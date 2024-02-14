NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. At 8:00 a.m. ET, results will be discussed via live webcast and teleconference.

Investors and analysts can access the live teleconference call by dialing toll-free 877-407-3089 for U.S. participants and +1 215-268-9854 for international participants. Listeners can access the live webcast HERE . A webcast replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the event on the investor relations website at https://ir.clearme.com .

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With nearly 19 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Media Contact

CLEAR

media@clearme.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2023-financial-results-on-february-28-2024-302061272.html

SOURCE CLEAR