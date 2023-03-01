Clear Secure : Shareholder Letter (Updated Table) FY 2022

Shareholder Letter

Q4 2022

Dear Shareholder,

CLEAR is on the side of the American traveler. Travelers' love for and reliance on CLEAR are reflected in our strong fourth quarter.

With 2022 travel volumes up 30% year-over-year, travel is hard and getting harder. Our fast, secure lanes at airports across the country have been a welcome sight given the recent challenges in the aviation ecosystem. By 2030 we estimate that there will be another one million passengers per day schlepping through US airports based on a 3% growth rate from 2019 levels.

This travel surge requires innovation and collaboration across the industry to ensure that we can securely scale the friction-free experience on behalf of passengers. We continue to strengthen our partnerships with airlines, airports and government agencies (local and federal), and build new technology to transform the day of travel- from home to gate and back.

What brings our technology to life and furthers the CLEAR experience is our Ambassadors, who deliver on security and hospitality every day. An Ambassador is officially defined as "an accredited diplomat sent by a country as its official representative to a foreign country." At CLEAR, our Ambassadors serve as representatives of friction-free experiences at their airports on behalf of American travelers.

No matter which airport CLEAR travelers use, our Ambassadors are universally beloved. We are often asked how we achieve our consistently great service nationwide. The answer: our member-obsessed culture promotes great people throughout the organization, and new markets are seeded with

top performers. CLEAR's hospitality has literally 'gone viral' through our 51 airports. It is Our Great People (~2,800 Ambassadors and Managers) who show up every day to take care of our members and the airport communities they serve - our members appreciate the care as you can see in their feedback below.

"The people who work at JFK for CLEAR are truly wonderful…your staff is so professional and accommodating….CLEAR allowed me to spend an extra hour and a half with my kids because

I wasn't worried about long security lines...The staff are always so friendly and helpful!...There was so much GREAT HELP to ease my anxieties at SMF and they were kind to my children. Absolutely I would recommend CLEAR to EVERYONE."

Since our shareholders typically are also members (click herein case you're not), you are probably familiar with some of our amazing people, but we want to highlight a few notable stories here.

Meet Feaolina. Fea not only has a long history with CLEAR, but also with the San Francisco Airport; where her mother worked for 30 years. Fea joined as an Ambassador in 2012, "I was blessed to be in a company with a great supportive team that helped me build a career," she says. In her 11-year tenure, Fea has launched multiple CLEAR operations and is now the General Manager at the San Francisco International Airport. She is beloved by all stakeholders who look forward to her famous summer mango cakes.