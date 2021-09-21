General Announcement::Clearbridge's Second Batch of Sinopharm Vaccine Arrives in Singapore
09/21/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
SINGAPORE, 22 September 2021 - Asia's integrated healthcare company, Clearbridge
Health Limited ("Clearbridge" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") ("明策集团"), is pleased to announce that the second batch ofSARS-CoV-2Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated orCOVID-19Vaccine (Vero Cell), Inactivated, also known asCOVID-19Vaccine BIBP (the "SinopharmCOVID-19Vaccine") procured by its subsidiary, Clearbridge Medical Group Pte. Ltd. ("CBMG"), has arrived in Singapore today.
The Group's first batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine arrived on 28 August 2021 and the Group's subsidiary, which operates Medic Surgical & Laser Clinic, was one of the first healthcare institutions to administer the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore1.
With its first batch of the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine being fully allocated in early September 2021, the Group had placed another order which has arrived in Singapore today.
With its purchase contract with, among others, China National Biotec Group Company Limited (中国生物技术股份有限公司) ("CNBG") and Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co., Ltd. (北京生物制品研究所有限责任公司), a subsidiary of CNBG, to purchase the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine for use in Singapore, the Group has also facilitated other healthcare
institutions in Singapore such as the Royal Healthcare Specialists Centre to have access to the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine, where these healthcare institutions have certain reporting obligations to CNBG, including reporting of adverse events after inoculation. Part of this second batch Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine shipment is for the Royal Healthcare Specialists Centre, under the Special Access Route approval from the Health Sciences Authority of Singapore.
The Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine has been authorised for conditional and emergency use in several countries including the People's Republic of China, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. It has also been listed by the World Health Organization for emergency use.
As a pan-Asian private healthcare group, Clearbridge has built up a business presence and network across regional markets.
With deep experience and familiarity working with health authorities, medical supply chain logistic partners and healthcare institutions, the Group aims to procure and supply the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine in Singapore and other countries in the region.
Mr Jeremy Yee (余斌), Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Clearbridge, said, "As a private healthcare enterprise, our ability tofast-trackthe procurement and delivery of more SinopharmCOVID-19Vaccine in Singapore reflects our operational capabilities and established networks in the healthcare industry.
Leveraging on our purchase contract, we can assist more healthcare institutions in Singapore to have access to the vaccine.
More importantly, we can support the authorities' efforts in increasing Singapore's vaccination coverage."
Dr. Michael Lim (林俊龙), Founder and Group Medical Director (Cardiologist) of Royal Healthcare Specialists Centre （皇家医疗）, added, "We are pleased to work with our partner, Clearbridge, to purchase the SinopharmCOVID-19Vaccine. Clearbridge has expedited the process to bring the SinopharmCOVID-19Vaccine into Singapore and is a valued partner in this vaccination drive.
As one of Singapore's largest multi-disciplinary specialist centre, we will deploy our available resources and tap into our network to do our part in accelerating the vaccination rates in Singapore. Registration for vaccination at Royal Healthcare Specialists Centre (Level 7, 101 Irrawaddy Road, Royal Square Specialists Centre, Singapore 329565) can be done at www.sinopharmsg.com"
- END -
