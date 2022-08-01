Log in
    YOU   US18467V1098

CLEAR SECURE, INC.

(YOU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
25.32 USD   +1.77%
07:32aCLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022
PR
06/24CLEAR SECURE, INC.(NYSE : YOU) added to Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24CLEAR SECURE, INC.(NYSE : YOU) added to Russell 2000 Index
CI
CLEAR Secure, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

08/01/2022 | 07:32am EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Monday, August 15, 2022. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE.  A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com.

About CLEAR

Founded in 2010, CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 12 million members and hundreds of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether it's at the airport, stadium, or right on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you - making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and more seamless. Since day one, CLEAR has been committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-secure-inc-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-15-2022-301596858.html

SOURCE CLEAR


© PRNewswire 2022
