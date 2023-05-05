Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMO   US18469P2092

CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC

(EMO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-04 pm EDT
26.52 USD   -2.64%
08:05aClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of April 30, 2023
BU
04/18Saba Capital Demands Board Members Resign Following ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund's Annual Meeting
BU
04/14ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of April 30, 2023

05/05/2023 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of April 30, 2023.

As of April 30, 2023, the Fund’s net assets were $432.9 million, and its net asset value per share was $33.85. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 417% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 311%.

As of April 30, 2023
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

625.2

$

48.88

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

2.6

 

0.20

 

Other Assets

 

12.2

 

0.95

 

Total Assets

$

640.0

$

50.03

 

 
Senior Notes*

$

32.9

$

2.57

 

Loans Outstanding*

 

120.0

 

9.38

 

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

51.9

 

4.06

 

Total Leverage

$

204.8

$

16.01

 

 
Other Liabilities

$

2.2

$

0.17

 

Total Liabilities

$

2.2

$

0.17

 

 
Net Assets

$

433.0

$

33.85

 

 
Outstanding Shares

 

12,787,291

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 417%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 311%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of April 30, 2023)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Energy Transfer LP

$

53.8

 

8.6

%

MPLX LP

$

49.2

 

7.9

%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

47.5

 

7.6

%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

44.2

 

7.1

%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

42.7

 

6.8

%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

37.1

 

5.9

%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$

28.1

 

4.5

%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

27.9

 

4.5

%

Plains GP Holdings LP

$

27.5

 

4.4

%

Enbridge Inc.

$

24.0

 

3.8

%

$

382.0

 

61.1

%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments
 

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
08:05aClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
04/18Saba Capital Demands Board Members Resign Following ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opport..
BU
04/14ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Voting Results of 2023 Ann..
BU
04/10ISS Recommends ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Shareholders Vote FOR Saba..
BU
04/10Institutional Shareholder Services Supports Saba Capital Management
CI
04/10ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet In..
BU
03/31Clearbridge Energy Midstream Opportu : Fact Sheet
PU
03/30ClearBridge Energy Midstream Solicits Proxies from Shareholders
CI
03/29ClearBridge Energy Midstream Issues a Presentation to Institutional Shareholder Service..
CI
03/28ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Provides Information to Shareholders
CI
More news
Chart CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
Duration : Period :
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY MIDSTREAM OPPORTUNITY FUND INC-7.27%348
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.03%9 612
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.1.03%4 952
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.54%3 913
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.06%3 900
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.67%3 839
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer