Clearfield : Items under Sections 1 through 7 are not applicable and therefore omitted - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 23, 2023

CLEARFIELD, INC.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 6, 2023, the Board of Directors of Clearfield, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Clearfield, Inc. 2022 Stock Compensation Plan (the "2022 Plan"), subject to shareholder approval at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

On January 23, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company adopted an amendment to Section 12 of the 2022 Plan to clarify that Stock Options (as defined in the 2022 Plan) may not be surrendered for cash or other equity in the Company without shareholder approval. A copy of the 2022 Plan, as amended through January 23, 2023, is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit Description 10.1 Clearfield, Inc. 2022 Stock Compensation Plan, as amended through January 23, 2023. 104.1 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

