ClearPass™ Connector Cleaning Dust Cap simplifies and improves connector cleaning method while enhancing fiber network performance

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced the product launch of the ClearPass™ Dust Cap. Clearfield’s patented, integrated solution helps operators ensure the fiber end face has a clean, dust-free connection surface. With a 92% cleaning effectiveness rate when used on a Clearfield terminated product, the ClearPass Dust Cap adds to the Clearfield Labor Lite solution set, delivering a simple-to-use, integrated cleaning tool that will improve network turnup, reliability, and first pass yield–a critical key performance indicator maintained by fiber providers.

“At Clearfield, we are committed to providing our customers with top-quality products, enabling networks to run to their maximum potential while reducing the cost of deployment and ensuring deployment with minimal training,” said Kevin Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Clearfield. “The next five years will be crucial for our industry and we want our customers to be ready to deploy with innovative, comprehensive fiber connectivity solutions that have an immediate and long-lasting impact on their ability to succeed.”

Left unchecked, minute particles of dust can cause permanent damage to networks, blocking fiber transmission signals, pockmarking end faces, and causing reflection. These issues often result in additional deployment costs and service disruption. Many engineers cite the lack of a clean end face as a key factor impacting network deployment success. Given the realities of deploying equipment throughout the outside plant, dust and dirt is everywhere. Having a ready-to-use solution designed to create a smooth, clean connection is critical to getting fiber broadband services up and working correctly right away.

The ClearPass Dust Cap simplified cleaning method began appearing as of March 2023, on all applicable Clearfield jumpers, at no additional cost to the customer. The ClearPass Dust Cap is available for all SC, FC, and ST connectors with 2.5mm ferrules, and is Clearfield’s latest innovation in fiber connector cleaning technology, purpose-built to streamline its customers’ ability to move quickly through all stages of network deployment from planning, to provisioning, to service activation.

Morgan continued, “As states begin to develop their plans to distribute NTIA BEAD grant allocations, network operators can leverage Clearfield’s solutions to quickly meet deadlines and expand network footprint all while playing a critical role in helping expand fiber broadband, taking us one step closer to closing the digital equity gap.”

This solution will be featured at Clearfield’s booth #1003 at Fiber Connect this week, August 21-22, in Kissimmee, FL. More information on Clearfield’s ClearPass Dust Cap can be found on this introductory video, the associated data sheet or at www.SeeClearfield.com.

