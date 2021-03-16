|
Clearfield : How Telecommunications and Electric Companies Are Teaming Up To Get Broadband To Rural America
-
Electric co-ops are already accustomed to the type of arrangement needed to partner and get broadband to rural areas.
-
National companies sometimes look to stop municipalities from putting infrastructure in place, but cities are getting permission to lay their own fiber networks.
-
'If you build it, they will come' is a mantra that holds up in broadband.
Disclaimer
Clearfield Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 13:31:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about CLEARFIELD, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
111 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
13,5 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|34,9x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
469 M
469 M
-
|Capi. / Sales 2021
|4,23x
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|3,70x
|Nbr of Employees
|230
|Free-Float
|82,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CLEARFIELD, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Average target price
|
33,50 $
|Last Close Price
|
34,16 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
8,31%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-1,93%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-12,2%