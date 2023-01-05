Advanced search
    CLFD   US18482P1030

CLEARFIELD, INC.

(CLFD)
09:48 2023-01-05 am EST
93.25 USD   -0.98%
Clearfield to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023
BU
Clearfield : Investor Presentation – January 2023
PU
Cowen Initiates Clearfield at Outperform With $141 Price Target
MT
Clearfield to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023

01/05/2023 | 09:34am EST
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Clearfield’s President and CEO, Cheri Beranek, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay here.

Clearfield will also hold one-on-one investor meetings at the conference on January 10-11. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Clearfield management, please contact your Needham representative or Clearfield’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or CLFD@gatewayir.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 386 M - -
Net income 2023 64,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 431 M 1 431 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 75,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 94,17 $
Average target price 132,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer
Ron G. Roth Director
Skip Hansen Chief Information Officer
Johnny P. Hill Vice President-Engineering & Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARFIELD, INC.0.03%1 431
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.19%195 340
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.12%43 142
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-6.19%34 786
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.85%26 960
NOKIA OYJ3.88%26 688