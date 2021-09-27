Clearfield : COMPENSATION RECOUPMENT POLICY (Form 8-K)

To the extent permitted by applicable law, the Company may, as determined by the Board in its discretion, take any such actions as it deems necessary or appropriate if a Covered Event occurs, to recover Excess Incentive Compensation and Recoverable Compensation, as applicable, including, without limitation (and as applicable), (a) seeking recovery from a Covered Executive of Excess Incentive Compensation and Recoverable Compensation, (b) cancellation of any vested or unvested Covered Compensation awards granted to a Covered Executive not paid or otherwise settled prior to the date of determination, (c) seeking recovery of any gain realized on the vesting, exercise, settlement, sale, transfer, or other disposition of any equity-based Covered Compensation awards, (d) seeking recovery of any Covered Compensation that was previously paid to such Covered Executive, (e) offsetting, withholding or eliminating any form of compensation that could be paid or awarded to the Covered Executive after the date of determination, or (f) taking any other remedial and recovery action permitted by law, as determined by the Board. In addition, the Board may authorize legal action for breach of fiduciary duty or other violation of law and/or take such other action to enforce the Covered Executive's obligations to the Company, as the Board deems appropriate. In each such instance, in determining what actions to take, the Board will take into account any factors that it considers appropriate or relevant. Generally, this review would include consideration of (in each case, to the extent applicable):