  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Clearfield, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CLFD   US18482P1030

CLEARFIELD, INC.

(CLFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:55:55 2023-03-08 pm EST
60.59 USD   -0.30%
03:31pClearfield to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference
BU
03/07Certain Stock Options of Clearfield, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-MAR-2023.
CI
03/07Certain Common Stock of Clearfield, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-MAR-2023.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Clearfield to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

03/08/2023 | 03:31pm EST
Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, is scheduled to participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA from March 13-14, 2023.

Clearfield management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at CLFD@gatewayir.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center, and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CLEARFIELD, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 384 M - -
Net income 2023 65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 925 M 925 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 407
Free-Float 75,8%
Managers and Directors
Cheryl Podzimek Beranek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel R. Herzog Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ron G. Roth Director
Skip Hansen Chief Information Officer
Johnny P. Hill Vice President-Engineering & Product Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLEARFIELD, INC.-35.45%925
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.67%200 327
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.20%44 482
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.17.73%43 775
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.15.14%30 032
NOKIA OYJ4.56%26 731