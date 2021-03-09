Log in
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund : Section 19 Notice - CEM, CTR, EMO (02/26/21)

03/09/2021 | 10:31am EST
Important Information Regarding Your Fund's Distribution

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (CEM; CUSIP: 184692200)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO; CUSIP: 18469P209)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (CTR; CUSIP: 18469Q207)

February 26, 2021:

The following table provides estimates of the source of the Funds' distributions. These estimates are based on the Funds' fiscal year-to-date activity. The table below provides an estimate of the source of the Funds' distributions on a U.S. GAAP basis. The information is being provided pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. In early 2022, after definitive information is available, the Funds will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Funds during calendar year 2021 have been characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on shareholders' tax returns.

February Distribution*

Fund

CEM

$

0.4750

EMO

$

0.3250

CTR

$

0.4000

Per Share

Return of

Distribution

Income

Capital

-

100%

-

100%

-

100%

*Distribution character percentages also apply to year-to-date distributions.

Because the Funds are taxed as a "C" Corporation, the distributions paid by the Funds are considered to be dividend income to the extent that the distributions are paid out of the Fund's current net income or realized capital gains.

620 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 Tel. 1-888-777-0102

www.lmcef.com

Disclaimer

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 15:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
