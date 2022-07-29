Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund : Semiannual Report - CEM
Semi-Annual Report May 31, 2022
CLEARBRIDGE
MLP AND MIDSTREAM FUND INC. (CEM)
Fund objective
Letter from the chairman
The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions.
The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in energy master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and energy midstream entities.
Dear Shareholder,
We are pleased to provide the semi-annual report of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. for the six-month reporting period ended May 31, 2022. Please read on for Fund performance information during the Fund's reporting period.
As always, we remain committed to providing you with excellent service and a full spectrum of investment choices. We also remain committed to supplementing the support you receive from your financial advisor. One way we accomplish this is through our website, www.franklintempleton.com. Here you can gain immediate access to market and investment information, including:
Fund prices and performance,
Market insights and commentaries from our portfolio managers, and
A host of educational resources.
We look forward to helping you meet your financial goals.
Sincerely,
Jane Trust, CFA
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
June 30, 2022
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.
Performance review
For the six months ended May 31, 2022, ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. returned 42.14% based on its net asset value ("NAV")i and 38.47% based on its New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") market price per share. The Alerian MLP Indexii and the Lipper Energy MLP Closed-End Funds Category Averageiii returned 32.43% and 28.71%, respectively, over the same time frame. Please note that Lipper performance returns are based on each fund's NAV.
The Fund has a practice of seeking to maintain a relatively stable level of distributions to shareholders. This practice has no impact on the Fund's investment strategy and may reduce the Fund's NAV. The Fund's manager believes the practice helps maintain the Fund's competitiveness and may benefit the Fund's market price and premium/discount to the Fund's NAV.
During this six-month period, the Fund made distributions to shareholders totaling $1.09 per share. As of May 31, 2022, the Fund estimates that 1% of the distributions were a dividend and 99% constituted a return of capital.* The performance table shows the Fund's six- month total return based on its NAV and market price as of May 31, 2022. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Performance Snapshot as of May 31, 2022 (unaudited)
6-Month
Price Per Share
Total Return**
$43.07
(NAV)
42.14%†
$35.79
(Market Price)
38.47%‡
All figures represent past performance and are not a guarantee of future results. Performance figures for periods shorter than one year represent cumulative figures and are not annualized.
Total returns are based on changes in NAV or market price, respectively. Returns reflect the deduction of all Fund expenses, including management fees, operating expenses, and other Fund expenses. Returns do not reflect the deduction of brokerage commissions or taxes that investors may pay on distributions or the sale of shares.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, at NAV.
Total return assumes the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, in additional shares in accordance with the Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
Thank you for your investment in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. As always, we appreciate that you have chosen us to manage your assets and we remain focused on achieving the Fund's investment goals.
Sincerely,
Jane Trust, CFA
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
June 30, 2022
RISKS: The Fund is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company designed primarily as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. The Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program and, due to the uncertainty inherent in all investments, there can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, the Fund's share price will fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may be more susceptible to economic, political or regulatory events than a diversified fund. The Fund's investments are subject to a number of risks, including stock market risk, MLP and midstream entities risk, market events risk and portfolio management risk. MLP distributions are not guaranteed and there is no assurance that all distributions will be tax deferred. Investments in MLP securities and midstream entities are subject to unique risks. The Fund's concentration of investments in energy related MLPs and midstream entities subjects it to the risks of MLPs, midstream entities and the energy sector, including the risks of declines in energy and commodity prices, decreases in energy demand, adverse weather conditions, natural or other disasters, changes in government regulation, and changes in tax laws. Leverage may result in greater volatility of NAV and the market price of common shares and increases a shareholder's risk of loss. The Fund may make significant investments in derivative instruments. Derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses and have a potentially large impact on Fund performance. The Fund may invest in small capitalization or illiquid securities which can increase the risk and volatility of the Fund. The Fund may also invest in money market funds, including funds affiliated with the Fund's manager and subadviser.
IV ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.
All investments are subject to risk including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All index performance reflects no deduction for fees, expenses or taxes. Please note that an investor cannot invest directly in an index.
Net asset value ("NAV") is calculated by subtracting total liabilities, including liabilities associated with financial leverage (if any), from the closing value of all securities held by the Fund (plus all other assets) and dividing the result (total net assets) by the total number of the common shares outstanding. The NAV fluctuates with changes in the market prices of securities in which the Fund has invested. However, the price at which an investor may buy or sell shares of the Fund is the Fund's market price as determined by supply of and demand for the Fund's shares.
The Alerian MLP Index is a composite of the fifty most prominent energy master limited partnerships ("MLPs") and is calculated using a float-adjusted,capitalization-weighted methodology.
Lipper, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Refinitiv, provides independent insight on global collective investments. Returns are based on the six-month period ended May 31, 2022, including the reinvestment of all distributions, including returns of capital, if any, calculated among the 16 funds in the Fund's Lipper category.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc.
V
