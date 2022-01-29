Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund : Annual Report

production companie s, whi le outperform ing the S&P 500 Index's (+27.92% ) g ain. Global oil demand is expected to average roughly 96 million barrels per day in 2021 and approac h previo us peak demand in 2022

Q. How did we respond to these changing market conditions?

A. Our investment approach remained consistent throughout the reporting period. We continued to focus on MLPs and infrastructure companies that are engaged in the midstream space. These companies are generally less exposed to the volatility of commodi ty prices and have business models that are largely fee based. We focus on companies with high-quality assets, solid balance sheets and good growth outlooks.

The pathway to U.S. oil production approac hing pre-pandem ic levels is through increasing drilling activity. With crude oil futures currently discounting roughly $65 per barrel over the next two years, there should be sufficient economic returns to expect a continued i ncrease in the number of rigs drilling. Yet, large publicly traded oil and gas produce rs have asserted they will not significantly increase drilling activity, even with crude oil and natural gas prices at current levels. Their stated modus operandi is to return free cash flow to investors rather than increase drilling activity. This is in direct contrast to previous reporting cycles.

Perhaps contrarian, our view remains that if economic returns are there (and they are), capital will find its way to drilling more wells. Rig count acceleration may be slower than in prior cycles, but, in our view, economic returns will drive capital toward increasing the number of wells drilled. This should result in a continued recovery in U.S. production volumes, which should drive growing cash flows for U.S. midstream companies in

both 2022 and 2023. It is also importa nt to note that a continued recovery in U.S. production volumes will come with little capital spending requirements on the part of midstream companies. The infrastructure systems are largely built out.

Our base case remains that global oil demand continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels during 2022, driving the need for more oil supply on the global market. At present, oil prices continue to signal a need for continued increases in U.S. drilling activity to bring more oil onto the market. This, in turn, should increase throughputs across energy infrastructure systems in the U.S. allowing growing cash flows to fully display the benefit of the evolved U.S. midstream busines s model.

Performance review

For the twelve months ended November 30, 2021, ClearBridge MLP and Midstream

Fund Inc. returned 64.74% based on its net asset value ("NAV") iii and 76.05% based on its New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Alerian MLP Index and the Lipper Energy MLP Closed-End Funds Category Average iv returned 38.75% and 46.53%, respectively, over the same time frame. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based on each fund's NAV

The Fund has a practice of seeking to maintain a relatively stable level of distributions to shareholders. This practice has no impact on the Fund's i nvestment strategy and may reduce the Fund's NAV. The Fund's manager believes the practice helps maintain the Fund's competitiveness and may benefit the Fund's market price and premium/discount to the Fund's NAV