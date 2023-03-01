Advanced search
CLEAR SECURE, INC.

(YOU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:07:49 2023-03-01 pm EST
28.70 USD   -6.64%
01:39pClear Secure : Shareholder Letter (Updated Table) FY 2022
PU
09:10aSector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
09:01aSector Update: Tech
MT
Clear Secure : Shareholder Letter (Updated Table) FY 2022

03/01/2023 | 01:39pm EST

03/01/2023 | 01:39pm EST
Shareholder Letter

Q4 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

(all figures are for Fourth Quarter 2022 and percentage change is expressed as year-over-year, unless otherwise specified)*

Revenue of $128.3 million was up 59.0% while Total Bookings of $150.6 million were up 37.4%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $79.3 million; Free Cash Flow of $71.0 million

Total Cumulative Enrollments of 15.4 million were up 48.4%

Annual CLEAR Plus Net Member Retention of 91.9% was down 40 basis points year-over-year and down 30 basis points sequentially

Total Cumulative Platform Uses of 129.6 million were up 54.4%

Net loss of $18.8 million, which includes $24.2 million non-cashequity-based compensation costs related to vesting of previously issued warrants to United Airlines ($18.1 million) and pre-IPO employee performance awards ($6.1 million), a $1.0 million non-cash lease impairment and

a $1.9 million non-cash tax benefit

Net loss per common share basic and diluted $0.13, which includes $0.16 non-cashequity-based compensation costs related to vesting of previously issued warrants to United Airlines ($0.12)

and pre-IPO employee performance awards ($0.04), a $0.01 non-cash lease impairment and a $0.01 non-cash tax benefit

Adjusted net income of $21.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million

Adjusted net income per common share, basic and diluted $0.14

Full year 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $168.3 million and Free Cash Flow of $136.9 million

Received Authority to Operate for TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provided by CLEAR

Renewed United Airlines multi-year partnership agreement

Reached 51 CLEAR Plus airports: launched Boise Airport, Will Rogers World Airport (Oklahoma) in the fourth quarter, and Long Beach Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Kansas City International Airport in 2023

RESERVE powered by CLEAR live in 16 airports - launched Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Rome Fiumicino Airport and Frankfurt Airport

Entered healthcare vertical with anchor partners University of Miami Health System and Wellstar Health System

  • 2022 was a strong year at CLEAR- we grew our footprint, our member base and our products. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we are well positioned to grow our travel business and expand our platform - while simultaneously driving margins and Free Cash Flow," said
    Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR's Chairman and CEO. "CLEAR is on the side of the American traveler and we are innovating to make experiences safer and easier - in travel and beyond."

*A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this letter.

Clear Secure, Inc. | Q4 2022 | Page 2

Total Bookings & GAAP Revenue

$145.7

$150.6

$122.9

$128.3

$115.9

$109.6

$107.8

$102.7

$90.5

$80.7

Q4 '21

2021

in millions

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

2022

GAAP Revenue

Total Bookings

Q4 '22

Total Cumulative Enrollments

15,384

14,236

13,097

11,819

10,366

Q4 '21

2021

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

2022

in thousands

Clear Secure, Inc. | Q4 2022 | Page 3

Total Cumulative Platform Uses

129,617

117,620

106,631

95,283

83,957

Q4 '21

2021

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

2022

in thousands

Annual CLEAR Plus Net Member Retention

92.3%

95.3%

94.3%

92.2%

91.9%

Q4 '21

2021

Q1 '22

Q2 '22

Q3 '22

Q4 '22

2022

Clear Secure, Inc. | Q4 2022 | Page 4

Dear Shareholder,

CLEAR is on the side of the American traveler. Travelers' love for and reliance on CLEAR are reflected in our strong fourth quarter.

With 2022 travel volumes up 30% year-over-year, travel is hard and getting harder. Our fast, secure lanes at airports across the country have been a welcome sight given the recent challenges in the aviation ecosystem. By 2030 we estimate that there will be another one million passengers per day schlepping through US airports based on a 3% growth rate from 2019 levels.

This travel surge requires innovation and collaboration across the industry to ensure that we can securely scale the friction-free experience on behalf of passengers. We continue to strengthen our partnerships with airlines, airports and government agencies (local and federal), and build new technology to transform the day of travel- from home to gate and back.

What brings our technology to life and furthers the CLEAR experience is our Ambassadors, who deliver on security and hospitality every day. An Ambassador is officially defined as "an accredited diplomat sent by a country as its official representative to a foreign country." At CLEAR, our Ambassadors serve as representatives of friction-free experiences at their airports on behalf of American travelers.

No matter which airport CLEAR travelers use, our Ambassadors are universally beloved. We are often asked how we achieve our consistently great service nationwide. The answer: our member-obsessed culture promotes great people throughout the organization, and new markets are seeded with

top performers. CLEAR's hospitality has literally 'gone viral' through our 51 airports. It is Our Great People (~2,800 Ambassadors and Managers) who show up every day to take care of our members and the airport communities they serve - our members appreciate the care as you can see in their feedback below.

"The people who work at JFK for CLEAR are truly wonderful…your staff is so professional and accommodating….CLEAR allowed me to spend an extra hour and a half with my kids because

I wasn't worried about long security lines...The staff are always so friendly and helpful!...There was so much GREAT HELP to ease my anxieties at SMF and they were kind to my children. Absolutely I would recommend CLEAR to EVERYONE."

Since our shareholders typically are also members (click herein case you're not), you are probably familiar with some of our amazing people, but we want to highlight a few notable stories here.

Meet Feaolina. Fea not only has a long history with CLEAR, but also with the San Francisco Airport; where her mother worked for 30 years. Fea joined as an Ambassador in 2012, "I was blessed to be in a company with a great supportive team that helped me build a career," she says. In her 11-year tenure, Fea has launched multiple CLEAR operations and is now the General Manager at the San Francisco International Airport. She is beloved by all stakeholders who look forward to her famous summer mango cakes.

Clear Secure, Inc. | Q4 2022 | Page 5

Disclaimer

Clear Secure Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 18:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
