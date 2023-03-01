Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clearfield, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLFD   US18482P1030

CLEARFIELD, INC.

(CLFD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-28 pm EST
62.69 USD   +1.89%
08:36a Clearfield® SeeChange™ Helps Operators Speed Fiber Deployments as FTTx and 5G Networks Ramp
BU
02/24Clearfield, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24Clearfield, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

 Clearfield® SeeChange™ Helps Operators Speed Fiber Deployments as FTTx and 5G Networks Ramp

03/01/2023 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 Innovative carrier-grade access terminal is sealed, hardened, and scalable, ideal for any deployment scenario throughout the Outside Plant

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced the SeeChange™ Terminal and hardened connector system. The small, craft-friendly, carrier-grade, access terminal is ideal for any fiber network deployment requiring a plug-and-play approach. Purpose-built as a commercially-off-the-shelf option for community broadband and 5G network operators looking to overcome industry-wide supply chain constraints and a shortage of skilled technicians, this readily available, plug-and-play terminal and hardened connector system is a cost-effective, pre-packaged solution that requires minimal training in any deployment scenario, tested to withstand even the most extreme environments.

“I could author a book on fixed wireless technologies, but I know nothing about fiber. By teaming up with Clearfield and its new SeeChange platform, I can deliver a state-of-the-art fiber-to-the-home network to over 200 homes in Lubbock, TX, using plug-and play-components with only my two wireless techs,” said Rob Walker, Owner, Telespan. “Anyone wanting an easy to understand and easy to install fiber network should consider the Clearfield SeeChange platform.”

SeeChange hardened fiber assemblies are available with either a multi-fiber MPO connector or a single-fiber SC APC connector. An integrated rear shell provides the feature that engages and fully seals a connection to the SeeChange Terminal. The connection is ideal for harsh OSP environments and is rated for installations below grade or above grade including aerial installations on strands. An MPO input port allows for four subscriber drop ports as well as an MPO Express output port that feeds downstream terminals, enabling the operator to push fiber deeper in the neighborhood. The compact size can be deployed in a variety of locations including pedestal, vault, flowerpot, pole-mount, smart-pole, or strand mounted options.

“Over the next decade, fiber networks will go further than they have ever gone before, connecting people and places previously unreachable based on economics and technology. Operators need solutions that speed time to market, reduce cost of deployment, and can be deployed with minimal training,” said Johnny Hill, Chief Operating Officer of Clearfield. “SeeChange ensures that our customers can address these needs quickly and cost effectively, with a simplified solution that withstands the harshest environmental challenges.”

SeeChange works alongside Clearfield’s other terminal products designed so that engineers can deliver fiber services in support of any size fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), fiber-to-the-business (FTTB), or 5G network, with minimal training needed for installation and service activation. Both hardened connector styles are easily secured into open terminal ports and cleaned and inspected using a special optical probe tip, making it a complete solution for quick installations using entry level technicians.

More information on Clearfield’s SeeChange™ is available in the terminal and hardened fiber assemblies data sheets, the SeeChange Access Terminal and Hardened Connector System video and at www.SeeClearfield.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CLEARFIELD, INC.
08:36a Clearfield® SeeChange™ Helps Operators Speed Fiber Deployments as FTTx and 5G Ne..
BU
02/24Clearfield, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24Clearfield, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a V..
AQ
02/14Insider Buy: Clearfield
MT
02/07CLEARFIELD, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/07Insider Buy: Clearfield
MT
02/03Cowen Adjusts Clearfield's Price Target to $114 From $141, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
02/03Northland Capital Adjusts Clearfield Price Target to $105 From $120, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
02/03Clearfield Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Issues Fiscal 2023 Earnings Guidance; Shar..
MT
02/03Needham Adjusts Clearfield Price Target to $110 From $135, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARFIELD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 384 M - -
Net income 2023 65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 954 M 954 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart CLEARFIELD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clearfield, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARFIELD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 62,69 $
Average target price 109,80 $
Spread / Average Target 75,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ron G. Roth Director
Skip Hansen Chief Information Officer
Johnny P. Hill Vice President-Engineering & Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARFIELD, INC.-33.41%954
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.64%198 320
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.98%43 955
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.14.30%42 497
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.58%27 492
NOKIA OYJ1.21%25 951