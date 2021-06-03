Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Clearfield, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLFD   US18482P1030

CLEARFIELD, INC.

(CLFD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clearfield : Investor Presentation - June 2021

06/03/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Industry Leader in Craft-Friendly Fiber Optic

Management and Connectivity Solutions

Investor Presentation

NASDAQ: CLFD

June 2021

Investor Presentation / June 2021

Important Cautions

Regarding Forward-

Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained herein and in any related presentation or in the related FieldReport are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "outlook," or "continue" or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, for example, statements about the expected impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty, the Company's future revenue and operating performance, the impact of the CARES Act or other government programs on the demand for the Company's products or timing of customer orders, and trends in and growth of the FTTx markets, market segments or customer purchases and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and judgments about future developments in the Company's business. Certain important factors could have a material impact on the Company's performance, including, without limitation: the as yet- unknown impact of COVID-19 and related economic uncertainty; to compete effectively, we must continually improve existing products and introduce new products that achieve market acceptance; our expected growth is based upon the expansion of the telecommunications market; our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, which may make budgeting for expenses difficult and may negatively affect the market price of our common stock; our success depends upon adequate protection of our patent and intellectual property rights; intense competition in our industry may result in price reductions, lower gross profits and loss of market share; we rely on single-source suppliers, which could cause delays, increases in costs or prevent us from completing customer orders, all of which could materially harm our business; a significant percentage of our sales in the last three fiscal years have been made to a small number of customers, and the loss of these major customers or significant decline in business with these major customers would adversely affect us; further consolidation among our customers may result in the loss of some customers and may reduce sales during the pendency of business combinations and related integration activities; we may be subject to risks associated with acquisitions that could adversely affect future operating results; product defects or the failure of our products to meet specifications could cause us to lose customers and sales or to incur unexpected expenses; we are dependent upon key personnel; we face risks associated with expanding our sales outside of the United States; our business is dependent on effective management information systems and information technology infrastructure; our results of operations could be adversely affected by economic conditions and the effects of these conditions on our customers' businesses; changes in government funding programs may cause our customers and prospective customers to delay or reduce purchases; and other factors set forth in Part I, Item IA. Risk Factors of Clearfield's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019 as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect actual events unless required by law.

© Copyright 2020 Clearfield, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

NASDAQ:CLFD 2

Investor Presentation / June 2021

Company in Brief

Founded in

No. of Employees

(As of Sept. 30, 2020)

2008

230

Balance Sheet

Customer Base

$55M

700+

in cash w/o debt

Total Revenue (TTM)

$99.7M

Net Margin (FY20)

7.8%

Gross Margin (FY20)

40.7%

Profitable Fiscal Years

13 of 13

NASDAQ:CLFD 3

Investor Presentation / June 2021

What We Do

Clearfield's fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions enable rapid and cost-effective fiber-fed deployment throughout the broadband service provider marketspace - delivering the

industry's best total cost of ownership

NASDAQ:CLFD 4

Investor Presentation / June 2021

Our Mission:

Enabling the lifestyle ubiquitous broadband provides.

NASDAQ:CLFD 5

Disclaimer

Clearfield Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 20:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLEARFIELD, INC.
04:19pCLEARFIELD  : Investor Presentation - June 2021
PU
05/27CLEARFIELD  : Insider Selling at Clearfield (CLFD) Continues with Significant Sa..
MT
05/26INSIDER TRENDS : Clearfield Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/11CLEARFIELD  : Insiders at Clearfield (CLFD) Make Significant Stock Sales Extends..
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Clearfield Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Clearfield Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/05CLEARFIELD : Don't Take Our Word for It – TCO Benefits from Rigorous Testi..
PU
04/28CLEARFIELD  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/23SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Surging Friday, Led by Rebounding Chipmakers
MT
04/23SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks, Chipmakers Surging This Afternoon
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 123 M - -
Net income 2021 15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 523 M 523 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart CLEARFIELD, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clearfield, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLEARFIELD, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 36,50 $
Last Close Price 38,09 $
Spread / Highest target -2,86%
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Ron G. Roth Chairman
Johnny P. Hill Chief Operating Officer
Donald R. Hayward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLEARFIELD, INC.54.09%523
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.35%223 184
ERICSSON AB11.29%43 776
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.74%38 056
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.22.07%35 221
NOKIA OYJ40.91%30 592