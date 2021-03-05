Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc.    CTR

CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(CTR)
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund : Section 19 Notice - CEM, CTR, EMO (02/26/21)

03/05/2021 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM; CUSIP: 184692200)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO; CUSIP: 18469P209)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR; CUSIP: 18469Q207)

February 26, 2021:

The following table provides estimates of the source of the Funds' distributions. These estimates are based on the Funds' fiscal year-to-date activity. The table below provides an estimate of the source of the Funds' distributions on a U.S. GAAP basis. The information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on shareholders' tax returns.

February Distribution*

Fund

CEM

$

0.4750

EMO

$

0.3250

CTR

$

0.4000

Per Share

Return of

Distribution

Income

Capital

-

100%

-

100%

-

100%

*Distribution character percentages also apply to year-to-date distributions.

Because the Funds are taxed as a "C" Corporation, the distributions paid by the Funds are considered to be dividend income to the extent that the distributions are paid out of the Fund's current net income or realized capital gains.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102

www.lmcef.com

Disclaimer

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 16:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
11:05aCLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Section 19 Notice - CEM, CTR, EMO (02/26/..
PU
08:02aCLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
BU
02/05CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Informa..
BU
01/25CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Ann..
BU
More news
Chart CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Principal Financial Officer
Todd F. Kuehl Chief Compliance Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARBRIDGE MLP AND MIDSTREAM TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.36.58%766
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.07%8 081
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.69%3 689
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.5.73%2 501
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.18.90%2 437
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.14.56%1 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ