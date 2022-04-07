Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMO   US18469P2092

CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC

(EMO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
28.23 USD   -0.84%
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2022

04/07/2022 | 08:12am EDT
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Fund’s net assets were $455.5 million, and its net asset value per share was $35.08. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 399% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 323%.

As of March 31, 2022
 

Amount (millions)

Per Share

 
Investments

$

648.2

$

49.92

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

6.1

 

0.47

Other Assets

 

7.0

 

0.54

Total Assets

$

661.3

$

50.93

 
Senior Notes*

$

45.1

$

3.47

Loans Outstanding*

 

120.0

 

9.25

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

39.0

 

3.00

Total Leverage

$

204.1

$

15.72

 
Other Liabilities

$

1.7

$

0.13

Total Liabilities

$

1.7

$

0.13

 
Net Assets

$

455.5

$

35.08

 
Outstanding Shares

 

12,982,244

* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 399%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 323%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of March 31, 2022)**

Market Value

Name

(millions)

% of Investments***

MPLX LP

$

53.1

8.2

%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

51.4

7.9

%

Energy Transfer LP

$

50.9

7.8

%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

49.5

7.6

%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

45.4

7.0

%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

36.8

5.7

%

DCP Midstream LP

$

33.5

5.2

%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

27.5

4.2

%

Enbridge Inc.

$

25.8

4.0

%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$

25.4

3.9

%

$

399.3

61.5

%

** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

During the month ended March 31, 2022, the Fund repurchased in the open market and retired 124,913 of its common shares under the stock repurchase plan for a total amount of $3,247,349.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
