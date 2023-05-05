Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTR   US18469Q2075

CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(CTR)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-27
29.95 USD   +1.66%
08:02aClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of April 30, 2023
BU
04/18Franklin Templeton Closed-End Funds Announce Share Repurchases for the First Quarter of 2023
BU
04/18Tranche Update on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 16, 2015.
CI
Summary 
Summary

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of April 30, 2023

05/05/2023 | 08:02am EDT
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CTR) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of April 30, 2023.

As of April 30, 2023, the Fund’s net assets were $248.6 million, and its net asset value per share was $36.10. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 423% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 342%.

As of April 30, 2023

Amount (Millions)

Per Share

Investments

$

346.9

$

50.37

Cash and Cash Equivalents

 

0.6

 

0.09

Other Assets

 

5.0

 

0.73

Total Assets

$

352.5

$

51.19

 
Senior Notes*

$

15.6

$

2.27

Loans Outstanding*

 

67.5

 

9.80

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

 

19.5

 

2.83

Total Leverage

$

102.6

$

14.90

 
Other Liabilities

$

1.3

$

0.19

Total Liabilities

$

1.3

$

0.19

 
Net Assets

$

248.6

$

36.10

 
Outstanding Shares

 

6,886,833

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 423%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 342%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of April 30, 2023)**

Market Value
(millions)

% of Investments

Name ***
Energy Transfer LP

$

27.9

 

8.0%

MPLX LP

$

26.6

 

7.7%

Targa Resources Corp.

$

24.6

 

7.1%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$

23.9

 

6.9%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$

23.5

 

6.8%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$

20.1

 

5.8%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$

17.0

 

4.9%

Plains All American Pipeline LP

$

16.1

 

4.6%

Plains GP Holdings LP

$

15.0

 

4.3%

Enbridge Inc.

$

14.6

 

4.2%

$

209.3

 

60.3%

** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds


© Business Wire 2023
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.67%3 839
