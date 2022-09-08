Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMO   US18469P2092

CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC

(EMO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
28.25 USD   +0.28%
08:12aClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of August 31, 2022
BU
08/05ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of July 31, 2022
BU
08/02Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of August 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of August 31, 2022

09/08/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of August 31, 2022.

As of August 31, 2022, the Fund’s net assets were $448.7 million, and its net asset value per share was $34.74. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 418% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 340%.

As of August 31, 2022
 

Amount (millions)

Per Share

 
Investments

$

628.6

$

48.66

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

1.8

 

0.15

Other Assets

 

7.0

 

0.54

Total Assets

$

637.4

$

49.35

 
Senior Notes*

$

41.3

$

3.20

Loans Outstanding*

 

111.0

 

8.59

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

34.9

 

2.70

Total Leverage

$

187.2

$

14.49

 
Other Liabilities

$

1.5

$

0.12

Total Liabilities

$

1.5

$

0.12

 
Net Assets

$

448.7

$

34.74

 
Outstanding Shares

 

12,917,291

* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 418%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 340%.
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of August 31, 2022)**

Market Value

Name

(millions)

% of Investments

Energy Transfer LP

$ 48.2

7.7%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$ 46.9

7.5%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$ 45.9

7.3%

MPLX LP

$ 41.4

6.6%

Targa Resources Corp.

$ 38.5

6.1%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$ 32.0

5.1%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$ 31.4

5.0%

DCP Midstream LP

$ 27.7

4.4%

Enbridge Inc.

$ 24.9

4.0%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$ 23.9

3.8%

$ 360.8

57.5%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
08:12aClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
08/05ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
08/02Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of August 2..
BU
07/29Certain Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Amendment to Share Repurchase Prog..
BU
07/29ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc announces an Increase in Equity Buyba..
CI
07/21Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the Second Quarter o..
BU
07/08ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
06/30CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTU : MLP Sector Commentary
PU
06/30CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTU : Fact Sheet - ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fun..
PU
06/07ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
More news
Chart CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
Duration : Period :
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC29.35%383
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-8.45%9 806
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.0.57%5 981
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-0.91%4 078
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.36%4 030
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-10.32%3 693