 126,350 165,946 Additional professional fees as a result of the misappropriation incident and related investigation 1,776 6,605 Foreign exchange loss 7 - 1,916 Finance costs - interest on lease liabilities 16 144,278 165,022 Interest income 6 (4,372) (4,944) Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 95 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 9. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REMUNERATION Directors' and chief executive's remuneration for the year, disclosed pursuant to the Listing Rules, section 383(1)(a), (b), and (f) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and Part 2 of the Companies (Disclosure of Information about Benefits of Directors) Regulation, is as follows: Group 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Fees 4,747 5,202 Other emoluments: Salaries, allowances and benefits in kind 9,399 12,328 Performance-related bonuses 120 622 Equity-settled share option expense 204 1,137 Share award scheme expenses* - (1,964) Pension scheme contributions 109 138 9,832 12,261 14,579 17,463 As at 31 December 2019, the vesting conditions were not satisfied and the shares under granted share award were lapsed. The Group has reversed expense of RMB1,964,000 recognised in the previous years. Certain directors were granted share options, in respect of their services to the Group, under the share option scheme of the Company, further details of which are set out in note 23 to the financial statements. The fair value of such options, which has been recognised in the statement of profit or loss over the vesting period, was determined as at the date of grant and the amount included in the financial statements for the current year is included in the above directors' remuneration disclosures. During the year of 2017, three directors were granted awards comprising Reference Awarded Sums in aggregate of HK$9,600,000 for the purchase of shares and an aggregate amount of HK$4,800,000 in cash to be awarded under the Share Award Scheme, further details of which are set out in note 24 to the financial statements. The fair value is expensed over the vesting period and is included in the above directors' remuneration disclosures. Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 96 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 9. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REMUNERATION (continued) Independent Non-executive Directors

The fees paid to independent non-executive directors were as follows: 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Mr. Robert Gazzi* 1,165 1,181 Ms. Leonie Ki Man Fung - 152 Mr. Wang Shou Zhi 222 220 Mr. Thomas Manning 188 353 Mr. Christopher Thomas 287 71 Ms. Li Ping 61 - 1,923 1,977 The fee paid includes compensation for the additional time and workload for and related to the chairing of the special committee. Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 97 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 9. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REMUNERATION (continued) (b) Executive Directors, Non-executive Directors and Alternate Director Salaries, Equity- Share allowances Performance- settled award Pension and benefits related share option scheme scheme Total Fees in kind bonuses expense expenses contributions emoluments RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 2020 Executive directors: Mr. Joseph Tcheng 343 1,618 - - - 16 1,977 Mr. Han Zi Jing 743 3,398 - 109 - 16 4,266 Mr. Zhang Huai Jun 1,002 2,384 - 62 - 68 3,516 2,088 7,400 - 171 - 100 9,759 Non-executive directors: Mr. William Eccleshare1 154 - - - - - 154 Mr. Peter Cosgrove 400 445 - - - - 845 Mr. Michael Saunter2 86 - - - - - 86 Mr. Zhu Jia3 96 - - - - - 96 Mr. Chen Liang4 - - - - - - - Mr.Wong Hong Chiu, Stephen4 - - - - - - - Ms. Shum Fei Fei, Maggie4 - - - - - - - 736 445 - - - - 1,181 Alternate director: Mr. Zou Nan Feng - 1,554 120 33 - 9 1,716 2,824 9,399 120 204 - 109 12,656 Mr. William Eccleshare resigned as a non-executive director, a deputy chairman and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Michael Saunter resigned as a non-executive director and a member of each of the Audit Committee, Capital Expenditure Committee and Risk Committee with effect from 18 May 2020 Mr. Zhu Jia resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the Directors' Security Dealing Committee with effect from 3 June 2020 Mr. Chen Liang, Mr. Stephen Hong Chiu Wong and Ms. Shum Fei Fei were appointed as non-executive directors with effect from 27 October 2020 Annual Report 2020 Clear Media Limited 98 Notes to Financial Statements 31 December 2020 9. DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REMUNERATION (continued) (b) Executive Directors, Non-executive Directors and Alternate Director (continued) Salaries, Equity- Share allowances Performance- settled award Pension and benefits related share option scheme scheme Total Fees in kind bonuses expense expenses contributions emoluments RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 2019 Executive directors: Mr. Joseph Tcheng 340 1,603 463 - - 16 2,422 Mr. Han Zi Jing 736 5,122 - 579 (982) 16 5,471 Mr. Zhang Huai Jun 993 3,298 - 379 (982) 97 3,785 2,069 10,023 463 958 (1,964) 129 11,678 Non-executive directors: Mr. William Eccleshare 353 - - - - - 353 Mr. Peter Cosgrove 396 441 - - - - 837 Mr. Michael Saunter* 187 - - - - - 187 Mr. Zhu Jia 220 - - - - - 220 1,156 441 - - - - 1,597 Alternate director: Mr. Zou Nan Feng - 1,864 159 179 - 9 2,211 3,225 12,328 622 1,137 (1,964) 138 15,486 Mr. Michael Saunter was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 26 February 2019. There was no arrangement under which a director waived or agreed to waive any remuneration during the year. During the year, performance-related bonuses of RMB120,000 were paid to two directors (2019: RMB622,000). There was no arrangement under which a director or the chief executive waived or agreed to waive any remuneration during the year (2019: Nil). In addition, no emoluments were paid by the Group to the directors as an inducement to join, or upon joining the Group, or as a compensation for loss of office (2019: Nil). Clear Media Limited Annual Report 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

