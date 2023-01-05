Clearfield to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communications providers, will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 10-11, 2023. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Clearfield’s President and CEO, Cheri Beranek, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The fireside chat will be webcast and available for replay here.

Clearfield will also hold one-on-one investor meetings at the conference on January 10-11. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Clearfield management, please contact your Needham representative or Clearfield’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or CLFD@gatewayir.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

