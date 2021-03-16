Log in
CLEARFIELD, INC.

(CLFD)
Clearfield : How Telecommunications and Electric Companies Are Teaming Up To Get Broadband To Rural America

03/16/2021
  • Electric co-ops are already accustomed to the type of arrangement needed to partner and get broadband to rural areas.
  • National companies sometimes look to stop municipalities from putting infrastructure in place, but cities are getting permission to lay their own fiber networks.
  • 'If you build it, they will come' is a mantra that holds up in broadband.

Disclaimer

Clearfield Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 111 M - -
Net income 2021 13,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 469 M 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart CLEARFIELD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clearfield, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARFIELD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 33,50 $
Last Close Price 34,16 $
Spread / Highest target 8,31%
Spread / Average Target -1,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Ron G. Roth Chairman
Johnny P. Hill Chief Operating Officer
Donald R. Hayward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARFIELD, INC.38.19%469
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.41%208 598
ERICSSON AB18.55%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.70%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.93%30 738
NOKIA OYJ14.92%24 374
