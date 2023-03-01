Clear Secure : Shareholder Letter (Updated Table) FY 2022

Shareholder Letter
Q4 2022
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
(all figures are for Fourth Quarter 2022 and percentage change is expressed as year-over-year, unless otherwise specified)*
Revenue of $128.3 million was up 59.0% while Total Bookings of $150.6 million were up 37.4%
Net cash provided by operating activities of $79.3 million; Free Cash Flow of $71.0 million
Total Cumulative Enrollments of 15.4 million were up 48.4%
Annual CLEAR Plus Net Member Retention of 91.9% was down 40 basis points year-over-year and down 30 basis points sequentially
Total Cumulative Platform Uses of 129.6 million were up 54.4%
Net loss of $18.8 million, which includes $24.2 million non-cashequity-based compensation costs related to vesting of previously issued warrants to United Airlines ($18.1 million) and pre-IPO employee performance awards ($6.1 million), a $1.0 million non-cash lease impairment and
a $1.9 million non-cash tax benefit
Net loss per common share basic and diluted $0.13, which includes $0.16 non-cashequity-based compensation costs related to vesting of previously issued warrants to United Airlines ($0.12)
and pre-IPO employee performance awards ($0.04), a $0.01 non-cash lease impairment and a $0.01 non-cash tax benefit
Adjusted net income of $21.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million
Adjusted net income per common share, basic and diluted $0.14
Full year 2022 net cash provided by operating activities of $168.3 million and Free Cash Flow of $136.9 million
Received Authority to Operate for TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Provided by CLEAR
Renewed United Airlines multi-year partnership agreement
Reached 51 CLEAR Plus airports: launched Boise Airport, Will Rogers World Airport (Oklahoma) in the fourth quarter, and Long Beach Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Kansas City International Airport in 2023
RESERVE powered by CLEAR live in 16 airports - launched Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Rome Fiumicino Airport and Frankfurt Airport
Entered healthcare vertical with anchor partners University of Miami Health System and Wellstar Health System
-
2022 was a strong year at CLEAR- we grew our footprint, our member base and our products. As we look to 2023 and beyond, we are well positioned to grow our travel business and expand our platform - while simultaneously driving margins and Free Cash Flow," said
Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR's Chairman and CEO. "CLEAR is on the side of the American traveler and we are innovating to make experiences safer and easier - in travel and beyond."
*A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this letter.