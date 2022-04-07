Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTR   US18469Q2075

CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(CTR)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  03-31
29.69 USD   +1.71%
08:12aClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2022
BU
03/11Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2022
BU
03/11ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Distribution for the Months of May, Payable on May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of March 31, 2022

04/07/2022 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CTR) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, the Fund’s net assets were $257.9 million, and its net asset value per share was $36.69. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 401% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 366%.

As of March 31, 2022
 
Amount (millions) Per Share
 
Investments

$

346.8

$

49.34

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

4.3

 

0.61

Other Assets

 

4.4

 

0.63

Total Assets

$

355.5

$

50.58

 
Senior Notes*

$

27.4

$

3.90

Loans Outstanding*

 

61.0

 

8.68

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

8.5

 

1.21

Total Leverage

$

96.9

$

13.79

 
Other Liabilities

$

0.7

$

0.10

Total Liabilities

$

0.7

$

0.10

 
Net Assets

$

257.9

$

36.69

 
Outstanding Shares

 

7,029,744

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 401%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 366%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of March 31, 2022)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Targa Resources Corp.

$

28.7

 

8.3%

Energy Transfer LP

$

27.3

 

7.9%

MPLX LP

$

26.1

 

7.5%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

24.1

 

7.0%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

23.4

 

6.7%

ONEOK Inc.

$

17.7

 

5.1%

DCP Midstream LP

$

17.5

 

5.1%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

17.3

 

5.0%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

15.6

 

4.5%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$

14.6

 

4.2%

$

212.3

 

61.3%

 
** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

During the month ended March 31, 2022, the Fund repurchased in the open market and retired 39,856 of its common shares under the stock repurchase plan for a total amount of $1,105,480.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
08:12aClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet ..
BU
03/11Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2022
BU
03/11ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Distribution for the Mon..
CI
03/07ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet ..
BU
02/26CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Section 19 Notice - CEM, CTR, EMO (02/28/22)
PU
02/07ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet ..
BU
01/25Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of February..
BU
01/07ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet ..
BU
2021CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Energy MLP Total Return Fund - Fact Sheet
PU
2021ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet ..
BU
More news
Chart CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Berarducci Principal Financial Officer & Treasurer
Fred Jensen Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.25.27%1 142
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.33%10 323
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.79%6 476
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-0.71%4 634
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.08%4 449
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-2.14%3 221